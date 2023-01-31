ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem

Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
CHICAGO, IL
grocerydive.com

What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood

Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month

Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Defender

MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF

Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
CHICAGO, IL
blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Monique Scott Faces Crowded Field To Keep West Side’s 24th Ward Seat After Taking Over Brother’s Post

NORTH LAWNDALE — Seven challengers are running to unseat 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott, who is seeking her first full term on City Council. Vetress Boyce, Drewone Goldsmith, Traci “Treasure” Johnson, Larry Nelson, Creative Scott, Edward Ward and Luther Woodruff are in the race alongside Scott for the seat representing North Lawndale and a slice of Little Village.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program

CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.

