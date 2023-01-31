ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coralville, IA

kiwaradio.com

Iowa Boys Basketball Rankings Fifth Edition

The latest Iowa boys basketball rankings are out and Western Christian has moved into the top spot in 2A with Central Lyon moving to the #2 Spot. In 3A MOC Floyd Valley is ranked # 4. CLASS 4A. Rank School W L. 1 Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 14 0. 2 Waukee...
IOWA STATE
agupdate.com

Iowa Beef Expo gears up for successful show

Moving most of the breed sales to opening weekend worked out well for consignors and buyers at last year’s Iowa Beef Expo. “It worked well, and our trade show vendors really liked it because you could get more people there at the same time,” says Mike Dierenfeld, a producer from Northwood and president of the Iowa Beef Breeds Council. “This year all the sales except for Hereford will be held Sunday and Monday.”
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations

The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Brackets set for State Dual Tournament

(Coralville) -- The brackets have been set for this Saturday State Dual Tournament. In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia is the No. 7 seed. The Panthers face Wilton in the first round at 11 AM. In Class 2A, Creston drew the No. 5 seed. They face Mount Vernon in the first round...
CORALVILLE, IA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa star Jordan Bohannon wasn’t sure about his future after his last game as a Hawkeye. “I kept the ball dribbling and working out, and I had an opportunity to play here in Des Moines,” Bohannon said. “I’m really grateful for it, just making the most of every opportunity that I have.”
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Restaurant to Build a Second Cedar Rapids Location

The west side of Cedar Rapids is getting another new restaurant. The Boulder Tap House is opening a second Cedar Rapids location, according to the Gazette. The restaurant chain boasts it has "Craft Burgers. Craft Beer. And an atmosphere the whole family will love." Boulder Tap House also has wings, taco platters, soups and salads, sandwiches, and appetizers, including House Made Boulder Cheese Curds (photo below). They're available in white cheddar, pepper jack, and cheddar.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines woman recalls friendship with Tyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — One Des Moines woman tells KCCI she worked withTyre Nichols when he lived in Iowa during the 2010s. KCCI learned on Tuesday that Nichols lived in a home on the southeast side of Des Moines for some time. It's not too far from that location where Chelsey Fagan says she met Nichols when they were teenagers.
DES MOINES, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Interstate Railroad purchases 30 acres for new transloading facility in southeast Iowa City

A new rail-to-truck trans-loading facility is coming to Iowa City following a purchase of 30 acres of land by the Iowa Interstate Railroad. The new facility will be located in southeast Iowa City on the city’s industrial campus east of the intersection between 420th Street and Highway 6. According to a press release from the Iowa Interstate Railroad, the rail-to-truck facility will give direct access to all 7 Class-I Railroads:
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Most Iowa residential property assessment values to rise in 2023

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - According to officials, a nationwide trend will see most residential properties increase in value in 2023. Property assessments will be mailed for the 2023 year in Linn County in the next couple of months. Local assessors say the state of Iowa will see the same thing.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

6 nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa closing

Six nursing and assisted living facilities across Iowa are shutting down. The facilities are all owned by Blue Care Homes, LLC. They were previously owned by QHC Management. They are located in four different cities, including Fort Dodge, Winterset, Humboldt and Maquoketa. The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals (DIA)...
WINTERSET, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz

Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
IOWA CITY, IA

