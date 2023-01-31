ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walpole, MA

WCVB

Car care tips for extreme cold weekend ahead

LEXINGTON, Mass. — With anarctic blast in the forecast, Minuteman Regional High School automotive instructor John Primpas shares tips for identifying and handling common cold weather problems for cars. Tires: The most common issue in cold weather is low pressure as the air inside tires shrinks. This can cause...
LEXINGTON, MA
WCVB

Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
CHELMSFORD, MA
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
People

Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train

Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
SMITHFIELD, RI
CBS Boston

Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train

BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire damages home in Lynn

LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
LYNN, MA
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others

A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
CHELSEA, MA
spoonuniversity.com

This May Be The Best Hot Chocolate In Boston

It doesn't come as a surprise that Boston can get frigidly cold in the winter. As the temperature plummets to nearly zero degrees, with wind chills making it feel like it's in the negatives, it's only fitting to warm up over a comforting cup of hot chocolate as snow gradually blankets every inch of the city. That said, L.A. Burdick may just serve the best hot chocolate in Boston.
BOSTON, MA

