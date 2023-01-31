ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024

The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
Union Representation Dips In California in 2022

Union representation went down in California in 2022 from 17.8% of jobs to 17.6% of jobs according to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with both unionization and deunionization efforts increasing statewide. Since reaching a peak of nearly 30% of all jobs nationwide being unionized in...
California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?

California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
