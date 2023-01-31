ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
25 Black Marylanders to Watch for 2023, plus 5 Living Legends

Welcome to The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Black Marylanders to Watch for 2023. To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve assembled a group of people whose fortitude, leadership, artistry and efforts to uplift Baltimore and the state of Maryland make them worth watching. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
