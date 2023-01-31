Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Illinois loves its people: Check if you qualify for $1,500 via AABD Cash Program being disabled or blindMark StarIllinois State
The former richest person in Chicago is giving away millionsAsh JurbergChicago, IL
One-time relief payment of up to $500 going out to AmericansAneka DuncanChicago, IL
Did the Bears Finally Get it Right with the Matt Eberflus Hiring?Larry E LambertChicago, IL
My Favorite Asian Restaurant in Illinois has new menu items you must tryChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Related
Local businesses step in to help customers who lost thousands to Window Depot of Chicago
Local companies have stepped up and stepped in to help some of the victims who said they lost thousands of dollars to Window Depot of Chicago.
Chicago snowplow naming contest winners announced by city
Chicago released the winners of its snow plow naming contest Friday.
Best Ribs In America Might Be Inside This Legendary Chicago Hidden Gem
Twin Anchors in Chicago is a hidden gem that even the most seasoned foodies might have missed. But don't let its inconspicuous exterior fool you, this restaurant is a celeb favorite, has been featured in movies and TV shows, and is the inspiration behind the iconic eatery in the movie "Return to Me." This is a spot that needs to be at the top of your "places to try in Chicago" list.
grocerydive.com
What grocers can learn from Whole Foods’ controversial exit from a Chicago neighborhood
Whole Foods Market was more than a grocery store for the community in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side. When the specialty grocer arrived with much fanfare and pride six years ago as the anchor tenant of the Englewood Square retail development, it was touted as an expected game changer for one of the city’s most economically challenged neighborhoods. At the groundbreaking, then-co-CEO of Whole Foods Walter Robb reportedly said the store would be “one of the most meaningful things we’ve done as a company.”
Final day to apply for purchasing vacant land in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) – it's the last day to apply to buy a plot of empty land right here in the City of Chicago.The ChiBlockBuilder program is streamlining the process to buy vacant lots on the South and West Sides.These city-owned properties are now up for sale for people looking to build a home, expand their yard, or even build a park.You can find the lots for sale and apply online at chicago.gov/blockbuilder.
Changes coming to six parishes on Northwest Side, Northwest suburbs: Archdiocese of Chicago
The Archdiocese of Chicago is announcing some changes regarding a few parishes on the city’s Northwest Side and in the northwestern suburbs.
Chicago woman turns sweet hobby into new business venture after laid off during pandemic
Ida Nelson is among 4800 Black-owned businesses in the Chicago area.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: Barbecue in Chicago and Black History Month
Black History Month is underway, and NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky says if you’re going to take a look back at Chicago’s Black history, you have to look closely at barbecue. Specifically, the method of cooking. It’s unlike Texas or Carolina ‘Q and unique to Chicago....
Free DuSable Museum event to honor Steppin' pioneer DJ Sam Chatman
A free event Thursday at the DuSable Black History Museum is highlighting a Chicago contribution to Black culture.
MAYOR LIGHTFOOT ANNOUNCES CHICAGO RESILIENCY FUND 2.0 IS NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FROM DOMESTIC WORKERS AND UNDOCUMENTED RESIDENTS SEEKING FINANCIAL RELIEF
Second round of the $14.68M fund will provide up to 17,000 eligible domestic workers and undocumented Chicago residents with one-time, $500 relief payments. CHICAGO — Today, Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced that domestic workers and undocumented residents are now eligible to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0, which will provide one-time, $500 relief payments to populations that had difficulties accessing and qualifying for federal relief payments during the COVID-19 pandemic. The City plans to award relief payments to up to 7,000 domestic workers and 10,000 undocumented residents.
blockclubchicago.org
Ald. Monique Scott Faces Crowded Field To Keep West Side’s 24th Ward Seat After Taking Over Brother’s Post
NORTH LAWNDALE — Seven challengers are running to unseat 24th Ward Ald. Monique Scott, who is seeking her first full term on City Council. Vetress Boyce, Drewone Goldsmith, Traci “Treasure” Johnson, Larry Nelson, Creative Scott, Edward Ward and Luther Woodruff are in the race alongside Scott for the seat representing North Lawndale and a slice of Little Village.
HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge announces Chicago will receive $60M grant to fight homelessness
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Marcia Fudge visited Chicago Thursday to announce a major grant for the city to fight homelessness.
'My day came': Homeless man sleeping at O'Hare moves into Humboldt Park home thanks to donations
ABC7 first shared Norbert Pikula's story a few weeks ago, and now, thanks to support from the community, the 77-year-old now has a place of his own.
Food Network-winning Chef Dangerfield inspires culinary students
THE CULINARY DEPARTMENT at Rich Township takes the school stage with two-time Food Network-winning Chef Camerron Dangerfield. Rich Township High School recently announced that one of Chicago’s famous chefs brought his inspiration to its Raptor community. Chef Camerron Dangerfield visited the South suburban school for a one-on-one experience with...
Lightfoot announces next round of applications for Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Thursday that the next round of applications for the Chicago Resiliency 2.0 Fund is now open. The program gives $500 cash payments to people left out of COVID stimulus money.It's specifically for domestic workers or those who weren't eligible for stimulus because of their immigration status."Care workers are the backbone of our economy — they make all other work possible. As a daughter of a domestic worker, I know the challenges they face day in and day out to support other families while trying to keep their own afloat," said Mayor Lightfoot. To qualify, you must be a Chicago resident and your household income must be at or below 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.To see if you qualify, visit www.chicash.org.
Heaters, food brought to homeless Chicagoans as freeze arrives: 'It's pretty awful everywhere'
Andy Robledo, along with members of his nonprofit Feeding People Through Plants, have been working to make winter a little easier for homeless people in Chicago by constructing orange, winterized tents and by delivering heaters, food, and blankets.
See The Secret 108-Mile Tunnel Chicago Built to ‘Save the World’
How do you build a "secret" 108-mile tunnel that costs over $4 billion dollars? That's a great question, but it's what Chicago has done in an effort to "save the world". I saw this interesting project trending on Digg. It's a video share by B1M on YouTube with a short, but sweet description of what this project in Chicago is all about:
Community leaders call for stop on removal of West Side homeless encampment
CHICAGO — A press conference was held Tuesday by local leaders and the Illinois Union of the Homeless to call for a stop on a removal notice that was given by the city to people living under the viaduct on Hirsch and Monticello in Humboldt Park. Organizers used the cold temperatures as an example […]
The Crusader Newspaper
Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Over the last eight decades the Crusader has distinguished itself as the most comprehensive recorder of Black life: employment, equal rights, social justice and more for the City of Chicago.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0