Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.

NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.

The U.S. military has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States...
Elections loom over Ukraine's battlefields

Tanks, mercenary convicts and imminent offensives look set to decide battlefield developments as the war in Ukraine nears its first anniversary. But when 2023 comes to an end, the conflict’s fate may be decided elsewhere: by votes not just in the United States but in Russia, too. While domestic...
Pope's message of peace and reconciliation inspires people in Congo

KINSHASA, Congo — They came away enthused by Pope Francis' message of peace and reconciliation and said they were hoping Congo's leaders would take heed. “I hope that perhaps the visit of the pope will positively influence our government,” Pamela-Baketana told NBC News after the pontiff spoke to a 65,000-strong crowd at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in the central African nation’s capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday.
