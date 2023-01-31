ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrentham, MA

CBS Boston

Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness

PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
PLYMOUTH, MA
Turnto10.com

Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
FUN 107

Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently

DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
DARTMOUTH, MA
nbcboston.com

Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury

The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
DUXBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine

WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe

My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA

