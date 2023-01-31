ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Conservative parent activists want Maryland schools to ban two books. A new school board member is receptive.

By Halethorpe
halethorpe.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 11

Louise Scott
2d ago

If you don’t want to read them, then DONT!! Yo have NO right to tell others what they can read!!

Reply
6
Related
Business Monthly

Opinion: Impressions of Wes Moore

I was prepared to be unimpressed with Wes Moore before we were scheduled to meet for an interview at the Dough Roller restaurant in Ocean City during the annual Maryland Association of Counties conference Aug. 20, 2021. He had an impressive resume — bestselling author, Rhodes scholar, 82nd Airborne captain...
MARYLAND STATE
baltimorefishbowl.com

Maryland lawmakers propose choking off invasive running bamboo

Running bamboo grows so fast and is so invasive that it’s rooting up headstones in cemeteries, crossing neighborhood property lines and becoming a “major issue” in Maryland parks. Bamboo overgrowth was so bad for one Maryland resident that the constituent contacted Del. Linda Foley, D-Montgomery, for help...
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates

A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Community group announces town hall series to hold Baltimore elected officials accountable

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — From out-of-control crime to high property taxes and water bills, to failing schools, the list of issues in Baltimore city goes on and on. “The biggest issue we face as residents as voters is a feeling of overall apathy. We suffer from that apathy because were not listened to by our members at city hall," said Terence Thrweatt, a volunteer with People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement (PEACE).
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland 529 loses another board member amid ongoing controversy

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Amid ongoing controversy and criticism, the state's college trust abruptly lost another top official this week. This is the second unexplained and unexpected resignation from the agency within the last two weeks. It's left Maryland 529's board with two vacancies and a laundry list of problems that still need to be solved.
MARYLAND STATE
wasteadvantagemag.com

Baltimore, MD County Residents Testify Legislation that Would Ban Plastic Bags in Retail and Grocery Stores

A bill that would ban the use and sale of plastic bags in Baltimore County received overwhelming support from local residents Tuesday night before the county council. Three council members introduced the Bring Your Own Bag Act earlier this month, which would also impose a 10 cent minimum fee on paper and reusable bags at checkouts in retail and grocery stores.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Gov. Youngkin reacts to Democrats blocking his bill to notify students of merit awards

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — On Thursday, the Virginia Senate Education and Health Committee blocked Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s bill that would have required schools to notify students and their parents if they won national merit awards and recognition along with other college scholarship opportunities. 7News has been covering this...
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy