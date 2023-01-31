ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

The Albany Herald

Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year

DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
GEORGIA STATE
gsu.edu

Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023

ATLANTA—The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
ATLANTA, GA
gsu.edu

Georgia State Neuroscientist Earns Lifetime Distinction as AAAS Fellow

ATLANTA — Geert de Vries, Regents’ Professor in Georgia State University’s Department of Biology and Neuroscience Institute, has been named an AAAS Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). De Vries received the honor for his “transformative contributions to the field of behavioral...
ATLANTA, GA
newsnationnow.com

Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme

(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests

After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Local education leader dies after battle with cancer

Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
constructiondive.com

Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination

Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Real News Network

1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death

This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
beckersasc.com

Atlanta names city's 22 most powerful healthcare leaders

Twenty-two healthcare leaders have been named among the most powerful leaders in the city of Atlanta for 2023, according to a Jan. 27 report from Atlanta Magazine. 1. Tom Andrews. President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Health System and Mercy Care (Atlanta). Mr. Andrews became president of Mercy Care in 2003, and was named president and CEO of Saint Joseph's in 2012.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Largest OB/GYN in the Southeast with 200+ Providers Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Atlanta Women’s Health Group, P.C. transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud and healow ® suite of patient engagement features to consolidate its health IT ecosystem into one singular platform to better serve patients and scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005200/en/ Atlanta Women’s Health Group is comprised of 1,000 employees, 21 different groups, 150 physicians and 55 mid-level providers. For more than 20 years, the group has developed partnerships with other organizations, allowing them to serve more than 300,000 patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

