Bucks County, PA

BUCKSCO.Today

Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team

A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia

Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup

Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia

Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
eastcoasttraveller.com

Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia

The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East

Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
seaislenews.com

With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’

Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
wmmr.com

Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!

If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Two videos from 1985 on the history of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township

The Conshohocken Historical Society recently published on YouTube.com two videos that were created in 1985 that tell the history of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. What is interesting to note is that in 1985 the redevelopment of Conshohocken had not yet taken place (some early steps had been taken). However, by 1985 in Plymouth Township, development creep was fully underway in Plymouth Township and is a focus of the second video.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

