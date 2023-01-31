Read full article on original website
Brightline to Resume 79 MPH Testing in Indian River County
Indian River County - Friday February 3, 2023: Brightline will resume 79 mph train testing in Indian River County this weekend. The testing begins Saturday, February 4 at 7 a.m. Saturday and will last through Friday, February 10 at 7 p.m. Train speeds of up to 79 mph can be expected along a stretch of track from Winter Beach, through Gifford to Vero Beach. Flaggers will be present at all crossings and residents can expect additional wait times.
wqcs.org
DEP: Treasure Coast Residents Eligible to Apply for Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grants
Treasure Coast - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Treasure Coast residents are now eligible to apply for the Hurricane Restoration Reimbursement Grant Program from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. The purpose of the program is to help Floridians offset costs associated with addressing coastal beach erosion from Hurricane Ian or...
sebastiandaily.com
In-House Oyster Tasting from Exclusive Treasure Coast Shellfish Farm in Sebastian
If you like oysters, you’ll enjoy those grown by Nicolette Mariano of Treasure Coast Shellfish; she farms them near Fisherman’s Landing on the Sembler Dock in Sebastian, Florida. We featured Mariano last November when she helped the City of Sebastian and Charles Sembler by saving the docks from...
wqcs.org
Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency Holds Surplus Property Sale
Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: In their ongoing effort to restore Fort Pierce neighborhoods, The Fort Pierce Redevelopment Area (FPRA) and the City of Fort Pierce. are offering the following surplus properties for sale. These properties are now owned by the City after having been declared as surplus...
sebastiandaily.com
County alerts city about potential water utility issues for Sebastian annexation
Indian River County officials say they need more data from the City of Sebastian to be clear on how to plan for water-based utilities for the upcoming annexation. The City Council will complete its annexation agreement for the 2,000-acre property at the next city council meeting on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, beginning at 6:00 pm in the city chambers.
wqcs.org
Caring for Dogs and Cats, Humanely; and Keeping Port St. Lucie Beautiful
Fort Pierce - Friday February 3, 2023: This week on In Focus, with IRSC Public Media, we hear from Shannon Glendinning, the Marketing and PR Director for the Humane Society of St. Lucie County. They’ve been through some financial turmoil recently having lost their Fort Pierce shelter, but they remain committed to carrying for the dogs and cats that come their way in Port St. Lucie.
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this year
Project map with a construction timelinePhoto byFlorida Department of Transportation. The $11.5 million First Coast Expressway is in phase two of construction, connecting Blanding Boulevard to North State Road 16 by 2026, according to Senior Vice President of the Clay Economic Development Corporation Laura Pavlus.
cw34.com
IRC Board of Commissioners: Potential utility issue in Sebastian's land annexation plan
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The City of Sebastian agreed to the annexation of the nearby Graves Brothers property in 2019, with the intention of turning the approximately 2,000 acre property into more than 10,000 housing units. However, that plan was given a reality check by the Indian...
DeSantis Orders Major Road Changes. What Does it Mean for Drivers?
Photo byPhoto 45486881 © Thomas Barrat | Dreamstime.com. More infrastructure projects are set to be completed under the administration of Governor Ron DeSantis as he orders expedited the completion of 20 major roadway projects in Florida in the next four years.
veronews.com
Buyers expected to pony up for new Polo Grounds homes
As the season gets underway at the Polo Grounds west of town, with matches now through mid-April, there is an extra sense of excitement in the air. Besides horses thundering over the turf in front of hundreds of spectators on Sunday afternoons, a bunch of new homes are coming to the residential loop around the field that will bring the subdivision closer to buildout.
wqcs.org
SFWMD: Weekly Water Levels in Key South Florida Water Bodies
South Florida - Wednesday February 1, 2023: Here are the latest water levels in key south Florida water bodies from data collected between January 23 and January 29, 2023. Total volumes are reported in acre feet (AC FT). This data is provided weekly by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,...
WCJB
Florida legislation filed to lower amount of homesteaded property’s taxable value
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Legislation filed at the State Capitol would lower the amount a homesteaded property’s taxable value can increase per year, from 3% to 2%. Under current Florida law, the property taxes on someone’s primary residence are capped at an increase of 3% annually. However, House...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
wqcs.org
Black History Month: St. Lucie County Sheriff Remembers Captain Pat Duval
Fort Pierce - Thursday February 2, 2023: Hired in 1954, Pat Duval was St. Lucie County's first black deputy and the first person of color to hold a rank within the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office. He was promoted to the head of the detective bureau in 1973, and he...
cw34.com
Watch: Boat fire in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — A boat caught on fire in Martin County on Thursday. Around 9 a.m., crews with Martin County Fire Rescue were called to Rocky Point neighborhood in Stuart. On scene, they found a 20ft center console boat fully engulfed in flames. Video captured that moment:. Units...
treasurecoast.com
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County
IRC Sheriff: Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Indian River County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) -Multiple Business Burglaries in South Vero Ends with Suspect Captured in St. Lucie County. Earlier today around 12:30 PM, the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office had a heavy presence...
cw34.com
Nurses of the future: IRSC receives $1.9 million grant to bolster nursing education
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Indian River State College has been awarded a $1.9 million PIPELINE Grant (Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education) from the DeSantis Administration to go towards their nursing school, located at the Pruitt Campus in Port St. Lucie. This...
ABC Action News
Pete Buttigieg announces $67 million in funding for Florida roads to tackle traffic fatalities
Hundreds of cities and counties across the U.S. will receive a share of over $800 million in federal grants to improve the safety of streets and intersections through funding that the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. Florida will receive $67 million of that funding to improve roads. The competitive...
Black history: Nine Palm Beach County sites, venues with significance to Black community
Black history is intricately woven into Palm Beach County's past. Here are just some of the sites and venues with historic significance to the Black community. Black History Month: Celebrate across Palm Beach County with music, film, festivals Food Editor: From ribs to rotis, Black-owned restaurant favorites to savor ...
