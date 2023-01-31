ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Pierce, FL

Kristin Leigh Wilson

Free Admission Day: Ft. Pierce Manatee Center

2023 Free Admission Day Schedule: Manatee Observation & Education Center. Where: Manatee Observation & Education Center, 480 N Indian River Dr, Fort Pierce, FL 34950. The center has been absolutely delighted to offer this day, every month, since 2022. This is what the center says about the event:
Brightline to Resume 79 MPH Testing in Indian River County

Indian River County - Friday February 3, 2023: Brightline will resume 79 mph train testing in Indian River County this weekend. The testing begins Saturday, February 4 at 7 a.m. Saturday and will last through Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Train speeds of up to 79 mph can be expected along a stretch of track from Winter Beach, through Gifford to Vero Beach. Flaggers will be present at all crossings and residents can expect additional wait times.
Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Holds Surplus Property Sale

Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: In their ongoing effort to restore Fort Pierce neighborhoods, The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Area (FPRA) and the City of Fort Pierce. are offering the following surplus properties for sale. These properties are now owned by the City after having been declared as surplus...
County alerts city about potential water utility issues for Sebastian annexation

Indian River County officials say they need more data from the City of Sebastian to be clear on how to plan for water-based utilities for the upcoming annexation. The City Council will complete its annexation agreement for the 2,000-acre property at the next city council meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, beginning at 6:00 pm in the city chambers.
Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful

Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
Buyers expected to pony up for new Polo Grounds homes

As the season gets underway at the Polo Grounds west of town, with matches now through mid-April, there is an extra sense of excitement in the air. Besides horses thundering over the turf in front of hundreds of spectators on Sunday afternoons, a bunch of new homes are coming to the residential loop around the field that will bring the subdivision closer to buildout.
SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies

South Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between January 23 and January 29, 2023. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County

IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...

