17 Celebs Who Were Big Stars In Asian Countries Before Becoming Big Stars In Hollywood, Too

Related
Collider
One Role Forever Changed How Hollywood Saw Humphrey Bogart
Every now and again a star will completely eviscerate their own image, playing a character worthy of Greek Tragedy for their ethical flaws and ambiguities. Humphrey Bogart certainly did in 1948 when he starred in none other than John Huston’s The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, now turning 75.
16 Black Celebs Who Appeared On Disney Channel Before They Were Super Famous
Raven-Symoné and Zendaya aren't the only ones!
‘John Wick’ Star Keanu Reeves Passed on This Iconic War Movie Because He Didn’t ‘Do Violence’
Veteran actor Keanu Reeves is enjoying a career renaissance following the massive success of the John Wick franchise. The 4th installment of the ultra-violent series is set to drop in March. However, though the star is perhaps best known for his action roles, he wasn’t always so keen to do onscreen brutality.
wegotthiscovered.com
Harrison Ford hilariously had no idea who his latest co-star was, even though they’re very famous
Ignoring his reputation as one of the biggest and most popular movie stars of the modern era, one that’s racked up countless smash hits and iconic roles, one of the things people love about Harrison Ford is the fact he’s always been so grumpy. The curmudgeonly icon has...
'Yellowstone' Effect: Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford, Sylvester Stallone bring old school male leads back to TV
Hollywood movie legends such as Sylvester Stallone, Jeff Bridges and Kevin Costner have made the switch from the big screen to television over the last several years.
Kevin Costner Mocked at Golden Globes Over Absence Due to California Floods
The continued massive flooding and inclement weather plaguing areas in California lately kept Yellowstone star Kevin Costner from attending the 2023 Golden Globes Awards on Tuesday night. It was a disappointing turn of events, especially since Costner won the coveted Best Actor, Drama Series award. This recognition comes, of course,...
"Spider-Man'" Actor Cliff Robertson Was Entangled in Hollywood Web of Intrigue
"With great power, comes great responsibility." So spoke actor Cliff Robertson as the wise Uncle Ben in his first of three appearances in the original Spider-Man/Tobey Maguire feature film franchise that began in 2002.
Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens
Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
EW.com
Stars we've lost in 2023
In memory of the actors, musicians, authors, and other famous faces who have died in 2023, including singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley, legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, former child star Adam Rich, and Earth, Wind & Fire drummer Fred White, among others. Robbie Knievel. Daredevil Robbie Knievel, the stunt performer famous for...
"Your Chill Millennial Manager": This Actor's TikTok About Working For Millennials Is Extremely Funny Because It's True
"Honestly, I know that you were right and that I shouldn't have given the customer that food for free, but I just don't feel like dealing with it. So this is me pretending to give you a stern talking to until they're gone."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Shows Off Her Stylish Haircut in L.A.
New year, new her! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt proudly showed off her stylish buzz cut hairstyle while running errands in Los Angeles. The 16-year-old was seen walking to her car after stopping at a local L.A. market on Tuesday, January 31, carrying a large water bottle and keeping her earphones in, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. As the edgy yet casual fashionista she is, Shiloh sported a large black hooded sweatshirt, which covered up her shorts, and a pair of white sneakers. Since she first debuted the new ‘do in early January, her blonde buzzed locks have grown in slightly.
17 Creepy "One In A Million" Images That Will Probably Leave You Feeling Unsettled
Nothing quite like spiders, clowns, and strange cloud formations to keep you warm at night.
Selena Gomez Shared A Completely Unfiltered Pic On Instagram, And It Was So Refreshing To See
"It's nice embracing who you are and trying to have a natural glow rather than [constantly] cover up."
17 Truly Hysterical Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove Pedro Pascal Is Too Good For This World
There's nothing that makes me laugh more than the time Pedro Pascal told Oscar Isaac that he looked like the "angry eagle" muppet.
allhiphop.com
Just Leave Jonah Hill & Lauren London Alone
Lauren London and Jonah Hill play star-crossed lovers in the new Netflix film, You People—at least at first. Without ruining the movie, Eddie Murphy, who plays London’s father, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, in the role of Hill’s mother, make it nearly impossible for their relationship to work and chaos ensues. (Just keeping watching.) Anyway, the film’s […]
"Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams dies at 75
Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a...
Women Are Sharing The Worst DM's They've Ever Received, And I'm Begging Men To Just Leave Us Alone
Being a woman online is soooo fun (not).
Chrishell Stause 'Thought She Was Straight' When She & G Flip Kissed For The First Time: 'You're Always Evolving'
Chrishell Stause and her partner, G Flip, got candid about how their romance blossomed in the first place. The two first met in October 2021 at a party. “I rocked up to Chrishell’s party totally by myself and I forced myself to talk to people and make friends," the Australia native, 28, shared in a new interview. “Everyone loved you. Everyone always loves you," the Selling Sunset starlet, 41, said of the musician. “Chrishell got stood up and then we ended up kissing," G Flip recalled. However, the Netflix star stated she "definitely thought I was straight at that party!"...
Paris Hilton's Comeback Savaged in Viral Tweet: 'She's Still a Racist'
While Hilton has been back in the headlines for welcoming a child via surrogate, many people have pointed to her history of problematic language.
BuzzFeed
29K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.https://www.buzzfeed.com/
Comments / 0