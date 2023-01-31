Read full article on original website
Republicans blast Biden, saying suspected Chinese spy balloon proves U.S. isn't deterring Xi
WASHINGTON — Top Republicans in Congress are demanding answers from the Biden administration over the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. over the past few days. They lashed out directly at President Joe Biden, arguing that the incident demonstrates that U.S. posture and...
Rep. Ilhan Omar backs resolution recognizing Israel as a 'legitimate' ally as GOP moves to oust her from committee
WASHINGTON — More than 30 House Democrats have signed on to a new resolution “recognizing Israel as America’s legitimate and democratic ally and condemning antisemitism.”. The most notable among them: Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim American who has been a fierce critic of Israel and the...
Pompeo characterizes Jan. 6 as 'a peaceful transition of power' from Trump to Biden
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who has cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, repeatedly praised Jan. 6 as an example of a "peaceful transition" of power in an interview Thursday. "We delivered a peaceful transition on January 6, 2021, exactly as our Constitution requires," Pompeo, a...
Surveillance or weather research? Balloon blows U.S.-China diplomacy off course
HONG KONG — Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s bid to slow the downward spiral in relations between the world’s two largest economies has been blown off course by a Chinese balloon. The United States’ top diplomat on Friday postponed his high-stakes trip to China next week, two...
McCarthy describes 'good' first meeting with Biden, but 'no agreements' on debt ceiling
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met privately on Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy for more than an hour — their first in-person meeting since the Republican won the gavel. There were no signs of a breakthrough between the Democratic president and Republican speaker on the most consequential...
Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the border since March 2021 were released in the U.S. with no immigration court dates
Nearly 600,000 migrants who crossed the U.S. border since March 2021 have been released into the U.S. without being charged or given a date to appear in court, according to data obtained by NBC News, and thousands have even been dropped from the program that was supposed to track them.
Blinken postpones high-stakes Beijing trip after suspected Chinese spy balloon is spotted over the U.S.
HONG KONG — Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday postponed a trip to Beijing next week after a suspected Chinese spy balloon was spotted over the United States, two U.S. officials told NBC News. "We have concluded that the conditions are not right at this moment for Secretary...
Congress presses Secret Service for more details about state-sponsored foreign hackers stealing Covid relief funds
At a House Oversight Committee hearing on Wednesday, members of Congress from both parties pressed the Secret Service for more information about foreign state-sponsored hackers stealing Covid relief funds, citing exclusive reporting from NBC News about fraud by hackers linked to the Chinese government. In December, NBC News broke the...
The U.S. could knock the Chinese balloon out the sky, but it's risky
Some politicians are demanding that the Pentagon shoot down the Chinese balloon that has invaded America's skies, but security experts told NBC News on Friday that's easier said than done. The United States has missiles in its arsenal capable of obliterating the balloon even at an altitude of 60,000 feet,...
Ukraine warns a new Russian offensive is imminent as troops amass on the border
KYIV, Ukraine — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears the one-year mark, Kyiv is sounding an increasingly urgent warning: President Vladimir Putin is preparing a major new offensive. Ukrainian officials say they fear that Russia's military is regrouping and preparing an imminent attack designed to turn the tide...
Republicans vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee
WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted Thursday to oust Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., from the Foreign Affairs Committee — the latest skirmish in a long-running partisan battle over committee assignments. Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., had faced a handful of GOP defections, but by Thursday he and his team had...
'There's no imminent danger' from Chinese balloon, Democratic congressman says
House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the latest on the Chinese balloon. “[Diplomacy] has to continue to have a place," Meeks said.Feb. 3, 2023.
Nearly 600,000 migrants left in legal limbo after being released into U.S.
NBC News has learned that nearly 600,000 migrants have been released into the U.S. without receiving a notice to appear in court, leaving many of them in legal limbo as immigration lawyers scramble to get their clients in court before their asylum eligibility expires. NBC News’ Julia Ainsley has the details. Feb. 3, 2023.
Ukraine using surveillance drones to monitor Belarus border
Amid concern that Russia may be preparing another onslaught around the anniversary of its Feb. 24 invasion, the Ukrainian army is operating surveillance drones along the border with Belarus.Feb. 3, 2023.
Suspected Chinese spy balloon found over northern U.S.
The U.S. military has been monitoring a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that has been hovering over the northern U.S. for the past few days, and military and defense leaders have discussed shooting it out of the sky, according to two U.S. officials and a senior defense official. “The United States...
Russia strikes Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk in deadly missile attack
Russia launched deadly missile strikes targeting the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, killing at least three people, according to Ukraine. NBC News’ Raf Sanchez has more details on the ongoing conflict.Feb. 3, 2023.
Elections loom over Ukraine's battlefields
Tanks, mercenary convicts and imminent offensives look set to decide battlefield developments as the war in Ukraine nears its first anniversary. But when 2023 comes to an end, the conflict’s fate may be decided elsewhere: by votes not just in the United States but in Russia, too. While domestic...
Pope's message of peace and reconciliation inspires people in Congo
KINSHASA, Congo — They came away enthused by Pope Francis' message of peace and reconciliation and said they were hoping Congo's leaders would take heed. “I hope that perhaps the visit of the pope will positively influence our government,” Pamela-Baketana told NBC News after the pontiff spoke to a 65,000-strong crowd at the Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in the central African nation’s capital, Kinshasa, on Thursday.
