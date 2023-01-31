Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. Four years ago, around the end of the initial coin offering (ICO) era, I said in a YouTube interview that “Rebellious Teenager Crypto Is Maturing.” For three years it did indeed appear so as financial institutions, mainstream venture funds and Big Tech companies streamed into the space. Unfortunately, over the last 12 months the failure of centralized finance platforms such as Three Arrows Capital, Celsius Network, BlockFi, FTX and Genesis [a CoinDesk sister company] has seriously hurt the industry’s reputation.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO