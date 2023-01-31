Read full article on original website
Related
12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri
Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January
2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
Missouri’s largest man-made lake called “most underrated”
Missouri is famous for the Gateway Arch, the Missouri River, and much more. But The Show-Me State is also home to a vibrant collection of lakes and reservoirs. When it comes to the state's many reservoirs (or man-made lakes), the website, "Onlyinyourstate.com," claims there's one that reigns supreme: Truman Lake.
Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?
It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri
ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
ksgf.com
Light Snow Possible Today, Warmer Temps On The Way
(KTTS News) — More light snow is possible later tonight in Springfield, with freezing rain possible in Branson and West Plains. Temperatures will be in the 40s tomorrow and the 50s by Sunday.
kq2.com
Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
Southeast Missouri expecting light snow Tuesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another fast moving and very weak weather system will pass well south of St. Louis this afternoon into early this evening. The worst the St. Louis area may see is a few snow flurries. However, our southern communities are in line for a couple of quick hitting light snow and sleet […]
cassville-democrat.com
Something smells in Barry County
A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
Lawn Starter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities across the country.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES LANDOWNERS TO LOG PRESCRIBED BURNS
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and the Missouri Prescribed Fire Council (MPFC) encourage landowners, land managers, and others who conduct prescribed burns on private land to “Log Your Burn” through the MPFC website. Prescribed fire, or controlled burning, is an affordable and effective management tool to accomplish...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023
(St. Louis, MO) -- The City of St. Louis will pay close to $5.2 million to settle claims by several dozen people that police violated their rights during mass arrests at a 2017 protest, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Nearly 90 people who were downtown for protests following the acquittal of former city police officer Jason Stockley will see about $58,500 per person, which equates to $4.91 million. Three others who filed individual suits related to what’s called a police kettle, which is where officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area, have settled for $85,000 each. Stockley was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith from December 2011.
Missouri Man Shares Video of Close Bear Encounter in the Ozarks
This Missouri man must have ice water coursing through his veins. He shared video of a close encounter he had with a big ole black bear in the Missouri Ozarks, but he didn't seemed to be concerned at all about the fact that an apex predator was just ahead of him on a trail.
allamericanatlas.com
19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)
Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program
(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KMOV
Missouri Department of Revenue increases car dealer fees by $65
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Revenue is upping car dealer fees. According to the Post Dispatch, car dealers can charge a $500 maximum fee. That price will increase by $65. It is meant to reflect increases in the consumer price index. The original fee of $200 was...
KYTV
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It includes:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Oregon,...
Beloved local grocer opening new location in Missouri
A popular local grocery store chain is opening another new location in Missouri this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Fields Foods will be hosting the grand opening event for its newest Missouri grocery store location in St. Louis, according to local sources.
KIX 105.7
Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0