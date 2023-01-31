Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
Golf Digest
Planet Fitness genius practices putting with weights; is this the future of golf fitness?
Sometimes the biggest ideas come from where you least expect them. Martin Luther’s 95 theses nailed to a door, Post-it Notes accidentally being made when developing a super-strong adhesive and now this random guy using weights at a local gym to practice putting. @jteasgolf He is HIM #golf #fyp...
Golf Digest
The 15 best risk-reward holes at courses everybody can play
It’s easy to get too far in the weeds on some architectural concepts, but risk/reward holes are rather simple. They present golfers choices and ask them to make decisions about how to play the hole based on a calculation of what tactic might give them the most realistic chance of making a low score. That choice is to risk hitting a shot over or around a hazard—usually a bunker, water feature or some other form of penalty area—to gain an advantage on the next shot—usually a shorter or more open approach to a green, a better lie or a better view.
golfmagic.com
Jordan Spieth's 70-foot cliff shot FORCED Pebble Beach bosses into course change
Jordan Spieth's memorable cliff shot forced bosses at Pebble Beach to move back the hazard lines after copycats tried to replicate the three-time major champion. Spieth stunned golf fans 12 months ago when he risked his life by playing his approach into No. 8 at the iconic venue on the edge of a cliff.
Golf Digest
This comedy sketch perfectly captures 'getting the golf bug'
We first caught on to golf comedy sketch group St. Andre Golf back in August, when their hilarious "Golf Ball Hog" skit made the social-media rounds. Ever since, we've been keeping a watchful eye, and they rarely miss. "Daddy needs a new dozie from the pro shop" still gets me every time.
Golf Digest
An out-of-nowhere 63, as the weather turns and a major champ's neck issues
Hank Lebioda’s timing couldn’t have been better—in regard to both what he shot Thursday in the opening round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and when he shot it. Having missed the cut in all five starts this season and seven straight overall, and ranked 420th in the world, Lebioda carded an eight-under 63 at Monterey Peninsula’s Shore Course to stake himself to a one-stroke lead in Pebble Beach, Calif. The left-hander from Florida completed his round of nine birdies and one bogey just a few minutes before the weather changed on the Monterey Peninsula and gusting winds kicked up.
Golf Digest
Player describes scary scene of caddie collapse at Pebble Beach
PEBBLE BEACH — Weeks after Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game, a similar scene unfolded Friday at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. A caddie working for one of the amateurs competing in this week’s event collapsed on the Pebble Beach Golf Links' 11th fairway during the second round. The caddie, whose name is being withheld due to privacy concerns, received immediate CPR and attention from medical professionals on site. The man was eventually put on a stretcher, placed in an ambulance and taken for further evaluation to Montage Health In nearby Monterey.
Golf Digest
Man makes absurdly long putt in absurdly large private jet, celebrates appropriately
Videos of golfers flying around on private jets are nothing new. Neither are videos of golfers making putts on private jets (Thank you, Bubba Watson). But we've never seen a video of a golfer flying around on a private jet while making a putt quite like this. Have a look...
Golf Digest
Harry Higgs wants to be happy. He's trying
PEBBLE BEACH — He had been in the lead minutes earlier, but that was no more, the byproduct of a bad drive and poor approaches and a failed up-and-down attempt at Pebble Beach’s par-5 sixth. Pros have no stomach for bogeys, especially on par 5s, especially when things are going as good as they were for Harry Higgs on Friday afternoon. He had every right to look over his left shoulder towards Stillwater Cove, to take a deep breath and let whatever frustration out, before heading to the seventh to figure out how he was going to keep his ball down as the winds were picking up.
Golf Digest
Rules Review: What exactly is an embedded ball?
Pardon the pun, but when it comes to determining what is and isn't an embedded ball, the Rules of Golf has gone soft and mushy. What we mean is the applicable rule regarding such situations was revised a few years ago to make it more user friendly. Before we get...
Golf Digest
Report: PGA Tour ending WGC-Match Play at Austin C.C.
PEBBLE BEACH — The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play returns to Austin Country Club next month. If and where the tournament will be contested next year is a different matter. On Thursday, Golfweek reported that 2023 will be the final year of the event in its current iteration as it seeks a new site and sponsor. Two sources familiar with the situation confirmed the news to Golf Digest.
Golf Digest
The problem with planks
A great thing happened in fitness about 20 or so years ago. People started to realize that crunches and sit-ups are good for strengthening core muscles, but they aren't exactly great for the neck, spine, back, etc. Instead, there was a movement to toss those exercises and strengthen the abs doing what you see this guy doing (above). Planks have become a popular alternative to traditional core-strengthening exercises such as crunches, but how effective are they? The answer: Well, there's an issue, says Ben Shear, Golf Digest's chief fitness advisor.
Golf Digest
The delicious breakfast dish that could lead to a breakthrough win for Maverick McNealy
As golf bettors, we're always looking for narratives that reinforce our outright picks each week. At this week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, no player in the field has more narratives to choose from than Maverick McNealy. For starters, McNealy, a Stanford alum, used to spend his summers at Pebble, first...
Comments / 0