KCRG.com
Highlights from the 2023 IGHSAU State Wrestling tournament
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - History has been made at Xtream Arena, where the IGHSAU held the first sanctioned girls state wrestling tournament. Among over 400 qualifiers are well over 100 from Eastern Iowa. The tournament event page can be found here.
Country star bringing tour to Iowa this summer
Country music star Chris Stapleton is coming to Iowa this summer, bringing his All-American Road Show tour to Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition
The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
agupdate.com
Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show
Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
kmaland.com
Brackets set for State Dual Tournament
(Coralville) -- The brackets have been set for this Saturday State Dual Tournament. In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 7 seed. The Panthers face Wilton in the first round at 11 AM. In Class 2A, Creston drew the No. 5 seed. They face Mount Vernon in the first round...
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
Famous New York Pizza Chain Is Opening Up Stores In Iowa
Some Iowa folks are about to get a chance to chow down on some delicious New York Style Coal Brick-Oven pizza in their own towns. I've eaten at a lot of different pizza joints in many states. Some pizza places stand out more than others. From what I've heard Iowa...
Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location
The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
KCCI.com
Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
56-Year-Old Iowa Restaurant That Was Set to Close Has Found a New Owner
Just two weeks ago it appeared a longtime Iowa restaurant was only about a month from closing. Thankfully, the news is much better as we begin February. A restaurant that's been serving its namesake Maxieburger and onion rings, along with an array of other dining choices since 1967, will end up continuing to serve customers into the future.
KCCI.com
TONIGHT AT 10: Man feels 'violated' by tests performed in state facility
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man says he was violated by tests performed on the most private parts of his body when he lived in a state-run facility. The man did not want to share his name but told KCCI that what happened to him more than 15 years ago at Woodward Resource Center has stuck with him.
Daily Iowan
Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City
A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
KCRG.com
Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
KCCI.com
6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing
Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
