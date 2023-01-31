Read full article on original website
Daniel Donnelly Moore Jr., retired electrical engineer who enjoyed breaking complex codes, dies
Daniel Donnelly Moore Jr., a retired electrical engineer whose mastery of numbers allowed him to break complex codes, died of pneumonia Jan. 17 at the Blakehurst Retirement Community in Towson. The former North Baltimore resident was 89. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Woodrow ‘Woody’ Anderson Williams Jr., Baltimore City educator and revered high school basketball coach, dies
Woodrow “Woody” Anderson Williams Jr., who coached the powerhouse Lake Clifton boys basketball teams in the 1970s and 1980s, has died. He was 80.
Brown and gold, black and gray or something else? Meade athletes, alumni disagree on what school colors should be
A debate is raging as Meade High School is offering four options for the community to vote on as to what the school’s colors should be moving forward.
St. Mary’s girls basketball freshman Bailey Harris is already a star in the making
St. Mary’s freshman Bailey Harris has been a dominant force for the unbeaten Saints, and is already attracting interest from major colleges.
Vote for the Howard County high school January boys and girls Athlete of the Month
Four boys and girls basketball players earned Athlete of the Week honors in January. We’re letting the public vote on who should be the boys and girls Athlete of the Month.
25 Black Marylanders to Watch for 2023, plus 5 Living Legends
Welcome to The Baltimore Sun’s 25 Black Marylanders to Watch for 2023. To celebrate Black History Month, we’ve assembled a group of people whose fortitude, leadership, artistry and efforts to uplift Baltimore and the state of Maryland make them worth watching. Source: The Baltimore Sun County News.
Outside attorney is named to take control of Peter Angelos’ law firm, assess whether it should be sold or dissolved
Baltimore attorney William J. Murphy will take over the records, bank accounts and client files of Peter Angelos’ law firm and assess whether it should be sold or dissolved.
52nd Baltimore Catholic League boys basketball tournament set for early March at Goucher College
The Baltimore Catholic League announced it will play its entire boys basketball tournament at Goucher College’s Decker Sports & Recreation Center with the three rounds taking place from Friday, March 3 to Sunday, March 5. Source: The Baltimore Sun High School Sports.
High school sports roundup (Feb. 2)
Here’s a roundup of high school varsity action from Thursday, Feb. 2.
Al-Qaida courier who grew up in Baltimore County released to Belize
U.S. military officials said Thursday they released Majid Khan, a Pakistan citizen who grew up in Baltimore County and later became a courier for al-Qaida.
