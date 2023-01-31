ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
Reuters

Tata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources

NEW DELHI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Air India will on Friday seal half of an order for some 495 jets with Boeing (BA.N) and engine suppliers General Electric (GE.N) and CFM International, industry sources said, as its new owner seeks to revive the airline and compete with larger rivals.
Cheddar News

The 'Jumbo Jet' Era Ends as Boeing Ships Last 747

"Boeing is set to deliver the last commercial 747 'Jumbo Jet' to Atlas Air this week, closing an era that began 53 years ago with the iconic Pan Am passenger jet. The jet was designed to meet the needs of mass air travel, with its wide body, twin-asiles, and humpback profile. The plane was assembled at Boeing Everett production line in Washington. Atlas Air is a New York-based cargo, charter, and passenger airline. The plane has a cult following among some aviation aficionados. One such fan, Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson, took the band on tour in its own 747 known as "Ed Force One.While Boeing will no longer produce 747s, jumbo planes are currently experiencing a resurgence. Airlines have started using the larger planes amid delivery delays of newer aircraft. After a difficult couple of years for Boeing following the crash of two 747 Max planes, the company is now seeing a spike in new orders. The company delivered 480 planes in 2022, compared to 340 in 2021, and accepted 774 new orders last year, compared to 479 the year before. "
WASHINGTON STATE
Robb Report

This New Chopper-Like VTOL Is 40% Less Expensive to Fly Than a Conventional Helicopter

ARC Aerosystems is moving from unmanned to manned. The UK startup, which has designed two UAVs for cargo transportation to date, has just unveiled its first passenger plane. The new ARC Linx P9, which debuted at the Airfinance Journal event in Dublin last week, has been billed as the “world’s most advanced nine-seater aircraft with vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) capability.” Designed as a cost-effective, low-carbon solution to intercity travel, the newcomer offers the flexibility of a helicopter with the performance of a fixed-wing utility aircraft. The cabin roughly doubles the payload of typical eVTOL air taxis, meaning it can take more...
People

Airline Passenger Who Lost Wallet on Plane Tracks It to 35 Cities Thanks to His Apple AirTag

After American Airlines reportedly said they couldn't find the wallet, John Lewis persisted on Twitter with his mission to retrieve it A passenger who left his wallet on a plane is hopefully getting it back thanks to his Apple AirTag. John Lewis has been chronicling the journey of his wallet on Twitter as he tries to retrieve the lost item from an American Airlines plane using his AirTag, a small metal disc users put on frequently misplaced items like keys or luggage that can be tracked in the Find My app on...
TENNESSEE STATE
kalkinemedia.com

Boeing's 747, the original jumbo jet, prepares for final send-off

Nearly bankrupted Boeing, before becoming a cash cow. SEATTLE/PARIS, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Boeing's 747, the original and arguably most aesthetic "Jumbo Jet", revolutionized air travel only to see its more than five-decade reign as "Queen of the Skies" ended by more efficient twinjet planes. The last commercial Boeing jumbo...
Flying Magazine

Boeing Delivers Last 747

On December 6, 2022, the final "Queen of the Skies" ever to be built rolled out of the Boeing Everett factory, ending its historic 54-year production run. [Courtesy: Boeing]. The last Boeing 747, the “Queen of the Skies,” has left the building. The line ends on number 1,574.
EVERETT, WA
The Independent

The end of an era: Boeing makes delivery of final ever 747 Jumbo Jet

Boeing has made delivery of its final ever 747, the iconic jumbo jet nicknamed Queen of the Skies.The huge aircraft, which has been variously used as a commercial plane carrying up to 500 passengers, a cargo jet, the Air Force One presidential plane and transport for Nasa’s space shuttles, took its first flight almost 55 years ago.Although a game-changer, Boeing’s 747, alongside competitor Airbus’s A380 behemoth, has been phased out over the last 15 years in favour of smaller, more efficient models that can run on two engines instead of four.The final 747 was the 1,574th ever constructed by...
WASHINGTON STATE
monitordaily.com

AerCap Delivers 50th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter

AerCap delivered its 50th 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter (BCF). The aircraft conversion was completed at COOPESA, a MRO provider with expertise in aircraft modifications and conversions. The aircraft was redelivered to GOL Linhas Aéreas, which will operate the aircraft on behalf of a Latin American e-commerce company as part of the growth strategy and logistics solution of GOLLOG, Gol’s logistics business unit.
BBC

Boeing 747: Last plane delivered in regal send-off

The Boeing 747, the US plane that revolutionised air travel, has been given a regal send-off in the skies over Washington State. Atlas Air, an American cargo airline, took delivery of the last 747 to be manufactured on Thursday morning. The crew flew a special flight path, drawing a huge...
EVERETT, WA

