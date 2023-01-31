ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

February: Family-Friendly Events in Vero Beach and Sebastian

February is a month when we celebrate love, and there certainly are events in Vero Beach and Sebastian to help you do just that! I'm beginning this new series to let you know about the best upcoming events in Indian River County for the month. The events featured in this series are NOT recurring weekly events. My hope is that highlighting these events will help you plan ahead and ensure you have time to register or get tickets when necessary. You can always check the calendar for the full schedule, and if you prefer to just view events for this weekend look here. Be sure to bookmark this article to revisit throughout the month!
Creative Date Ideas in Vero Beach, Sebastian, and Surrounding Areas

Need a date night or girls' night out? Don't we all?. So find a babysitter, schedule a playdate, or recruit a family member or friend to take over kid duties for a few hours (don't forget to leave them your important info), and plan some quality time with a special person in your life.
Buyers expected to pony up for new Polo Grounds homes

As the season gets underway at the Polo Grounds west of town, with matches now through mid-April, there is an extra sense of excitement in the air. Besides horses thundering over the turf in front of hundreds of spectators on Sunday afternoons, a bunch of new homes are coming to the residential loop around the field that will bring the subdivision closer to buildout.
FPUA Groundbreaking for the New Sewer Plant Friday

Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is excited to announce the long-awaited groundbreaking of the new Mainland Sewer Treatment Plant, set to take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 pm at 4515 Energy Lane in Fort Pierce. The groundbreaking and relocation represent...
Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida

Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
Kicking off the New Year at the Kaleidoscope Opening Party

There was no sign of post-holiday blues at the opening reception for Kaleidoscope, Martin Artisan Guild’s first exhibit of the year. A celebratory crowd was on hand on January 4 at the Palm Room Art Gallery and Artisans Boutique, located at 3746 SE Ocean Boulevard in Harbour Bay Plaza in Stuart.
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
Meet Your Neighbor: Lisa Morgan

Lisa Morgan of Gulf Stream loves meeting students as scholarship committee chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Even the most well-intentioned people tend not to know a lot about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Lisa Morgan was one of them when she was nominated by a friend to serve on its board of directors six years ago.
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
