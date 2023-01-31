ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, MA

NECN

Barricaded Person Situation at Norwood Hotel Resolved, Police Say

A man surrendered to police after allegedly barricading himself in a hotel in Norwood, Massachusetts. Police said the man was taken to a hospital after the incident at the Hampton Inn on Route 1, but noted, "We're glad no one was hurt." A firearm was recovered, and no charges have...
NORWOOD, MA
ABC6.com

Landlord shot, killed in Providence while attempting to evict tenant

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A landlord was shot and killed in Providence Monday while attempting to evict one of her tenants living in the home, according to police. Police said 35-year-old Jennie Jensen was shot on Prudence Avenue. Maj. David Lapatin said the suspect, 26-year-old Rufus Watson, was allegedly...
PROVIDENCE, RI
WCVB

Standoff at Hampton Inn in Norwood ends peacefully after 9 hours

NORWOOD, Mass. — A man who was involved in an hours-long standoff with police at a hotel along Route 1 in Norwood, Massachusetts, has surrendered to authorities. The Norwood Police Department first tweeted about the situation involving a person who barricaded themselves somewhere inside the Hampton Inn shortly before 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
NORWOOD, MA
ABC6.com

Police identify man who died after crashing into Cranston home

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police on Thursday identified the 73-year-old man who died after crashing into a home. The crash happened at about 9 p.m. Wednesday on Dyer Avenue. Police said Guido Romano, Jr. was driving a 2008 Nissan Pathfinder south on Dyer Avenue, when he hit an...
CRANSTON, RI
westernmassnews.com

Family of Molly Bish reacts to new evidence announced in Holly Piirainen case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A potential new clue has been announced in a 30-year-old cold case surrounding the murder of a 10-year-old girl whose body was found dumped in western Massachusetts. The clue has highlighted a remarkable connection between this case and another cold case involving the abduction and murder...
WARREN, MA
NECN

1 Dead in Double Shooting at Dollar Tree Store in Brockton

Two people were shot, one fatally, at a Dollar Tree store in Brockton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. Both of the victims were rushed to local hospitals from the store at 999 North Montello Street, which is also Route 28, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz said. Both were shot inside the store.
BROCKTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of 51-year-old married father of 4 killed in two-vehicle crash

Police have confirmed the name of the victim in a fatal crash that took place recently. Just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Old River Road near the Lincoln and Woonsocket city line that claimed the life of 51-year-old Papa Ndoye of Lincoln and injured a juvenile.
LINCOLN, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

