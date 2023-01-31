Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Okolona school district strengthening security measures
OKOLONA, Miss. (WTVA) - The Okolona municipal school district is beefing up security to keep students safe at its four schools. One of the major changes is the installation of a card scanning system. The card scanner scans staff IDs and sends the information to a security guard. They hired...
wtva.com
West Point schools partnering with "Read to Them" for special reading program
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - Teachers across the state continue their efforts to recover the loss of learning caused during the pandemic. In West Point, the schools have adopted the "Mississippi Reads One Book" program as a way to boost literacy levels. The program is hosted by "Read to Them",...
wcbi.com
Some area schools delaying Friday start due to weather
NORTHEAST Miss. (WCBI) – ABERDEEN: 2-hour delay: Teachers Report – 9:00 AM / Students Report – 9:30 AM. AMORY: Due to possible freezing weather conditions in the morning, the Amory School District will have a 2-hour delay on Friday, February 3rd. Schools will open for operation at 9:15 AM.
wcbi.com
Columbus business meets with city council to discuss police radios
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – After the Columbus City Council approved a contract for police radios, a local company said “hold the phone”. The Council recently approved a lease plan through a statewide contractor out of Jackson that would allow Columbus Police to operate on the MS-WIN statewide emergency network.
wtva.com
Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest
Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition. Tupelo Career-Tech students preparing for regional SkillsUSA contest. Students taking classes to learn trade skills at the Tupelo Career-Technical Center will demonstrate their abilities in an upcoming SkillsUSA competition.
wcbi.com
Columbus Police Department hosts free training course for officers
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department hosted a free course for sworn law enforcement officers in the area. The course was meant to show law enforcement the fundamentals and essentials of their jobs like establishing rapport, interviewing, interrogation, and detecting deception. The course lasts for two days;...
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
Commercial Dispatch
Starkville schools ask businesses to incentivize intersession attendance
STARKVILLE — As the first district in the Golden Triangle in recent years to adopt a modified calendar, Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District is learning and adjusting as the school year progresses. Under the district’s modified calendar, students began school July 26 and will end the year June 1. There...
wtva.com
Pontotoc County Board appoints Parker as District 5 supervisor
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - The Pontotoc County Board of Supervisors approved the resignation of District 5 Supervisor Dan McKnight. Pontotoc County Chancery Clerk Ricky Ferguson said the approval came during a Board meeting on Tuesday. This comes after his May 2022 drug arrest. - Pontotoc County supervisor submits resignation. Ferguson...
wcbi.com
Plans have been made to repair historic bridge at Riverwalk in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Old River Bridge” at the Riverwalk in Columbus is now planned to be repaired in the near future. The bridge was severely damaged by a runaway barge in 2020. City Attorney Jeff Turnage has been working hard over the years to get...
wtva.com
Highway 30 traffic stop leads to felony arrest for Macon man
(WTVA) - A traffic stop by Narcotic investigator Taylor Walker led to the arrest of convicted felon Gabriel Hill. Around 5:30 that evening, Walker conducted the traffic stop on Highway 30 East, near the Tishomingo County line on January 31, 2023. The stop led to the arrest of 32-year-old Gabriel...
wcbi.com
MHP Troopers arrest man wanted in connection to Macon shooting
MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A man wanted in connection with a Macon shooting has been arrested. Jermaine McCloud is now charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol during a traffic stop yesterday. The shooting happened on Jefferson Street. A police report...
wtva.com
Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
wtva.com
Lafayette County power companies say customers are lucky after winter weather mix
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Local power companies are doing what they can to stay connected to customers following an intense round of winter weather. Northeast Mississippi Electric Power employees said they're lucky that more people weren't without power after freezing rain and low temperatures moved through northeast portions of the state the week of January 1, 2023.
wtva.com
Winter weather conditions in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Winter weather conditions once again made road conditions dangerous in some surrounding counties. School leaders made the call to delay schools this morning for two hours to ensure the safety of children. With rain being in the mix of the winter weather ice has formed...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police ask for help finding person wanted for forgery
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The Tupelo Police Department is asking for help in solving a case, and Crime Stoppers could make it worth your time. The person seen in this security video is wanted in connection with a case of Uttering Forgery in Tupelo. If you know who this...
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
Commercial Dispatch
City, police department honor former chief
A procession of emergency vehicles made its way through Columbus on Thursday, lights and sirens activated in what is called “Honor Mode.”. The destination is the home of Charlie Watkins Sr., 91, the longest serving chief for the Columbus Police Department since 1840. “It was just a small thing,...
wtva.com
New police station under construction in Booneville
BOONEVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- The city of Booneville is investing $2.5 million dollars on a new police department located on Old Hwy 45. The current police department is rented by the city of Booneville. The new building, which used to be a Fred's pharmacy, is owned by the city. The...
wcbi.com
Noxubee County deputies search for suspect of December shooting
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A shooting on Highway 45 left Noxubee County deputies asking for help to find the gunman. The gunfire happened near the Septic Tank Shop back on December 1. Investigators said someone inside a small grey vehicle started shooting at a red Dodge Charger. There...
