17 Celebs Who Were Big Stars In Asian Countries Before Becoming Big Stars In Hollywood, Too

Chrishell Stause and her partner, G Flip, got candid about how their romance blossomed in the first place. The two first met in October 2021 at a party. “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends," the Australia native, 28, shared in a new interview. “Everyone loved you. Everyone always loves you," the Selling Sunset starlet, 41, said of the musician. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip recalled. However, the Netflix star stated she "definitely thought I was straight at that party!"...

2 DAYS AGO