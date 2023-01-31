Read full article on original website
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Georgia State University Alumni Association Announces 40 Under 40 Class of 2023
ATLANTA—The Georgia State University Alumni Association has selected the honorees for its 2023 class of remarkable alumni under the age of 40. “These incredible Georgia State alumni are making their mark in every imaginable field,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “They’re leading, innovating and making contributions that bring pride to the university. Congratulations to this year’s outstanding class.”
Georgia State Neuroscientist Earns Lifetime Distinction as AAAS Fellow
ATLANTA — Geert de Vries, Regents’ Professor in Georgia State University’s Department of Biology and Neuroscience Institute, has been named an AAAS Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS). De Vries received the honor for his “transformative contributions to the field of behavioral...
Nurses at Atlanta VA removed over fake diploma scheme
(NewsNation) — Three nurses were removed from a Veterans Affairs hospital in Atlanta following a federal investigation into a scheme that awarded fake nursing diplomas to thousands of people across the country. In a statement to NewsNation, Department of Veterans Affairs press secretary Terrence Hayes said the nurses were...
Metro Atlanta educators say ‘Abbott Elementary’ hits its marks
The critically-acclaimed sitcom has a big following among metro Atlanta educators.
School cuts morning bus transportation, leaving dozens of students in the lurch, parents say
Parents said that with no buses and the earlier start time, many students won’t be able to attend school anymore.
Kemp declares State of Emergency over protests
After the shooting death of a Stop Cop City/Defend the Atlanta Forest protester led to protests that turned destructive in January, Gov. Brian Kemp declared a State of Emergency through Feb. 9. In the executive order, signed by Kemp on Jan. 26, the Georgia Department of Defense will provide up...
Local education leader dies after battle with cancer
Former DeKalb County Board of Education member Zepora Roberts died Jan. 21 at the age of 78 after a long battle with cancer, according to a school district spokesperson. DeKalb County Board of Education and Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley made the announcement on Jan. 23 in a letter to DeKalb County School District (DCSD) teachers and staff.
Former Heritage High School athletic director facing assault charge involving student
CONYERS — The former athletic director at Heritage High School has been charged with simple assault on a student in connection with an incident that took place at the school in December. Edward Senter, 52, was arrested Jan. 23 after he allegedly intervened in a student fight in the...
Terminated worker sues Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination
Editor’s note: This story includes references to racist language that could be disturbing to readers. A former employee is suing Birmingham, Alabama-based contractor Brasfield & Gorrie for discrimination and retaliation, claiming his superintendent referred to him with an anti-gay slur because he wore earrings and called him a “dumbass Mexican.”
1,300 social justice groups demand Atlanta mayor resign over Tortuguita’s death
This story originally appeared in Truthout on Jan. 31, 2023. It is shared here with permission. Over 1,300 climate, justice and community groups are calling for Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens to resign over the police killing of anti-“Cop City” activist Manuel “Tortuguita” Terán on January 18, issuing a strong rebuke to Dickens for his refusal to even condemn the killing.
Black History Month: Why we resist
Editor’s Note: This story is one in a series of Black History Month stories that explores the role of resistance to oppr...
Atlanta Police give tribute to Atlanta’s first African American chief
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s first African American Police chief was tributed on Wednesday by the Atlanta Police Department. Officials say George Napper became the first African American Chief of the Atlanta Police Department in 1978.
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
Democratic leaders in Southern states urge Biden, DNC to select Atlanta as 2024 convention host
Top Democratic leaders from Georgia and 12 other states addressed a letter to President Joe Biden throwing their support behind Atlanta to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
Former DeKalb Superintendent Crawford Lewis dies at 68
Lewis worked in the district for 33 years before he was fired amid a criminal probe.
Atlanta names city's 22 most powerful healthcare leaders
Twenty-two healthcare leaders have been named among the most powerful leaders in the city of Atlanta for 2023, according to a Jan. 27 report from Atlanta Magazine. 1. Tom Andrews. President and CEO of Saint Joseph's Health System and Mercy Care (Atlanta). Mr. Andrews became president of Mercy Care in 2003, and was named president and CEO of Saint Joseph's in 2012.
Largest OB/GYN in the Southeast with 200+ Providers Selects eClinicalWorks Cloud EHR and healow solutions
WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- eClinicalWorks ®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Atlanta Women’s Health Group, P.C. transitioned to the intelligent eClinicalWorks Cloud and healow ® suite of patient engagement features to consolidate its health IT ecosystem into one singular platform to better serve patients and scale operations. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131005200/en/ Atlanta Women’s Health Group is comprised of 1,000 employees, 21 different groups, 150 physicians and 55 mid-level providers. For more than 20 years, the group has developed partnerships with other organizations, allowing them to serve more than 300,000 patients. (Photo: Business Wire)
Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educato...
Rockdale County student 'allegedly attacked' teacher, officials say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — Rockdale County Public Schools is investigating after a “student allegedly attacked” a Heritage High School teacher, according to a release. The school system did not say if the teacher was injured nor did they offer a reason as to why the alleged attack may have taken place. The school system did say any student engaging in violence would be reprimanded.
