Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO