Tupelo, MS

wtva.com

Man arrested and charged with physically assaulting his grandmother in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested Jamie Sheffield after evidence suggested he had physically assaulted his grandmother. TPD responded to a disturbance call at the La Quinta hotel at 1013 North Gloster Street in Tupelo on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday.) At the scene, officers determined that the suspect, 34-year-old...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
TUPELO, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense

STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Highway 30 traffic stop leads to felony arrest for Macon man

(WTVA) - A traffic stop by Narcotic investigator Taylor Walker led to the arrest of convicted felon Gabriel Hill. Around 5:30 that evening, Walker conducted the traffic stop on Highway 30 East, near the Tishomingo County line on January 31, 2023. The stop led to the arrest of 32-year-old Gabriel...
MACON, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam

Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Lafayette County podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme

TAYLOR, Miss. (WTVA) – A Taylor man pled guilty today for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, 53-year-old Marion...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
ABERDEEN, MS

