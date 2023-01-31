Read full article on original website
This Mississippi nursing school ranked among best online programs in the nation
U.S. News & World Report has ranked Alcorn State University’s Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing no. 129 among the 2023 Best Online Nursing Programs. The Cora S. Balmat School of Nursing is ranked second in Mississippi. “Our academic programs continue to elevate the profile of Alcorn in national...
wtva.com
MS Department of Education says over 125,000 students missed 18 days or more in 2021-22
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data, which shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the...
State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques
Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
madisoncountyjournal.com
LATINO/PERS fund in the danger zone
Mississippi’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) is in trouble. It has been that way for quite a while. Only no one wants to admit it. Addressing the fault lines in the program is fraught with peril for politicians. Failing to do so poses larger risks both to public workers...
Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner delivers pecans to Gov. Reeves
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) received a gift of gratitude from Mississippi’s 2022 Remarkable Women winner. Janell Edwards delivered pecans to the governor at his office in the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson. Last year, Reeves said he couldn’t wait to try Edwards’ pecans, and she made sure he didn’t […]
WLBT
Mississippi’s first black senator since reconstruction honored for Black History Month
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man of courage, strength, and determination. Arthur James Tate had all the odds stacked against him during a time in Mississippi when a lot of opportunities were not afforded to people of color. Yet, Tate made history in 1979 when he was elected the first...
WLOX
LIST: Candidates qualified for county elections in South Mississippi
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State Senate following an interaction she had with a legislative staffer. The punishment against her pushed her and her legal counsel to take action against the rest of the state senate. 10p newscast recordings.
biloxinewsevents.com
Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi
Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers
(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval is dead for the session, which is scheduled to conclude in April. The committee approved a measure that would allow armed...
mageenews.com
Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
mississippifreepress.org
As Mississippi Hospitals Fail, Leaders Kill Medicaid Expansion Efforts Again
Standing inside a shuttered hospital’s abandoned emergency room in Newton County, Miss., on Monday night, Democratic candidate for governor Brandon Presley blamed Gov. Tate Reeves for the fact that more than half of the state’s rural hospitals are in danger of closing. “This is the reality that Tate...
Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
actionnews5.com
Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power
JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
Mississippi freeway designated freight corridor, named part of Mega Grant program
Mississippi’s Department of Transportation has received a $60 million grant to make improvements to the Interstate 10 freight corridor in Diamondhead, President Joe Biden’s administration announced Tuesday. The award is part of nearly $1.2 billion in funding made available from the National Infrastructure Project Assistance discretionary grant program,...
biloxinewsevents.com
No One Makes A Better Sandwich Than Gold Post In Mississippi
Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread…
Mississippi man sentenced for hitting father-in-law with baseball bat
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for hitting his father-in-law with a baseball bat. John Garran Saxton was sentenced by Judge Bradley Mills after he was convicted in October 2022 on one count of aggravated assault. The last two years of the 20-year sentence were...
biloxinewsevents.com
How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi
Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
Madison County Journal
CRAWFORD/State retirement is broke
PERS is in trouble again. The PERS board jacked up the employer contribution rate again. And everybody lived happily ever after. Finally a top state official expressed concerns out loud, the first time since Gov. Haley Barbour called the retirement system “financially unstable” back in 2011. State Treasurer...
Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location
A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
