BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.

BEACHWOOD, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO