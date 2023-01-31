ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
Magnolia State Live

State receives grant to help start Mississippi field school to teach historic woodworking, masonry, preservation techniques

Mississippi Department of Archives and History has received $500,000 in federal funds from the National Park Service as a result of Congressionally Directed Spending in the most recent federal appropriations process. With these funds from the Save America’s Treasures grant program, MDAH will be able to establish a Historic Preservation...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has released the most recent school and district chronic absence data. The data shows that 28% of Mississippi students were absent 18 days or more during the 2021-22 school year. Chronic absenteeism is defined as missing 10% (18 days) of the school year for any […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

LATINO/PERS fund in the danger zone

Mississippi’s Public Employee Retirement System (PERS) is in trouble. It has been that way for quite a while. Only no one wants to admit it. Addressing the fault lines in the program is fraught with peril for politicians. Failing to do so poses larger risks both to public workers...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

Enjoy A Meal At This Lakefront Restaurant In Mississippi

Located just north of Jackson, Madison, Mississippi is one of the state’s most charming towns. In fact, we’d even go so far as to say it’s one of the best cities in America! When you find yourself exploring this town, be sure to swing by The Mermaid Cafe, a down-to-earth lakefront restaurant in Mississippi that will win you over with a delicious menu…
MADISON, MS
The Center Square

Mississippi Senate committee passes bill to allow schools to arm workers

(The Center Square) — Against a key deadline in the Mississippi Legislature on Tuesday, the Senate Education Committee advanced several bills that are now headed for a full chamber vote. The day is the last one for bills to advance from committees. Any bill that doesn’t receive committee approval is dead for the session, which is scheduled to conclude in April. The committee approved a measure that would allow armed...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mageenews.com

Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Mississippians Support of Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann Tops $3.5M. Jackson, Miss.—Republican Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann kicks off his reelection campaign with...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Former Ole Miss chancellor says Gov. Reeves acknowledged Medicaid expansion benefits

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Democratic Caucus voiced their frustration in what they called “Republican inaction” over the ongoing healthcare crisis. House Minority Leader Robert Johnson (D-District 94) and Senate Minority Leader Derrick Simmons (D-District 12) stressed the need to expand Medicaid and extend postpartum care. Dr. Dan Jones, the former Vice Chancellor for […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
actionnews5.com

Nearly 11k Entergy Mississippi customers without power

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Entergy Mississippi has multiple outages across the state on Thursday morning. According to Entergy, there are about 11,000 customers without power in the North Mississippi area. Here is a breakdown of the number of customers without power:. Coahoma: 1,425. DeSoto: 3,595. Panola: 1,284. Quitman: 571. Tate:...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
biloxinewsevents.com

No One Makes A Better Sandwich Than Gold Post In Mississippi

Do you know that saying that a sandwich tastes better when someone else makes it? Well, we couldn’t agree more, so when the craving for the perfect sandwich strikes, make your way over to Greenville, where you’ll find one of the oldest sandwich shops in Mississippi, the Gold Post. These folks are cranking out some of the best stuff between bread…
GREENVILLE, MS
biloxinewsevents.com

How to purchase medical marijuana in Mississippi

Now that medical marijuana is available to purchase, you may be wondering how do you actually buy it in Mississippi?. So, you have your medical marijuana card. What’s next? SweetGrass VP Managing Partner Mariah Wells is going to tell us. When people first walk into SweetGrass, they’ll be greeted...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Madison County Journal

CRAWFORD/State retirement is broke

PERS is in trouble again. The PERS board jacked up the employer contribution rate again. And everybody lived happily ever after. Finally a top state official expressed concerns out loud, the first time since Gov. Haley Barbour called the retirement system “financially unstable” back in 2011. State Treasurer...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Popular restaurant chain bringing its made-to-order burritos, bowls and tacos to fourth Mississippi location

A chain of fast-casual restaurants will soon be serving its made-to-order burritos, tacos and bowls to a fourth location in Mississippi. The City of Madison announced on social media the groundbreaking for a new Chipotle Mexican Grill, one of the fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant chains with more than 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
MADISON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy