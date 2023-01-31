Read full article on original website
Related
californiaglobe.com
California Reparations Task Force Votes For Extension Through 2024
The California Reparations Task Force voted to extend the report deadline from July 2023 to July 2024. The vote was 8-0 to extend the deadline to submit a proposal for African-American reparations in California. The Task Force was first put together in late 2020 following Gov. Gavin Newsom signing AB...
californiaglobe.com
Fifth Circuit Strikes Down CA Ban On Gun Ownership For Certain Domestic Violence Offenders
Gov. Gavin Newsom denounced a new Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Thursday allowing those with domestic violence restraining orders to have firearms. The ruling is the latest federal decision that further erodes strict Californian gun laws. The back and forth between federal rulings trumping state gun laws and...
californiaglobe.com
Union Representation Dips In California in 2022
Union representation went down in California in 2022 from 17.8% of jobs to 17.6% of jobs according to a recent report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), with both unionization and deunionization efforts increasing statewide. Since reaching a peak of nearly 30% of all jobs nationwide being unionized in...
californiaglobe.com
California Per Capita Spending Doubles – Where Is It Going?
California’s state government is spending twice as much as it did a decade ago, and by every metric that matters to ordinary Californians, things have only gotten worse. Even without further analysis, this is an incredible fact. California’s state government, in constant dollars, is spending nearly twice as much per resident as it did a decade ago, and what do they have to show for it? Are the schools better? Are the roads improved? Is crime and homelessness down? The answer to these and similar questions is no.
californiaglobe.com
Gov. Newsom, Democrats Targeting Legal Gun Owners Rather than Felons in New Bill
“Had Senate Bill 2 or its predecessor Senate Bill 918 been in effect it would not have stopped the tragic incidents it claims to, but it would put more Californians in harms way.”. That is what Rick Travis of the California Rifle and Pistol Association told the Globe about Governor...
californiaglobe.com
CPUC Announces 2023 Natural Gas Climate Credit Will Be Applied Two Months Early
Following several days of public and political pressure, the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) announced on Thursday that the 2023 California Climate Credit would be rolled out two months earlier than usual to help combat high gas prices across the state. The Climate Credit, which usually comes from gas companies...
Comments / 2