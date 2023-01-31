Read full article on original website
WCVB
Car care tips for extreme cold weekend ahead
LEXINGTON, Mass. — With anarctic blast in the forecast, Minuteman Regional High School automotive instructor John Primpas shares tips for identifying and handling common cold weather problems for cars. Tires: The most common issue in cold weather is low pressure as the air inside tires shrinks. This can cause...
5 ways to prevent pipes from freezing in your home
When temperatures drop well below freezing, the pipes that run through your home run the risk of freezing. Aside from the short-term inconvenience, this can cause the pipes to crack and lead to costly repairs.
WCVB
Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold
BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
Mass. Woman, 20, Fractures Skull and Loses Part of a Leg After Fall Left Her Trapped Below Train
Ava Harlow reportedly lost her balance on the platform at Boston's BU Central Station and got trapped under a trolley late Friday as a train was leaving the station A Massachusetts woman is on the road to recovery after she was seriously injured when she became trapped underneath a train in Boston. Ava Harlow, 20, of Amesbury, fell underneath a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station late Friday night as the train was leaving the station, CBS affiliate WBZ-TV and FOX affiliate WFXT reported MBTA police said...
Here’s how to keep your pipes from freezing — and what to do when they do
And what to do when they do. Get more home repair and improvement advice at realestate.boston.com. Frigid temperatures are expected Friday and Saturday across the region. This kind of bitter cold can seriously increase the risk of pipes freezing — or worse, bursting. “Water will freeze at 32 degrees,...
ABC6.com
Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
Man hospitalized after decorations crash through Market Basket ceiling
A man was taken to the hospital after decorations crashed through the ceiling of a Massachusetts Market Basket store on Tuesday morning.
Car tips for dealing with this weekend’s subzero temperatures
With temperatures expected to be well below freezing on Saturday, AAA recently stopped by the Boston 25 News studios to offer tips to keep your car operating in subzero temperatures.
WMUR.com
5-year-old flown to Boston hospital after fall from Manchester apartment window
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A 5-year-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital Tuesday after falling from a third-story Manchester apartment building. Manchester fire officials said the boy fell from a window at 1436 Elm St. Firefighters were called to the building just before 2:30 p.m. They said they found...
Dad wants to thank firefighters who saved daughter crushed by Green Line train
BOSTON -- Early Saturday morning, Andrew Harlow got the kind of phone call that every parent dreads."Uh, your daughter has been hit by a train," Harlow said.His 20-year-old daughter, Ava Harlow, was visiting friends in Boston when she got off a Green Line trolley at the BU Central Station, Friday night. MBTA police said Ava knocked on the window of the departing train to tell more friends to get off when, somehow, she lost her balance and fell under the moving train.Boston firefighters performed a technical rescue and Ava was sent to Brigham and Women's Hospital in critical condition."Ava was...
whdh.com
Fire damages home in Lynn
LYNDEBOROUGH, N.H. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a home in Lynn Tuesday night. Firefighters responded to the scene at the corner of Witt and Summer Streets just after 10:30 p.m. to knock down the flames. There is no word on any injuries. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights...
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
‘His death wasn’t in vain’: Chelsea Captain channels pain of son’s suicide toward helping others
A Chelsea Police Captain is channeling the pain of losing his 24-year-old son to suicide toward helping others. The Chelsea Police Department is now one of the first forces in the nation to display the 988 National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in all of its marked cruisers. Capt. David Betz played an instrumental role in making that happen. He’s bracing for the sixth anniversary of his son’s death later this month.
Child seriously injured after falling from multi-story building in Manchester, N.H.
A young child was hospitalized with serious injuries after falling from a multi-story building in Manchester, N.H., according to officials.
spoonuniversity.com
This May Be The Best Hot Chocolate In Boston
It doesn't come as a surprise that Boston can get frigidly cold in the winter. As the temperature plummets to nearly zero degrees, with wind chills making it feel like it's in the negatives, it's only fitting to warm up over a comforting cup of hot chocolate as snow gradually blankets every inch of the city. That said, L.A. Burdick may just serve the best hot chocolate in Boston.
Starbucks on Boylston Street closing Feb. 5, 8 months after unionizing
Starbucks says employees at the Boylston Street store will move to other locations in the Boston area. The Starbucks at 443 Boylston St. in Boston will permanently close Feb. 5. — approximately eight months after workers voted to unionize. Starbucks said in a statement Wednesday that the store is...
‘Thank you for saving our girl’: First responders applauded for saving woman crushed by MBTA train
A 20-year-old college student who was trapped underneath a departing MBTA Green Line trolley is receiving an outpouring of support following the horrific accident.
Car Fire Causing Delays For Auburn Drivers Just Before Rush Hour: Fire Department
Auburn firefighters were battling a car blaze on I-395 between mile markers 10.4 and 10.6 just before the evening rush hour on Tuesday, Jan. 31, the fire department tweeted.The car was in the breakdown lane, but fire crews had trucks blocking the right lane of traffic on the interstate as they put …
