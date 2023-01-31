Conservative parent activists want Maryland schools to ban two books. A new school board member is receptive.

Read full article on original website
Louise Scott
2d ago
If you don’t want to read them, then DONT!! Yo have NO right to tell others what they can read!!
Reply
6
Related
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
Gov. Wes Moore proposes service year for high school graduates
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new governor revealed a plan that would let high school graduates opt to take a year off before college or starting their careers to serve their communities. Gov. Wes Moore says it will make Maryland the only state in the country offering the option. Moore...
Business Monthly
Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore
I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo
Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
Community Leaders Condemn Latest Instance Of Hate Speech At Gaithersburg HS
Community leaders in Montgomery County are speaking out after the latest hate-based act that was reported, this time a racial message that was found at Gaithersburg High School. Principal Cary Dimmick issued a statement to the community after hate-based graffiti was found in the boy’s locker room at the high...
Wbaltv.com
Bill would require schools to notify parents before conducting active-shooter drills
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Changes may be coming to active-shooter drills at Maryland schools. State law currently requires the drills, but it doesn't mandate that school systems notify parents, students or school staff ahead of time. Montgomery County Delegate Jared Solomon, D-District 18, considers the legislation he's sponsoring, House Bill...
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
foxbaltimore.com
Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores
A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
halethorpe.com
Number of Maryland students eligible for reduced-price meals spikes, adding to cost of ‘Blueprint’ plan
The number of Maryland students eligible for free or reduced-price meals has risen surprisingly high, causing a $390 million increase in the cost of the state’s sweeping education reform law in the next fiscal year, according to a recent state fiscal briefing. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State...
WJLA
Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Proposed bill would protect school staff from lawsuits during student altercations
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Maryland bill has been proposed in order to protect school staff from lawsuits that come from intervening in fights or other student misconduct. But the question remains if this bill is passed, will it truly make a difference in teachers feeling safe? “Teachers are part of the authority […]
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County, Baltimore City officials announce legislation to create regional water governance task force [VIDEO]
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski and Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott on Tuesday joined State Senator Jill P. Carter, State Senator Charles Sydnor, Delegate Stephanie Smith, and Delegate Eric Ebersole to announce state legislation to create a Task Force on Regional Water and Wastewater. This new Task Force...
halethorpe.com
Luminis Anne Arundel Medical Center closes last remaining birthing center in Maryland
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to a low number of births there in the past several years. Source: The Baltimore Sun Politics Section State of Maryland.
Ousted Teachers Union President Charged with Embezzling $411K from Virginia Local
The former president of one of Virginia’s largest teachers union locals was arrested last week and charged with four counts of embezzlement. Ingrid Gant was the president of the Arlington Education Association from 2016 to 2022, a period during which, police say, she “provided herself with multiple bonuses and used debit cards for unauthorized purchases” […]
Comments / 11