ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BuzzFeed

17 Celebs Who Were Big Stars In Asian Countries Before Becoming Big Stars In Hollywood, Too

By Kristen Harris
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yECJO_0kXRzIPY00

Hollywood isn't the only place on earth with a booming entertainment industry, and it certainly isn't the only place where you can have a successful entertainment career, either. In fact, plenty of famous people who are familiar to American audiences actually launched their careers in other countries first.

Here are 17 celebs who were big stars in Asian countries before becoming big stars in Hollywood, too:

1. After Michelle Yeoh graduated from university, her friend recommended her for a commercial in Hong Kong with Jackie Chan. Then, she signed with D&B Films and became an action movie star. She starred in films like Yes, Madam and Police Story 3: Super Cop .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bH470_0kXRzIPY00
Dimension Films / courtesy Everett Collection

She started her Hollywood career playing a Bond girl in 1997's Tomorrow Never Dies . In 2023, she received her first Oscar nomination for her role (which was initially written for Jackie Chan) in Everything Everywhere All At Once .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qGeoo_0kXRzIPY00
David Bornfriend /© A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

2. After winning Miss India and Miss World in 2000, Priyanka Chopra Jonas made her acting debut in the Tamil movie Thamizhan . Then, she made the leap to Bollywood with films like The Hero: Love Story of a Spy .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xqvf0_0kXRzIPY00
Michael Crabtree - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

In 2013, she had her first American role as a voice actor in Pixar's Planes , and the NFL Network chose her debut single, "In My City," as that season's theme song for Thursday Night Football. In 2014, she signed a talent deal with ABC, and in 2015, she starred in the TV series Quantico .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O36co_0kXRzIPY00
Pat Redmond / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

3. Jackie Chan began his career as a child actor in Hong Kong, then grew up to be a stunt performer. He began acting again when independent film producer Lo Wei cast him in a series of kung fu movies. He found success with movies like Snake in the Eagle's Shadow and The Young Master . He rose to international prominence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36WphM_0kXRzIPY00
Cinematic / courtesy Everett Collection

After a few unsuccessful attempts at breaking into the American market, he finally found a hit with the international release of Rumble in the Bronx in 1995. Three years later, Rush Hour cemented his status as a Hollywood icon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a6Jr2_0kXRzIPY00
New Line Cinema /Courtesy Everett Collection

4. When Henry Golding was 21, he left his job as a hairdresser in the UK so could try to make it in the TV industry in Malaysia. As a presenter, he hosted shows like The 8TV Quickie , Welcome to the Railworld Malaysia , and The Travel Show .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGEVA_0kXRzIPY00
BBC / Via youtube.com

Though he had no prior acting experience, he knew an accountant who was working in the Malaysian production department of Crazy Rich Asians . When director Jon M. Chu struggled to find a leading man, she recommended Henry as the perfect person.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jrxUR_0kXRzIPY00
Sanja Bucko /© Warner Bros. Pictures /Courtesy Everett Collection

5. When Chloe Bennet was 15, she relocated from the US to China to pursue a music career. Using her birth name, Chloé Wang, she was a pop star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYGAt_0kXRzIPY00
Paul Natkin / Getty Images

However, a few years later, she moved back home and went into acting. After adopting her dad's first name, Bennet, as her stage name, she booked a role on Nashville then Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OPOM4_0kXRzIPY00
Mitch Haaseth / Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

6. In China, Liu Yifei starred in several successful TV series, such as Demi-Gods and Semi-Devils and Chinese Paladin . She also starred in movies like Love in Disguise and Once Upon a Time .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g8BYA_0kXRzIPY00
Well Go USA Entertainment / courtesy Everett Collection

Though her first Hollywood role was the 2008 film The Forbidden Kingdom , she came to international prominence when she was cast as the titular character in Disney's 2020 Mulan remake.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mt2ys_0kXRzIPY00
Disney+ / Courtesy Everett Collection

7. Youn Yuh-jung has had a decades-long acting career in South Korea. After taking an extended career break in the US, she returned to Korea and made an impressive comeback with movies like A Good Lawyer's Wife and Beasts Clawing at Straws .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Czgo_0kXRzIPY00
Artsploitation Films / Courtesy Everett Collection

In 2020, she appeared in Minari , her first American film. She became the first South Korean actor to win an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress and the first to win a SAG Award for Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role. She was also the first Korean actor to ever win a BAFTA.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pvvxn_0kXRzIPY00
A24 / Courtesy Everett Collection

8. Tony Jaa's breakout role in Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior made him a national icon in Thailand. He went on to star in other martial arts movies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBEa8_0kXRzIPY00
Magnolia Pictures / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2015, he joined the seventh installment of the American franchise Furious 7 . Other American movies he's appeared in include Jiu Jitsu and the upcoming The Expendables 4 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0phXW0_0kXRzIPY00
The Avenue Entertainment / Courtesy Everett Collection

9. Iko Uwais was discovered by Gareth Evans, who was hired to film a documentary about silat, a form of martial arts the actor practices. Gareth cast Iko in several action movies he made in Indonesia, including Merantau and The Raid .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I6yKq_0kXRzIPY00
Sony Pictures Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2015, Iko appeared in Star Wars: The Force Awakens . He's gone on to be both the star and action/fight choreographer for several American productions, including movies like Stuber and the Netflix series Wu Assassins .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jDGNM_0kXRzIPY00
Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

10. Ang Lee studied film in both Taiwan and the US. After six years of trying to get his movies made in Hollywood, he entered and won a screenplay contest in Taiwan, which got the attention of two indie production companies. He made several movies that were successful internationally, including the Oscar and Golden Globe-nominated The Wedding Banquet .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zu1aV_0kXRzIPY00
Samuel Goldwyn / courtesy Everett Collection

In 1995, he was chosen to direct the US and UK production Sense and Sensibility . He went on to win Oscars for directing Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon , Brokeback Mountain , and Life of Pi .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11UjDQ_0kXRzIPY00
Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage / Via Getty

11. In 1999, Veronica Ngô moved from Norway home to Vietnam and began her modeling career. She also became a pop star under the stage name NTV, then she moved into acting with the Singapore TV series Rouge and the Vietnamese movie The Rebel .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AAoS0_0kXRzIPY00
Kristian Dowling / Getty Images

Her big international break came in 2017 when she played a small but impactful role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi . She went on to play memorable roles in The Old Guard , Da 5 Bloods , and The Princess .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tv2xp_0kXRzIPY00
20th Century Studios / courtesy Everett Collection

12. After growing up in Atlanta, Fala Chen moved back to China, where she was born, to be an actor. Her work in productions like Turning Point , Triumph in the Skies II , and Sound of the Desert is known around the world.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Pyq4_0kXRzIPY00
Jessica Hromas / Getty Images

After graduating from Juilliard in New York City, she made her Hollywood debut with a minor role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings . Then, she booked a recurring role in the HBO miniseries Irma Vep .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xQ83n_0kXRzIPY00
Jasin Boland /© Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

13. Chang Chen rose to fame in Taiwan for movies like A Brighter Summer Day , which he starred in alongside his father, Chang Kuo-chu, and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pRg1d_0kXRzIPY00
Sony Pictures Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

In 2021, he made his American film debut as Dr. Wellington Yueh in Dune .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4dul_0kXRzIPY00
Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

14. Zhang Ziyi made her film debut in The Road Home after director Zhang Yimou saw her filming a commercial. Then, he suggested Ang Lee cast her in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon . The role brought her to international acclaim and to the attention of Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PDepG_0kXRzIPY00
Sony Pictures Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

Her first Hollywood movie was Rush Hour 2 . Later on, she played the leading role in Memoirs of a Geisha , which earned her nominations for a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a BAFTA. She currently balances her time between Chinese and American productions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3haOmR_0kXRzIPY00
Columbia / courtesy Everett Collection

15. In China and Hong Kong, Jet Li rose to prominence, first as a Wushu competitor, then as an actor in martial arts movies like Shaolin Temple and Fist of Legend . When his debut film was released in the Philippines, the distributors decided his real name, Li Lianjie, was too hard to pronounce, so they gave him the stage name Jet Li.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NEir9_0kXRzIPY00
Dimension / courtesy Everett Collection

He made his Hollywood debut in Lethal Weapon 4 . He went on to balance his film career in China and Hong Kong with major roles in American movies like Romeo Must Die , War , and, most recently, Mulan (2020).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b7prX_0kXRzIPY00
Warner Brothers / courtesy Everett Collection

16. In Japan, Rinko Kikuchi appeared in movies like Sora no Ana and The Taste of Tea , but her global breakthrough came with the international co-production Babel . She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress, which made her the first Japanese woman to be nominated for an Oscar in 50 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ddDAm_0kXRzIPY00
Paramount Classics / courtesy Everett Collection

She went on to appear in Hollywood movies like The Brothers Bloom , 47 Ronin , and Pacific Rim . She also played key roles in the TV series Westworld and Tokyo Vice .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wuiZ_0kXRzIPY00
Warner Bros. / courtesy Everett Collection

17. And finally, Ma Dong-seok, who's also known as Don Lee, has been called "South Korea’s greatest action hero." His role in Train to Busan made him an international star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5vv4_0kXRzIPY00
Well Go USA Entertainment /Courtesy Everett Collection

After Train to Busan , he got casting offers from big Hollywood studios. His made his American onscreen debut as Gilgamesh in Eternals .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QHJqs_0kXRzIPY00
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures / © Marvel Studios / Courtesy Everett Collection

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart

Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
EW.com

Stars we've lost in 2023

In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
HAWAII STATE
In Touch Weekly

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.

New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
allhiphop.com

Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone

Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]
CBS Pittsburgh

"Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OK! Magazine

Chrishell Stause 'Thought She Was Straight' When She & G Flip Kissed For The First Time: 'You're Always Evolving'

Chrishell Stause and her partner, G Flip, got candid about how their romance blossomed in the first place. The two first met in October 2021 at a party. “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends," the Australia native, 28, shared in a new interview. “Everyone loved you. Everyone always loves you," the Selling Sunset starlet, 41, said of the musician. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip recalled. However, the Netflix star stated she "definitely thought I was straight at that party!"...
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy