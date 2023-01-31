Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Report: Nets Eyeing Kyrie Trade Talks With Lakers, Mavs, Suns
With the NBA’s trade deadline less than a week away, guard Kyrie Irving decided got the ball rolling by requesting a trade from the Nets on Friday, according to multiple reports. Already, at least three teams seem to be in the mix for eight-time All-Star.
Albany Herald
Report: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Nets
Nets point guard Kyrie Irving has requested a trade and would like to be moved by the trade deadline on February 9th, The Athletic’s Shams Charania reports. If Irving isn’t traded, Charania reports he will not re-sign with the team in when he enters free agency this offseason.
Albany Herald
Trae Young, after All-Star snub, leads Hawks past Jazz
Trae Young responded to not being named an All-Star by scoring 27 points and De'Andre Hunter added 26 points to lift the Atlanta Hawks to a 115-108 victory over the Utah Jazz on Friday night in Salt Lake City. Onyeka Okongwu contributed 15 points and 11 rebounds and Dejounte Murray...
Albany Herald
Minus Luka Doncic, Mavs start 5-game trip at Warriors
The Dallas Mavericks will tip off a five-game trip without Luka Doncic when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night in San Francisco. Doncic suffered a bruised right heel in Thursday's 111-106 home win over the New Orleans Pelicans, having already contributed 31 points to the victory in his 23 minutes.
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving saga hangs over Nets' matchup with Wizards
Kyrie Irving did not appear on the injury report for the Brooklyn Nets, but how much longer he wants to play for the team became a major story line Friday afternoon when reports surfaced about the guard seeking a trade. The Washington Wizards are focused on continuing their recent ascent...
Albany Herald
How NBA Referees Are Moving Forward After Missed Call on LeBron
Like most, Monty McCutchen, the NBA’s senior vice president of referee development and training, was distressed by the missed call late in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Lakers-Celtics matchup. In the final seconds, LeBron James was slapped on the arm by Jayson Tatum while attempting a game-winning layup. The game went into overtime, with Boston pulling out a 125–121 win.
Albany Herald
Nets’ title odds plummet in wake of Kyrie Irving trade demand
The Brooklyn Nets appeared to have turned around their season when they won 12 straight games in December and early January. The star-studded Nets settled into fourth place in the Eastern Conference, just 5 1/2 games out of first entering Friday's play. But now, Kyrie Irving has decided he wants...
Albany Herald
Kyrie Irving Next Team Odds: Hollywood reunion with LeBron?
With Kyrie Irving reportedly asking out of Brooklyn before Thursday's trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers are the favored destination for the Nets' star guard by at least one sportsbook. The Lakers were installed as the +200 favorite by SportsBetting.ag to land Irving shortly after news broke on Friday that...
Albany Herald
Dillon Brooks suspended, Donovan Mitchell fined after fracas
Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks was suspended one game without pay on Friday and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was fined $20,000 due to their on-court altercation during Thursday's game. Brooks will serve the suspension Sunday when the Grizzlies host the Toronto Raptors.
Albany Herald
LeBron James' scoring quest continues as Lakers face Pelicans
LeBron James is not likely to break Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA career scoring record when he and the Los Angeles Lakers visit the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday. But he can help the Lakers finish their five-game road trip with a winning record and tie the fading Pelicans in the tightly bunched Western Conference standings.
Albany Herald
Report: Russell Westbrook focus on Lakers-Jazz trade talks
The Los Angeles Lakers and Utah Jazz have held "exploratory conversations" about a potential trade of nine-time All-Star Russell Westbrook, Bleacher Report said Friday. Westbrook, 34, is averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 7.6 assists over 28.8 minutes per game off the bench as the Lakers' sixth man.
Albany Herald
Bulls hope to get stars shining again, host Trail Blazers
The Chicago Bulls overcame a pair of less-than-stellar performances from stars DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to record their fifth win in their last eight games. The Bulls will look to have all parties on the same page Saturday when they host the Portland Trail Blazers.
Albany Herald
Mavericks' Luka Doncic (heel) to miss start of road trip
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic will not join the team for the start of a five-game road trip Saturday against the Golden State Warriors as he deals with a right heel contusion. Doncic skipped practice and underwent an MRI on Friday, and ESPN reported the results showed the injury is...
Albany Herald
Magic survive ejection-filled game to beat Timberwolves
Cole Anthony came off the bench to lead seven Orlando scorers in double-figures with 20 points, and the Magic rode a dominant second half to a 127-120 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday in an ejection-filled game at Minneapolis. The Magic went on an 8-0 run early in the...
Albany Herald
Joel Embiid’s double-double helps 76ers beat hapless Spurs
Joel Embiid poured in 33 points and grabbed 10 rebounds as the visiting Philadelphia 76ers swamped the reeling San Antonio Spurs 137-125 on Friday. The 76ers forged a 47-point second quarter on the way to a 12-point lead at halftime. They increased their advantage to as many as 21 points late in the third quarter behind Embiid's 12 points in the period and a 12-0 spurt keyed by the reserve unit.
Albany Herald
Trail Blazers dig out of 20-point hole to defeat Wizards
Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter on Friday, helping the visiting Portland Trail Blazers overcome a 20-point deficit in a 124-116 victory over the Washington Wizards. Simons drained nine 3-pointers and added six assists as the Trail Blazers outscored the Wizards 73-47 in the...
Albany Herald
Suns hand Celtics first double-digit home loss
Despite having a thin bench, the Phoenix Suns used a strong fourth quarter to pick up a 106-94 road win against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics outscored the Suns 29-17 in the third quarter and trailed 74-73 with 12 minutes to play, but Phoenix began the fourth with a 14-2 run. The Celtics never got closer than six points the rest of the way.
Albany Herald
Suns may be minus two starters against Pistons
The Phoenix Suns likely will be without their top scorer once again when they face the Pistons on Saturday night in Detroit. Another starter's status is in question, too. Devin Booker is expected to miss his 21st consecutive game due to a left groin strain, though he ramped up his on-court work this week.
Albany Herald
Clippers, Knicks meet amid scrapping for playoff positioning
The New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers each have about a third of the season left to play. But they each got reminders Thursday night how narrow the margins already are in the race for playoff seeding. The Knicks and Clippers will be looking to get a chance to...
Albany Herald
Nuggets shoot for homestand sweep vs. Hawks
The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets will attempt to sweep their three-game homestand on Saturday when they face the Atlanta Hawks, who have won two straight on their challenging five-game road swing. The Nuggets are coming off a 134-117 win over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. The Hawks followed up...
Comments / 0