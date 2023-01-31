ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catonsville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore grandmother indicted after 9-year-old boy fatally shot teen girl in August

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore grandmother faces criminal charges for failing to secure the gun that her 9-year-old grandson was carrying when he fatally shot a teenage girl last summer, officials announced Thursday, saying the indictment should serve as a warning about the importance of safe firearm storage.Nykayla Strawder, 15, was hanging out on the front porch of her family's west Baltimore rowhouse with other kids when the gun discharged. Police said it was accidental.Under Maryland law, the 9-year-old can't face criminal charges because of his age. But the August shooting prompted outrage from the victim's family and calls for adults to be...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man charged in domestic-related murder of MTA bus driver in Baltimore Police custody

BALTIMORE - Leon Hill, the 53-year-old man accused in the domestic-related shooting death of Baltimore MTA bus driver Elaine Jackson is now in custody of the Baltimore Police Department.BPD shared video of Hill being escorted into the police department after he was extradited from Atlanta, where he was captured and arrested on January 12.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street on Oct. 18. She was taken to the hospital where she died.  Hill has been charged with first-degree murder.Just four days before the shooting, WJZ confirmed through court documents that Jackson took out a peace order against Hill. In a statement, Jackson wrote Hill allegedly told her "if he can't have me, no one will."The victim accuses Hill of harassing and stalking both her and her husband. Jackson had expressed Hill was a friend, and only started to communicate again in early 2022 after having "some differences."
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Baltimore City

Baltimore City police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that took the life of a woman last week. On Jan. 25, around 8:40 p.m., officers arrived at the 1600 block of West North Avenue for reports of an injured pedestrian. They found Jessica Tiller, who was struck on the corner of West North Avenue and Carey Street while crossing. The vehicle was traveling eastbound on North Avenue.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Teenager shot in hand, leg behind northeast Baltimore shopping center

A teenager was shot in the hand and leg Wednesday afternoon in northeast Baltimore. City police said officers were called around 4:37 p.m. to a hospital, where a 17-year-old boy sought treatment for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. The victim told police he was shot behind the Northwood Commons Shopping Center in...
BALTIMORE, MD
Inside Nova

Man charged after woman found stabbed, unconscious in Woodbridge home

A 54-year-old man has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding in the Thursday morning stabbing of a woman found unconscious in a Woodbridge home. Police were called to the 16000 block of Crest Drive at 4:10 a.m. to investigate an assault and found the 30-year-old victim unconscious and suffering from a stab wound.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
CBS Baltimore

'Absolutely devastating': New details in murder of MTA mobility bus driver in Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- Loved ones are heartbroken over the murder of an MTA mobility bus driver who was shot to death during his shift just before 10:30 p.m. in North Baltimore on Saturday.A family member of 42-year-old Marcus Alsup, Jr., told WJZ that police advised them not to speak to the media about the case.Those close to Alsup said he was ambushed on the street after he stopped to use the bathroom at his home in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road. Neighbors said there is video that may shed light on what happened. Many in the close-knit community off Cold Spring Lane...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Veteran Detective Involved In White Marsh Shooting Identified

An investigation into a police-involved shooting earlier this week in Baltimore County has been launched by the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Maryland Office of the Attorney General. On Thursday, Feb. 2, officials announced that the AG’s office has kicked off an extensive investigation into the shooting involving an...
WHITE MARSH, MD
Nottingham MD

Burglaries reported in Rosedale, Middle River, Baldwin

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three burglaries that were reported over the past week. Sometime between January 16 and 26, an unknown number of individuals burglarized two garages in the 400-block of Holloway Street in Middle River (21220). The suspect(s) stole multiple home improvement items, then fled the scene. At...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police make public photos of Upton shooting suspects after woman dies from gunfire

BALTIMORE -- A 23-year-old woman who was shot while trying to flee the site of a shooting on Saturday night has died after fighting for her life in the hospital.Maya Morton and her two kids were injured when gunfire broke out near the intersection of Laurens Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.Morton had been waiting on a food order when the gunfire erupted. She tried to drive away from the gunfire to protect her children.But she crashed her car into a pole after one of the bullets hit her while she was trying to flee.Her death was announced on Tuesday, the same...
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Man found shot to death in vehicle in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found shot to death in a car in Southeast D.C. on Wednesday. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said that a call came in around 8 p.m. about a shooting in the 4500 block of Benning Road, Southeast.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area

REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
REISTERSTOWN, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy