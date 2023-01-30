Read full article on original website
Doylestown Clothing Store is a One-Stop Shop for Eagles Fans Looking to Rep Their Favorite Team
A clothing store in Bucks County is selling every type of clothing for the most die-hard Eagles fan looking for something for every occasion. Monkey’s Uncle, located at 123 South Main Street in Doylestown, is known for their wide array of sportswear for all fans. For those who will be cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles, the store carries all types of clothes for all seasons bearing the team’s name and logos.
South Jersey School District Issues 2-Hour Delay for Monday After Super Bowl
South Jersey’s Gloucester City School District has granted the two-hour delay we all wish we had. With the Eagles on their way to Super Bowl LVII, students and staff of the district will start their morning late the Monday after what will hopefully be a second championship win for The Birds.
Sibling Rivals Travis And Jason Kelce Launch RealTruck Big Game Giveaway
Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce have more than one thing in common, and it’s not that they’re both professional athletes vying for a championship during the Big Game on February 12. All-Pros Travis Kelce, tight-end for Kansas City, and Jason Kelce, center for Philadelphia, are both investors in RealTruck, Inc., the premier
Bed, Bath and Beyond Set to Close 87 Stores, 4 in Philadelphia
Bed Bath & Beyond is set to close an additional 87 stores – with four in the Philadelphia region – as the struggling retailer continues to face financial woes. The latest round of closures comes after the home goods chain announced plans last year to shutter approximately 150 stores and cut 20 percent of its workforce.
Undersheriff’s sketchy side hustle; Eagles guard faces serious charges; Most medical marijuana users cite ‘anxiety’ | Morning roundup
Questions about Philadelphia undersheriff’s side hustle. Undersheriff Tariq El-Shabazz has been pulling double duty, per a new Inquirer report, raising questions about ethics and conflicts of interest. In addition to serving as legal advisor to Sheriff Rochelle Bilal — where he collects a $200,000 salary — El-Shabazz, who in...
5 of Our Favorite Chocolate Spots in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA - Where to Get Your Chocolate Fix in Philadelphia? You must stop by one of these Philadelphia landmarks if you love the chocolate and the city. These shops offer hand-molded, filled, and other goodies.
Eagles Fan Ripped Off In Phony Ticket Scam, State Police Say
The Philadelphia Eagles won big over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but one Birds fan wasn't able to attend. A 39-year-old Lower Macungie man told state police he'd arranged to buy tickets to the game at Lincoln Financial Field from a fellow Facebook user for only $350 on Monday, Jan 23, troopers said in a statement.
7 Best Must-Try Cheesesteaks Outside of Philadelphia
Can be summed up by its delicious components - a fresh roll, thinly sliced beef, grilled onions or mushrooms, and cheese. And no Philadelphia Cheesesteak is complete without Provolone, American, or the classic staple, Cheese Whiz. But where can you get a decent cheesesteak outside of Philly? We have you covered with The Best Cheesesteaks, Not in Philly.
Popular Bar in Philadelphia, PA, Once Featured on Food Network Closes After 15 Years
Try to keep the tears out of your beer: a popular bar in Philadelphia has shut its doors after 15 years. And by "popular," it once caught the attention of Guy Fieri who featured it on his "Diners Drive-Ins and Dives" show on Food Network. As for why, if you...
Why Philadelphia is Called Philadelphia
The name Philadelphia is believed to be derived from the Greek phrase "city of brotherly love." Many people know that Philadelphia's founder William Penn was a Quaker who named the city in honor of an ancient Greek town, but there are a few other details to consider. How Philadelphia Got...
Breakfast-Brunch-Lunch Concept, Turning Point, to Make Lehigh Valley Debut
It’s going to be a big year for the relatively local company, as it gears up to open two more New Jersey locations in Paramus and Ocean City, while also making its Florida debut with two outposts around Palm Beach.
Opinion: Why the proposed 76ers arena is a false solution to dead zone on Market East
Philadelphia, like many major U.S. cities, prides itself as a “city of neighborhoods.”. From rowhomes to parks to informal parking rules, the diversity in neighborhood architecture, infrastructure, and values makes different areas of the city attractive to a variety of outside stakeholders. Diverse and bustling neighborhoods make Philly special. Key to this diversity is the livability — and by extension affordability — of the neighborhoods.
In the Run-up to Valentine’s Day 2023, Here’s a North Wales Restaurant Noted Nationally for Being Romantic
One Montgomery County restaurant is among the ten best spots for romantic dining in the Philadelphia region, reported Sharon Rigney for USA Today. There are many stellar places to dine in the Montco area, but one is truly ranked the most romantic — with excellent food and intimate ambiance.
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
With Music and Dancing, Sea Isle Says Goodbye to ‘The Geator’
Thousands of mourners filled the pews last Saturday at the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul in Philadelphia to say a final, somber goodbye to Jerry Blavat, the legendary “Geator With the Heater.”. An overflowing crowd packed the Oar House Pub in Sea Isle City on Wednesday night...
After Being Disrespected by His Teacher, Norristown Native Passed on Pro Sports Career to Become Historian
As a child, Norristown native Charles Blockson was told by a teacher that his heritage had no history worth learning, writes Avi Wolfman-Arent for Billy Penn. “Negros were born to serve white people,” the teacher said. The horrific comment put young Blockson on a mission to chronicle and preserve...
Popular pop-up Curiosity Doughnuts set to open bakery in Doylestown
The mood was light as customers made room for one another in the packed line that had formed inside Native Café one February morning last year. Twice a week, the coffee shop’s cozy space in downtown Doylestown hosts a pop-up for Curiosity Doughnuts, never failing to draw crowds of loyal followers. ...
Study Names the Dirtiest Cities in America. Guess What? Philly isn’t #1!
If you live in Philly, you’re probably aware of the typical city-living struggles that come with it. I mean…rodents, trash, smog, among other things. It’s great to live in the thick of things, sure. But, as we know, when a lot of people and businesses reside in one place, it becomes a breeding ground for some…pretty gross stuff.
Two videos from 1985 on the history of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township
The Conshohocken Historical Society recently published on YouTube.com two videos that were created in 1985 that tell the history of the Borough of Conshohocken and Plymouth Township. What is interesting to note is that in 1985 the redevelopment of Conshohocken had not yet taken place (some early steps had been taken). However, by 1985 in Plymouth Township, development creep was fully underway in Plymouth Township and is a focus of the second video.
Carino club to induct eight new members into South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame
The Albert Carino Basketball Clubs of South Jersey will induct eight new members into the South Jersey Basketball Hall of Fame at its annual ceremony Sunday at the Holiday Inn, Route 70 in Cherry Hill. The club has flourished since founded in 1962, promoting South Jersey high school basketball and...
