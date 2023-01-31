Read full article on original website
Related
Britain's finance ministry sets out draft rules to regulate cryptoassets
LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Britain's finance ministry laid out its first set of rules to regulate cryptoassets on Wednesday, saying ongoing turbulence in the sector and the collapse of exchange FTX highlighted risks that need addressing.
Dyson among British entrepreneurs who own UK property via overseas companies
James Dyson and Tina Green, wife of Philip Green, among British business figures on register of overseas entities
BBC
Paris Olympics: Up to 40 countries could boycott Games, says Poland sports minister
Up to 40 countries could boycott the next Olympic Games, making the whole event pointless, said Poland's sport and tourism minister Kamil Bortniczuk. His comments came after Poland, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia jointly rejected an International Olympic Committee (IOC) plan to allow Russians and Belarusians to compete in 2024. Ukraine...
BBC
Donald Trump case used to settle Shirenewton bungalow row
A case involving former US president Donald Trump was used by a woman to allow her to move into a bungalow. Angela Corner from Chepstow, Monmouthshire, wanted to move into the Bully Hole Road, Shirenewton property. However, the local council cited a 61-year-old planning condition that said a local agricultural...
Rishi Sunak plans US trip with Northern Ireland high on agenda
UK officials in flurry of diplomacy seeking agreement with EU over protocol, but play down talk that deal is close
BBC
Why would China use a spy balloon when it has satellites?
News of an alleged Chinese spy balloon floating over the US has left many wondering why Beijing would want to use a relatively unsophisticated tool for its surveillance of the US mainland. China has said the balloon, spotted over the state of Montana, is merely a "civilian airship" which deviated...
British cybersecurity firm NCC Group to cut workforce by 7%
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Cyber security firm NCC Group (NCCG.L) said on Thursday it plans to cut more than 125 jobs as part of an ongoing strategic review, while flagging tough market conditions in the second-half period of the current fiscal year.
BBC
More German tanks for Ukraine as EU leaders meet in Kyiv
WATCH: President Zelensky and EU leaders news conference in Kyiv [recorded earlier]. On a visit to Kyiv, senior officials from the European Union have said “Ukraine’s future is inside the EU”. There was no mention of a timeline, but instead the presidents of the European Council and...
BBC
Liz Truss: Ex-PM to join global campaign to put pressure on China
Former Prime Minister Liz Truss is to join an international campaign to put pressure on China over its human rights record and economic coercion against smaller countries. Ms Truss will address a conference of global politicians in Japan this month designed to coordinate the policies of democratic governments towards Beijing.
TechCrunch
European Parliament agrees a way forward on platform workers’ rights
In the coming weeks (or, well, months) the onus will be on the EU Council to agree on its own position on a file that’s proved extremely divisive. The Commission’s original proposal introduced a rebuttable presumption of employment for platform workers, with the aim of enforcing minimum standards in areas like pay, conditions and social protections. While another component aims to strengthen the rights of workers who are subject to algorithmic management.
BBC
Land use: Government has overpromised says Royal Society
The UK government risks "overpromising" finite land with its multiple ambitions on farming, nature and renewable energy, according to a report from scientific academy The Royal Society. It says an area the size of Northern Ireland could be needed to accommodate current policy targets by 2030. Farming and forestry groups...
TechCrunch
Political ads face tougher targeting restrictions in EU if MEPs get their way
MEPs said they hope agreement can be reached in time to have the regulation in place for the next elections to the EU’s Parliament — in 2024. Parliamentarians voted for a series of changes to the Commission’s original (rather weak) proposal, which was presented back in November 2021 — saying they’ve beefed up the draft so that only data “explicitly provided” for online political advertising can be used by advert providers for this purpose.
BBC
Eurovision a major opportunity for Liverpool, minister says
Liverpool must do what it does best and "show everyone how to party" as it hosts Eurovision, a minister has said. Stuart Andrew, whose remit includes the contest, said he met business owners in the city ahead of last night's official handover ceremony and shared his hopes they could capitalise on it.
CoinDesk
How Crypto Advocacy Must Change Post-FTX Collapse
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.
European leaders meet in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's path toward joining the EU
This is the first summit to take place with Ukraine as an official candidate to join the European Union
CoinDesk
Russia's Sberbank Will Introduce DeFi Platform by May: Report
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Russia's largest bank, Sberbank, will release a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform by May, according to areport by Russian news agency Interfax. The platform will initially be based on the Ethereum network, with users being...
BBC
West Devon Borough Council sets out £1m plans to cut carbon emissions
Council projects to reduce carbon emissions include walking and cycling routes, and support for companies. On Tuesday, West Devon Borough Council agreed how to spend £1m of government funding. The Council's Hub Committee agreed to plans within three priority areas - active and inclusive travel for all, wider business...
BBC
What's happening in Parliament next week?
It's a week of routine, although important, legislating in Westminster - but listen out for the backbeat. There's the personal, the rumblings around Dominic Raab and the aftershocks of Nadhim Zahawi's departure from government; the high political, with a possible but politically delicate agreement on the Northern Ireland Protocol in prospect; and, in the slightly deeper undergrowth, a Budget taking shape.
Japan Jan services activity growth at three-month high - PMI
TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Japan's services sector activity grew at its fastest pace in three months in January, but worsening inflation and employment trends point to challenges ahead, a business survey showed, as policymakers bet on the country's economic reopening to lift demand.
Intel faces yet another EU antitrust fine despite court win last year
BRUSSELS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Intel (INTC.O) could face yet another EU antitrust fine despite winning its court fight last year against a 1.06 billion. euro ($1.2 billion) penalty imposed 14 years ago for hindering a rival, the U.S. chipmaker said in a regulatory filing.
Comments / 1