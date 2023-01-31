Read full article on original website
Leading discount retail store chain opening new location in FloridaKristen WaltersPort Saint Lucie, FL
2023 Florida Craft Brew & WingfestKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
Celebrate the Vero Beach 21st Annual Gardenfest in Riverside ParkKristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
The Florida sheriff's office said 8 individuals were shot during a Martin Luther King Jr. Day rally.Sherif SaadFort Pierce, FL
Vero Beach SAFIR Family Fun Festival (Free Admission)Kristin Leigh WilsonVero Beach, FL
macaronikid.com
February: Family-Friendly Events in Vero Beach and Sebastian
February is a month when we celebrate love, and there certainly are events in Vero Beach and Sebastian to help you do just that! I'm beginning this new series to let you know about the best upcoming events in Indian River County for the month. The events featured in this series are NOT recurring weekly events. My hope is that highlighting these events will help you plan ahead and ensure you have time to register or get tickets when necessary. You can always check the calendar for the full schedule, and if you prefer to just view events for this weekend look here. Be sure to bookmark this article to revisit throughout the month!
WPBF News 25
'Create an oasis of hope': Leaders continue to help community heal after Fort Pierce mass shooting
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Residents on the Treasure Coast continue to help the community and its children heal afterthe mass shooting a Martin Luther King Jr. event last month. Will Armstead, the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club in St. Lucie County,and former Florida Representative Larry Lee are devoted to making their community the best.
sebastiandaily.com
“Find the One” Event at HALO No-Kill Rescue in Sebastian, Vero Beach
HALO No-Kill Rescue is hosting a “Find the One” Event from February 1 – 28, 2023, in which all adoption fees will be waived, and their staff and volunteers will be highlighting their favorites on their Facebook page. So, find the one at HALO’s Main Shelter or...
macaronikid.com
Creative Date Ideas in Vero Beach, Sebastian, and Surrounding Areas
Need a date night or girls' night out? Don't we all?. So find a babysitter, schedule a playdate, or recruit a family member or friend to take over kid duties for a few hours (don't forget to leave them your important info), and plan some quality time with a special person in your life.
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
veronews.com
Buyers expected to pony up for new Polo Grounds homes
As the season gets underway at the Polo Grounds west of town, with matches now through mid-April, there is an extra sense of excitement in the air. Besides horses thundering over the turf in front of hundreds of spectators on Sunday afternoons, a bunch of new homes are coming to the residential loop around the field that will bring the subdivision closer to buildout.
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
wqcs.org
FPUA Groundbreaking for the New Sewer Plant Friday
Fort Pierce - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The Fort Pierce Utilities Authority is excited to announce the long-awaited groundbreaking of the new Mainland Sewer Treatment Plant, set to take place on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 2 pm at 4515 Energy Lane in Fort Pierce. The groundbreaking and relocation represent...
tourcounsel.com
Vero Beach Fashion Outlets | Outlet mall in Florida
Famous for it's factory outlet stores, Vero Beach Fashion Outlets offers great bargains and outstanding dining opportunities. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is in Florida, city Vero Beach. Vero Beach Fashion Outlets is situated on adress 1824 94th Drive, Vero Beach, FL 32966-3612. Address: 1824 94th Dr, Vero Beach, FL 32966,...
allthingstreasurecoast.com
Kicking off the New Year at the Kaleidoscope Opening Party
There was no sign of post-holiday blues at the opening reception for Kaleidoscope, Martin Artisan Guild’s first exhibit of the year. A celebratory crowd was on hand on January 4 at the Palm Room Art Gallery and Artisans Boutique, located at 3746 SE Ocean Boulevard in Harbour Bay Plaza in Stuart.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Florida beach named America’s ‘deadliest beach’
ida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several Florida beaches recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Tacos
LoveFood found the most delicious tacos in every state.
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
thecoastalstar.com
Meet Your Neighbor: Lisa Morgan
Lisa Morgan of Gulf Stream loves meeting students as scholarship committee chair of the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Tim Stepien/The Coastal Star. Even the most well-intentioned people tend not to know a lot about the Community Foundation for Palm Beach and Martin Counties. Lisa Morgan was one of them when she was nominated by a friend to serve on its board of directors six years ago.
Friendly Lizzy at Palm Beach County animal shelter in need of good home
Friendly Lizzy is waiting to be adopted at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control. She’s 3 years old and weighs 49 pounds.
wqcs.org
St. Lucie County Commission Chooses George Landry to Become the Next St. Lucie County Administrator
St. Lucie County - Tuesday January 31, 2023: The St. Lucie County Commission has chosen George Landry to become the next County Administrator, pending the outcome of contract negotiations. Landry is currently the Country's interim assistant Deputy Administrator. The Commission met Tuesday morning. On an initial vote 3 of the...
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
