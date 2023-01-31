WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Atlanta Women’s Health Group, P.C. transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud and healow ® suite of patient engagement features to consolidate its health IT ecosystem into one singular platform to better serve patients and scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005200/en/ Atlanta Women’s Health Group is comprised of 1,000 employees, 21 different groups, 150 physicians and 55 mid-level providers. For more than 20 years, the group has developed partnerships with other organizations, allowing them to serve more than 300,000 patients. (Photo: Business Wire)

