ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
KICK AM 1530

12 Years Ago, Largest 1-Day Snowfall in History Buried Missouri

Missouri has seen some big snow storms, but nothing like the one that buried the state during the largest 1-day snowfall in Show Me State history 12 years ago today. It was February 2, 2011 when a mammoth storm crossed Missouri. By the time it was done, it left 3 Missouri counties with the largest 1-day snowfall in history - 2 FEET.
MISSOURI STATE
100.9 The Eagle

30 Measurable Quakes Along Missouri’s New Madrid Fault in January

2023 is off to an active start along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri as there have already been more than 30 measurable quakes in January alone. It's worth noting that there are likely many more than 30 earthquakes measured by the USGS in the New Madrid Fault area of Missouri in January in 2023. I limited the search to only those that were at least 1.0 magnitude or higher.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Best Place in Missouri to View the Super-Rare 2024 Solar Eclipse?

It will be 4 minutes and 27 seconds of history when the sun eclipses over the middle of America in 2024. Where's the best place in Missouri to view it from? Let's find out. The ultimate resource for the super-rare total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024 is the Great American Eclipse website. It says that "totality will begin in Texas at 1:27 pm CDT and will end in Maine at 3:35 pm EDT". Let's see what time that means for us and where's the best place to view it. Here's the eclipse path across Missouri as shared by the Great American Eclipse website:
MISSOURI STATE
5 On Your Side

Groundhog Day wasn't always Feb. 2 in parts of Missouri

ST. LOUIS — Groundhog Day is back again, which means the return of furry forecasters. But in parts of Missouri, the holiday wasn't always on the second day of February. According to the groundhog page of the Missouri Department of Conservation website, the day used to be celebrated in the Ozarks on the same day as Valentine's Day. Ozark folklorist Vance Randolph said that tradition continued until people from other parts of the country started to influence the celebration.
MISSOURI STATE
KTLO

Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads

Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
kq2.com

Gas prices increasing slowly in Missouri

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Here in Missouri, gas prices are creeping back up. According to AAA, the statewide average for a gallon of gas in the Show Me State is $3.17. That is up just two cents from a week ago, but it is a big drop from June of 2022 when Missouri hit a record price of $4.68 cents on June 16.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Southeast Missouri expecting light snow Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Another fast moving and very weak weather system will pass well south of St. Louis this afternoon into early this evening. The worst the St. Louis area may see is a few snow flurries. However, our southern communities are in line for a couple of quick hitting light snow and sleet […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cassville-democrat.com

Something smells in Barry County

A federal judge ruled on Jan. 18 that Tyson Foods, George’s Inc. and other poultry processors were responsible for polluting the Illinois River Watershed in Oklahoma with run-off from chicken litter that had been land-applied as fertilizer. They are likewise responsible for cleaning it up, said the accompanying edict....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 31st, 2023

(St. Louis, MO) -- The City of St. Louis will pay close to $5.2 million to settle claims by several dozen people that police violated their rights during mass arrests at a 2017 protest, according to the St. Louis Post Dispatch. Nearly 90 people who were downtown for protests following the acquittal of former city police officer Jason Stockley will see about $58,500 per person, which equates to $4.91 million. Three others who filed individual suits related to what’s called a police kettle, which is where officers surrounded and arrested everyone in the area, have settled for $85,000 each. Stockley was acquitted of murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith from December 2011.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
allamericanatlas.com

19 Charming Small Towns in Missouri that You Need to Visit (2023)

Did you know that Missouri has a thriving wine country and loads of outdoor activities?. The small towns in Missouri have rich histories that you can still learn about. If you haven’t considered a road trip through Missouri, you might want to. Plan to stop at some of these...
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Considers Expanding Probation and Parole Arrest Program

(MISSOURINET) – In 2020, the Missouri Department of Corrections rolled out a pilot program that allows probation and parole officers to arrest criminals who violate probation and parole rules. The program is being used in St. Louis, Kansas City, Independence, Hannibal, and Springfield. Governor Mike Parson’s state budget proposal would expand the program statewide. Trevor Foley, with the Missouri Department of Corrections, says by having probation and parole officers make arrests, the effort frees up local law enforcement.
MISSOURI STATE
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for much of the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of severe weather in the Ozarks. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southern Missouri and northern Arkansas. The advisory lasts until 6 p.m. on Wednesday. It includes:. Barry, Mo. Christian, Mo. Douglas, Mo. Howell, Mo. McDonald, Mo. Oregon,...
ARKANSAS STATE
KIX 105.7

KIX 105.7

Sedalia, MO
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 KIX plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy