Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Providence, Rhode Island launches $10 Million reparations program to address its contentious pastEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Highly-rated new grocery store opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersNorwood, MA
Travel Boston: Romantic, Historic Off the Beaten PathBR RogersBoston, MA
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth VisitingEast Coast TravelerBoston, MA
4 Amazing Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
Turnto10.com
Police departments rally to wish woman battling cancer a happy birthday
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — Police departments all over Rhode Island and as far away as Missouri are rallying behind a Portsmouth woman battling cancer for the fourth time. In 2019, now 21-year-old Carrigan Nelson was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer. Having relapsed three times, she went to the doctor a few weeks ago for some follow-up scans.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
Dartmouth Bed Bath and Beyond Closing Permanently
DARTMOUTH — Bed Bath and Beyond has announced its Dartmouth store is among 87 locations that will be permanently closing — but some may not know that the home goods chain has deep New Bedford roots. Widely expected to file for bankruptcy in the near future, Bed Bath...
independentri.com
Inside Scoop’s new owner says business’ tradition will continue
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A staple of Rhode Island summers has changed hands. After over 20 years of serving ice cream to their community, Inside Scoop owner John Bucci and his wife Michelle are retiring from the role. The heads of operation since 2001 have passed the shop over...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $500,000 prize won from Vista Donuts shop
A Massachusetts State Lottery player just claimed a scratch ticket worth half a million dollars on Feb. 2, and they purchased their winning ticket from a specific Massachusetts doughnut shop. The Vista Donuts, Lottery & Tobacco shop sold the winning “$500,000 Cashword Corners 2021″ ticket. The shop is located in...
Largest Handmade Gift Shop in MA Announces Big News About Kingston Location
(KINGSTON, MASSACHUSETTS) "This is seriously going to be epic," stated 4GoodVibes in a recent Facebook post that revealed big news for the largest handmade gift shop in Massachusetts, located inside the Kingston Collection on the South Shore.
nbcboston.com
Grieving Father's Call for Forgiveness ‘A Beacon of Light' for Duxbury
The powerful words from a Duxbury, Massachusetts, father asking the community to forgive his wife, who is accused of killing their children, are resonating with many. Patrick Clancy released a long statement over the weekend. In it, he described all three of their children and his wife Lindsay Clancy. “The...
Rats are prompting some parents to keep their kids out of a South Shore elementary school
“Having rats in the cafeteria is a big one to really kind of rein in and get under control." What school officials have described as a “small” rat infestation at a Plymouth elementary school has some parents keeping their children home as the issue is addressed. “Having rats...
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
Fall River Restaurants Food Network Says Are ‘Top Places to Eat’
When it comes to good-mood food, the SouthCoast has a cornucopia of soul-warming dishes. Last month, we told you about three restaurants in particular that Food Network decided to highlight as "Top Places to Eat." Lo and behold, Fall River is home to three restaurants the foodies from Food Network...
homenewshere.com
Area physician named to “Top Docs” list by Boston Magazine
WINCHESTER - Area physician Dr Jonathan D. Hall has been named one of Boston’s “Top Docs” by Boston Magazine for 2023 in the February Top Doctors issue. The list is chosen from physicians in Boston from among 70 specialties who were selected as being most highly regarded by other doctors.
5 Massachusetts Myths People Still Believe
My home town is no stranger to myths. Although it has gotten better over the years I believe, Lynn's reputation was not always the best. So, we'll start with that. You never come out, the way you came in. No song for Springfield or Brockton or Lawrence?. 2. All Massachusetts...
Police searching for missing Attleboro teen
Nathan McCormick, 16, was last seen around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Attleboro YMCA.
WCVB
Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mother accused of killing her 3 kids, making progress in hospital
DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the Massachusetts mother accused in connection with the deaths of her three children, remains hospitalized as she is treated for injuries suffered when she jumped from a window of her Duxbury home, NewsCenter 5 has learned. Without applying a label to her current condition,...
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Police searching for missing Cumberland woman
Donna Tiberio, 65, was last seen on Jan. 31 around 3:15 p.m. near her home in South Cumberland.
Car slams into Bristol home
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a home in Bristol.
WCVB
Best ice cream flavor in nation made at Massachusetts-based Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
PEABODY, Mass. — Holy Cow Ice Cream Café on the North Shore has found a formula that isn’t just delicious – It’s award-winning. The shop took home the 2022 North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year with its Ritzy AF salted butter cracker ice cream.
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
Comments / 0