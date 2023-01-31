ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 Bedroom Acts That are Illegal in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is famous for having all kinds of laws and many weird laws to boot. I mean really, why would it be illegal in Massachusetts to wear a goatee out in public? Apparently, it is unless you obtain and pay for a license. Yeah, that's not happening. Luckily this law as with many of Massachusetts' weird and wild laws isn't enforced.
Three Massachusetts Cities are Deemed the Poorest in the State for 2023

Massachusetts is a state where many people aspire to live. I can't tell you how many times throughout my years in radio I have met people that weren't originally from Massachusetts but fell in love with the Bay State when they made a visit here. People from all over the country have either moved to Massachusetts or purchased a second home here. Whether it's the metropolitan attraction of Boston or the wide open spaces of the Berkshires and everywhere in between, there's no doubt that Massachusetts is a cherished and highly sought-after state.
Roughly 2,780 Massachusetts Residents Die Each Year from This Silent Killer

Not only are Massachusetts folks dealing with trying times, but people all over the country are also facing a host of issues from sicknesses like COVID variants, the flu, RSV, and the list goes on and on. Then you have the economic struggles of paying rent, buying groceries, paying heating bills, and finding affordable housing just to name a few. I think most if not all of us can agree that the struggle is real.
Bill introduced to regulate private water wells in Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - More than half a million Massachusetts residents get their water from a private well, but some state lawmakers are concerned about what else might be flowing through their faucets. State Sen. Jamie Eldridge (D-Middlesex/Worcester) has introduced legislation that would allow the Department of Environmental Protection to set...
Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem

In Massachusetts, wildlife officials are asking people to watch their dogs as coyote mating season comes to a head.  A Community’s Growing Coyote Issue WCVB Boston reports that coyotes, who will attack small dogs year-round, are more likely to attack large dogs during mating season.  “They’re territorial and in the mating season,” said Dave Wattles […] The post Mating Season Is Adding to Massachusetts’ Coyote Problem appeared first on DogTime.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
Third Fastest Growing Private Company: ConvenientMD

Gareth Dickens, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. (Courtesy of ConvenientMD) Product/Service: Urgent care provider in Maine, Massachusetts and NH. Since launching in 2012, ConvenientMD has opened 34 walk-in clinics in NH, Maine and Massachusetts. That’s up from 30 clinics in 2021. The company was well prepared to respond to the...
School closings in Massachusetts for Friday, Feb. 3

Subzero temperatures and wind chills expected to make it feel as cold as 35 below zero have prompted some school districts to announce closures for Friday, Feb. 3. Temperatures on Friday night going into Saturday will be extremely cold with the National Weather Service warning that wind chills will be brought on by a “dangerous arctic blast.”
