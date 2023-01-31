Read full article on original website
26-Year-Old Man Killed After Walking Into Traffic In Baltimore County: Police
A 26-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Baltimore County, authorities say. Vicente Bernal Raymundo was struck by a 2017 Ford Fusion after walking into the roadway for unknown reasons around 10 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore County police. The collision occurred on the...
Nottingham MD
Death of woman whose body was found near Baltimore County school ruled homicide
LANSDOWNE, MD—The Baltimore County Police Department has identified the deceased adult female who body was found near a BCPS school earlier this week. The woman, whose body was found near Lansdowne Elementary School on Tuesday morning, has been identified as 37-year-old Audra Pineda. At just after 8 a.m. on...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
WJLA
One person dies in rollover crash in Prince George's County, police say
BLADENSBURG, Md. (7News) — A driver died Wednesday after a rollover crash in Prince George's County, the Bladensburg Police Department said. The crash took place at the intersection of Bladensburg Road and Annapolis Road in Bladensburg. The driver was trapped in the car and died at the scene, police...
Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August
BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody
BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died. Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
Wbaltv.com
Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore City
Baltimore City police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a woman last week. On Jan. 25, around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of West North Avenue for reports of an injured pedestrian. They found Jessica Tiller, who was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while crossing. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on North Avenue.
Suspect In Custody After Person Found Dead During Welfare Check In Montgomery County: Police
One suspect is in custody after a woman was found dead in a Silver Spring home overnight, police say. Officers were called to the 8800 block of Lanier Drive early on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to conduct a welfare check, where they found a dead body, and a homicide investigation was launched by the Montgome…
Wbaltv.com
Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center
A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
Inside Nova
Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home
A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
Police looking for Mondawmin Mall shooting suspects seen in video
Police have released video of two suspects wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at the Mondawmin Mall Metro Station last year.
'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified
An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
foxbaltimore.com
Suspect shot by police during attempted arrest in White Marsh, say Baltimore County Police
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say one man is in critical condition after being shot by police during an arrest in White Marsh. According to police, officers were attempting to arrest two suspects at the intersection of Pulaski Highway and Ebeneezer Road when a suspect hit a police vehicle with their car.
Nottingham MD
Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
weaa.org
BPD: Help identify suspects related to shooting, crash that left 2 dead, 2 children hospitalized
(Baltimore, MD) -- Baltimore Police are hoping the release of surveillance video will lead them to the suspects involved in a weekend triple shooting. Officials say the video shows the shooting of 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes and a 65-year-old man near Pennsylvania Avenue and Laurens Street. A 23-year-old woman and her...
Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire
BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
Baltimore teen charged in multiple squeegee related incidents due in court
A teen who police say is known to squeegee downtown is due in court Thursday for allegedly robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing a bottle of windex last October.
Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
