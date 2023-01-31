ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bainbridge, OH

franchising.com

Now Open: Get a Taste of The Human Bean in Green, OH

February 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3532 Massillon Rd. in Green beginning this Friday, February 3rd. Customers are invited to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items.
GREEN, OH
cityofmentor.com

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events

Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
MENTOR, OH
franchising.com

Let ‘Em Soar! Urban Air Adventure Park Coming to North Canton

Urban Air Adventure Park Announces Lease Agreement to Bring Park to North Canton. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // North Canton, Ohio - Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to 5544 Dressler Rd NW. The park is expected to officially open its doors in early March.
NORTH CANTON, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
BEACHWOOD, OH
a-z-animals.com

Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?

Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
AMHERST, OH
newsnet5

Cleveland cutting 142 police positions

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
CLEVELAND, OH

