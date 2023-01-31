ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

7 Murder Cases Where A Body Was Never Found

By Drusilla Moorhouse
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11fyUW_0kXRv86300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43oeqJ_0kXRv86300

Maya Millete (left) and Ana Walshe

Help Find Maya / Instagram / Via helpfindmaya.com / instagram.com

In Taylor Swift’s “No Body, No Crime,” her 2020 vigilante song with Haim, the narrator suspects her friend is killed by her cheating husband — but can’t prove it because the body is never found. Her belief that justice won’t be found in court isn’t unfounded: It’s difficult to prosecute a murder — or even prove that someone has died — without a body.

But that is changing.

In the cases of missing people, we hear a lot about “corpus delicti,” Latin for "body of the crime." Many interpret this literally: that you must have a body to prove a murder took place. In law, however, corpus delicti refers to the figurative body of essential facts that prove a crime was committed. Obviously, that’s a lot easier to do with a corpse, as cause, manner, and even time of death can usually be determined. But as we’re seeing in high-profile cases like those of Ana Walshe and Maya Millete , police and the courts regularly rely on a totality of circumstantial evidence to charge, prosecute, and convict a suspect for murder in “no body” cases.

“The absolute biggest reason we're seeing more ‘no body’ murder cases and continued success is because of these electronic trails that we leave behind,” Tad DiBiase, a former federal homicide prosecutor who now studies and tracks “no body” murder cases , told BuzzFeed News. For instance, cellphones and camera surveillance can pinpoint our location, credit cards and ATMs record our spending, texts can establish relationships, and Google searches can be very revealing .

Conversely, the cessation of electronic activity can also be incriminating. “Virtually everyone has a cellphone,” DiBiase said. “Now you can say with certainty and with speed” when a missing person is likely dead, “because we know instantly, ‘OK, this person's cellphone is not pinging off anything. We see exactly when she sent her last text or made her last call.” If credit and bank cards aren’t used, DiBiase said investigators have to ask, “How could she not have any access to money? How could we not know where she is? How could she not have her cellphone and all these things?”

Even people who can’t afford or choose not to use cellphones can still be tracked by their contact with other people who do, DiBiase said.

Last fall, BuzzFeed News highlighted true crime podcasts that were credited with convictions : Three of those cases — Your Own Backyard , Up and Vanished, and The Teacher’s Pet — were successfully prosecuted as murders despite the bodies of the victims never being found. In fact, in October 2022, Australia passed “ no body, no parole ” legislation barring convicted murderers from being released on parole if they refuse to reveal the location of their victim's remains. Known as “Lyn’s Law,” after Lynette Dawson — the subject of The Teacher’s Pet — it was enacted just months after her husband, Chris Dawson, was found guilty of killing her.

Here are some other notable ongoing and closed “no body” murder cases:

Ana Walshe : At his Jan. 18 arraignment, a prosecutor said Brian Walshe, charged with murdering his missing wife Ana, used his son’s iPad to google “dismemberment and best ways to dispose of a body,” “how long before a body starts to smell,” and “hacksaw best tool to dismember,” and "what happens when you put body parts in ammonia.” Surveillance video captured him spending more than $400 on cleaning supplies at Home Depot a few days after Ana disappeared; he was seen on other surveillance footage disposing of heavy garbage bags in a nearby apartment complex. Police later found trash bags containing a hatchet, a hacksaw, towels, a protective Tyvek suit, cleaning supplies, clothes resembling those Ana was last seen wearing, and her vaccination card. Police also found a bloody, broken knife in the basement of the couple’s home. Among his other internet searches, the prosecutor also said Brian googled "can you be charged with murder without a body."

Maya Millete : Larry Millete will face trial this year in San Diego for the killing of his wife, Maya, who disappeared in January 2021. Though his defense attorneys have questioned whether she was killed at all, prosecutors showed evidence that she suddenly stopped using her cellphone on the day she was last seen — and Larry’s phone was turned off for 12 hours the next day, when prosecutors allege he was disposing of her body. Not only did she miss her child’s birthday a few days later, but Maya left behind her wallet, government ID, and credit cards — which she never used again. In his ruling to move forward with a murder trial, the judge said, “to accept the defense theory in the case, the court would have to be convinced that Ms. Millete abandoned her life, which included three young children whom she adored, an ailing mother, siblings with whom she was incredibly close, ownership of a million-dollar home, a six-figure income from a thriving professional career, personal savings and wealth in the form of stocks, expensive purses and jewelry, extremely close relationships with friends, and her newly purchased beloved Jeep Wrangler.”

Jennifer Dulos : Like Ana Walshe, Jennifer was a wealthy Connecticut mother whose husband, Fotis Dulos, was arrested and charged with her murder after she disappeared in May 2019. Police found blood in their garage and in Jennifer’s car, and surveillance footage captured Fotis discarding black garbage bags that police later confirmed contained zip ties and clothing covered in Jennifer’s blood. In January 2020, he killed himself while on house arrest after posting a $6 million bond.

Helle Crafts : The famous wood chipper killing of Helle Crafts by her husband, Richard, was the first murder conviction without a victim’s body in Connecticut state history. Evidence showed that before Helle disappeared on Nov. 18, 1986, Richard bought a freezer and a chainsaw and rented a wood chipper and a truck; authorities believe he froze his wife’s body, sawed it into pieces, and ran the remains through the wood chipper. Among piles of wood chips in various locations, police found pieces of bone and tissue, a fingernail, an envelope with Helle’s name, and crowns of her teeth. The Crafts case was the subject of the very first episode of Forensic Files in 1996 and inspired a famous scene in Fargo , filmmaker Ethan Coen confirmed to HuffPost .

Evelyn Throsby Scott : Leonard Ewing Scott was the first person in the US convicted of a “no body” murder. His wife, Evelyn, was last seen at their Bel-Air, California, home in 1955. Only her dentures and glasses were found, near the backyard incinerator where a neighbor had seen Leonard stoking a fire after her disappearance. The smell from that fire was so odious that neighbors called the police to complain about it, but it wasn’t until questions were raised about Leonard spending his wife’s money that police began investigating her disappearance. He was convicted in 1957; decades later, after he was freed, he made a dubious confession — but her body was never found.

Marion Fye : In this case that DiBiase prosecuted, Harold D. Austin was convicted of the murder of his live-in girlfriend Marion, a mother of five who disappeared in Washington, DC, in November 2003. Like Maya Millete, she left behind her children, purse, credit card, car keys, and driver's license, and police confirmed there was no activity on her credit cards and bank accounts. They also found her blood on the underside of a mattress at her home. “Despite not having a body,” DiBiase said at the time , “it was the strongest case I ever took to trial. The evidence was just so overwhelming.”

As a judge in 1977 pointed out, just because a body is never found doesn’t mean a crime didn’t take place.

“The fact that a murderer may successfully dispose of the body of the victim does not entitle him to an acquittal,” a judge wrote in rejecting an appeal by Charles Manson and his accomplices in the “no body” murder of one of their victims, his hired hand “Shorty” Shea. “That is one form of success for which society has no reward. Production of the body is not a condition precedent to the prosecution for murder.”

Don't forget to subscribe to our true crime newsletter, Suspicious Circumstances, to get true crime deep dives delivered straight to your inbox every week. Sign up here.

More on this

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

U.S. lawyer who died in Mexico was "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday.The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as Mexican authorities have yet to disclose many details to this point. His family says the Orange County lawyer was killed, contrary to what Mexican officials have claimed thus far. They allege that Blair died in a "tragic accident" at the Las Rocas Resort. "The family of Elliot Blair is absolutely reeling from the tragic...
Complex

Trial Begins for Woman Who Allegedly Tried to Poison Friend With Cheesecake to Steal Her Identity

A trial has started in the case of a woman accused of attempting to kill her friend using a poison cheesecake, all as part of an alleged plan to steal her identity. The incident in question, as previously reported, is alleged to have occurred in August 2016 in the Queens area. Richard Brown, who served as Queens District Attorney at the time, said in a 2018-shared statement that the attempted poisoning of the woman (later identified as Olga Svyk) by Viktoria Nasyrova involved the use of a cheesecake laced with a tranquilizer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Idaho murders – update: Victim’s family appeals gag order as FBI denies losing track of Bryan Kohberger

A lawyer for Kaylee Goncalves’ family has appealed the gag order in the Idaho murders case. Attorney Shanon Gray described the order as unconstitutional and “facially overbroad and vague” in an appeal filed on Friday, Fox News reported. The measure bans investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, members of both the prosecution and the defence, and any attorney representing witnesses, victims, or victims’ families from sharing new information about the investigation or the suspect. The order, issued by the Latah County Chief Magistrate on 4 January, was extended on 19 January and is set to remain in place throughout court...
IDAHO STATE
The Independent

Paul and Maggie Murdaugh’s last texts and calls revealed as new bloody crime scene photos shown at trial

The final text messages and phone calls made by Paul and Maggie Murdaugh before their brutal shooting murders were revealed in court for the first time at the homicide trial of their father and husband Alex Murdaugh.In Colleton County Court in Walterboro, South Carolina, on Monday, jurors heard how Paul, 22, placed a call on his cellphone to friend Rogan Gibson at 8.44pm on the night of 7 June 2021.Five minutes later, at 8.49pm, Mr Gibson sent Paul a text message: “See if you can get a good picture of it. Marion wants to send it to a girl...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Affidavit: Missing Oklahoma girl beaten to death, buried

A missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl was beaten to death Christmas night by her caregiver, then buried, according to court documents released Tuesday.Athena Brownfield has been missing since Jan. 10 when a postal carrier discovered her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home the girls shared with the caregivers, Ivon Adams and Alysia Adams, in Cyril, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southwest of Oklahoma City.The search for the child is now a “recovery operation," the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.Ivon Adams, 36, was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and awaits extradition. Alysia Adams, 31, is jailed...
CYRIL, OK
The Independent

Deputy resigns after ‘botched’ response to call about mother and two kids who froze to death in Michigan field

A sheriff’s deputy has resigned following his “incomplete” search for a mother and her children later found frozen to death in a Michigan field. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday that the officer quit on 22 January following an investigation into the department’s response to reports made by residents and loved ones of 35-year-old Monica Cannady. Cannady and two of her children, aged three and nine, died from hypothermia on 15 January nearly three days after they were reported wandering in the area. The mother-of-three was experiencing a mental health episode and believed police were out to...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
New York Post

Wells Fargo exec was raped by colleague, punished by bank, lawsuit says

A senior vice president at Wells Fargo was raped by her colleague who barged into her hotel room and assaulted her while she was intoxicated during a business trip in Southern California, according to a bombshell lawsuit. The unidentified married woman filed suit in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday alleging that the bank retaliated against her after she reported the alleged rape to management by excluding her from important meetings and reassigning some of her clients. She is suing the bank and four Wells Fargo workers for unspecified damages. The lawsuit names Eric R. Pagel, a senior investment strategist and managing director...
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter freed from prison

Disgraced former pop star Gary Glitter has been freed from prison after serving half his 16-year jail term. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was sentenced in 2015 for attempted rape, four counts of indecent assault and one of having sex with a girl under 13. The judge said...
New York Post

TikToker charged in GoFundMe cancer scam after documenting ‘battle’

A 19-year-old Iowa woman has been charged with bilking hundreds of donors out of more than $37,000 by lying on TikTok and GoFundme about battling pancreatic cancer and having a tumor “the size of a football,” police said. Madison “Maddie” Russo was arrested on Jan. 23 on a first-degree theft charge, a felony punishable in Iowa by up to 10 years in prison, according to the Eldridge Police Department. Police said Russo faked having Stage 2 pancreatic cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, “and a tumor the size of a football that wrapped around her spine.” The accused con artist documented her bogus cancer battle...
ELDRIDGE, IA
The Independent

Texas man accused of racist killing of 23 people at El Paso Walmart will not face federal death penalty

A Texas man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Walmart store in El Paso will not face the death penalty if convicted, federal prosecutors have announced.Patrick Crusius has been charged with 90 counts under federal hate crime laws and is set to face trial for the killings in January 2024.The US Department of Justice announced its decision to not seek the death penalty against Mr Crusius, who is white, in a required filing in the federal court in El Paso on Tuesday.“The United States of America hereby notifies the Court and Defendant PATRICK WOOD...
EL PASO, TX
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

26K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy