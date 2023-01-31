Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Man arrested and charged with physically assaulting his grandmother in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Tupelo Police arrested Jamie Sheffield after evidence suggested he had physically assaulted his grandmother. TPD responded to a disturbance call at the La Quinta hotel at 1013 North Gloster Street in Tupelo on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday.) At the scene, officers determined that the suspect, 34-year-old...
wtva.com
Tupelo Police seeking 'Doll Face Bandits'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Masked menaces are stealing from vape shops in Tupelo. The latest burglary happened early Saturday morning when three burglars broke into Tupelo Smoke and Vape and stole cash and CBD products. The store is located near Crosstown. The store’s manager believes the burglars scoped out the...
wtva.com
Corinth man sentenced to 14 years for stealing guns in Booneville and selling them in Chicago
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Galvin Davis was sentenced to 14 years in prison for burglarizing a gun store and for possessing and transporting stolen firearms. 39-year-old Galvin Dwayne Davis of Corinth was sentenced for his crimes on Thursday, February 2. According to court documents, Davis was involved in the August...
Commercial Dispatch
Man acquitted of murder after claiming self defense
STARKVILLE — An Oktibbeha County jury acquitted a Starkville man on Wednesday of a first-degree murder charge. Johnny Harris, 65, claimed self defense in the June 19, 2020, stabbing death of Elbert Vaughn, 56, at the Roselawn Terrace apartment complex on South Montgomery Street. A circuit court jury deliberated less than an hour after the two day trial before delivering the verdict.
wtva.com
Highway 30 traffic stop leads to felony arrest for Macon man
(WTVA) - A traffic stop by Narcotic investigator Taylor Walker led to the arrest of convicted felon Gabriel Hill. Around 5:30 that evening, Walker conducted the traffic stop on Highway 30 East, near the Tishomingo County line on January 31, 2023. The stop led to the arrest of 32-year-old Gabriel...
wcbi.com
Starkville police investigate shooting at apartment complex
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police are investigating a shooting at the Sand Hill Arms Apartment complex. One suspect is in custody. Police are not releasing additional information. Sand Hill Arms is located on Sand Road, just south of Louisville Street. We will continue to update this story as...
wtva.com
VIDEO: Man steals from a home wrecked by a tornado
A Monroe county home was hit by a recent tornado. Angelo Kelly stole over $1,200 worth of tools from that house.
wcbi.com
Tupelo Police officer honored at Crime Stoppers Awards Luncheon
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s one of the most effective crime-fighting tools and today, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi recognized those who help bring criminals to justice. Every week, Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi highlights a case police are trying to solve. Anyone with information is asked to...
wcbi.com
Fire completely destroys storage shed in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A storage shed went up in flames Friday morning in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Sand Road at about 8 a.m. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the one-room shed was a total loss. There was no power to the building. Volunteer...
Mississippi woman accused of shoplifting, arrested on multiple felony counts
A Mississippi woman faces multiple felony charges after she was accused of stealing from an Oxford business. On Dec. 9, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to a business in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue to take a report of shoplifting. After an investigation, Jinnifer Niccole Sheppard, 30, of...
wtva.com
Lowndes County investigators make arrests for alleged tampering, bribery
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators in Lowndes County made a few arrests in connection with a case involving alleged witness tampering and bribery. Investigators charged Billy Bowen, Emily Morgan and Hannah Watkins with tampering with a witness. Morgan is also charged with possession of meth. Investigators also charged Tracy...
wtva.com
From grand larceny to manufacturing a controlled substance, a local man faces multiple charges.
MONROE COUNTY. (WTVA) - 57 year-old Aneglo Kelly was originally seen trespassing at a storm-damaged home in Prairie. After his arrest, sheriff’s deputies found more at his home. The home was originally hit by a tornado on January 12th. Kelly was charged with multiple felonies after stealing over $1,200...
biloxinewsevents.com
Where to Eat in Oxford, Mississippi: 11 Yummy Suggestions – Wherever I May Roam
Oxford is a beautiful small town in North Mississippi and home to the University of Mississippi (more commonly referred to as Ole Miss). It has a rich history, unique shopping, and fantastic local eats. With a daughter attending school there and frequently revisiting after graduation, we are well versed on where to eat in Oxford Mississippi for a darned good meal. Here is our list of the…
Mississippi man pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Mississippi man pleaded guilty Thursday to his role in a scheme to defraud healthcare benefit programs by prescribing unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering unnecessary testing of toenails for kickbacks and bribes, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Court documents stated Marion Lund, who owned and operated a podiatry clinic […]
wtva.com
Marshall County Sheriff: Dad leads deputies to Athens man seeking ‘intimate’ meeting with child
An Athens man is out on bond after the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office charged him with electronic solicitation of a child. Tanner Allen, 22, was charged Saturday with a bond of $100,000. He was released from the Marshall County Jail on Monday. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim’s...
wtva.com
$50K lottery ticket purchased in Tupelo
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone purchased a lottery ticket worth $50,000 in Tupelo. The Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the following on Wednesday, Feb. 1:. “A $50,000 Powerball® winning ticket was purchased at Sprint Mart #38 on West Main Street in Tupelo from the Monday, Jan. 30, drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball. The player did not purchase the Power Play option for an additional $1, or they would have won $100,000.”
wcbi.com
4 people face trouble in connection to witness bribery scheme
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A scheme hatched behind bars landed the victim of a shooting and the man charged in the gunfire with a longer rap sheet. Billy Bowen and Emily Morgan were both charged with tampering with a witness. Tracy Mills was charged with receiving a bribe.
wcbi.com
Lowndes Co. Sheriff warns about potentially addictive, easily available drug
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Sheriff sounded the alarm about a readily available and potentially addictive drug. In the last two weeks, deputies have made a major arrest and dealt with at least one overdose tied to the unregulated drug Tianeptine. The drug is used as...
wtva.com
Lafayette County podiatrist pleads guilty to foot bath fraud scheme
TAYLOR, Miss. (WTVA) – A Taylor man pled guilty today for his role in a scheme to defraud Medicare and TRICARE by prescribing and dispensing medically unnecessary foot bath medications and ordering medically unnecessary testing of toenails in exchange for kickbacks and bribes. According to court documents, 53-year-old Marion...
wtva.com
Local Mormon group donates food to Aberdeen food pantry
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Aberdeen Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry is restocking the shelves after a large donation on Thursday. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints donated an 18-wheeler filled with different non-perishable foods like macaroni, corn, spaghetti and beans. Branch President Gordon Turner said these...
