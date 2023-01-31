Read full article on original website
Related
franchising.com
Now Open: Get a Taste of The Human Bean in Green, OH
February 03, 2023 // Franchising.com // Baristas at The Human Bean will begin pouring coffee and other specialty beverages at 3532 Massillon Rd. in Green beginning this Friday, February 3rd. Customers are invited to get a first taste of the drive-thru’s offerings, including specialty-grade coffee, real-fruit smoothies, whole-leaf teas, and hot breakfast items.
cityofmentor.com
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital Schedules Upcoming Community Events
Cleveland Clinic Mentor Hospital invites members of the community to learn more about Cleveland Clinic’s newest facility, joining the Mentor Community in August 2023. Connect with Community and Cleveland Clinic leaders to learn about the variety of care that Mentor Hospital will provide, as well as career opportunities available. Download flyer.
franchising.com
Let ‘Em Soar! Urban Air Adventure Park Coming to North Canton
Urban Air Adventure Park Announces Lease Agreement to Bring Park to North Canton. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // North Canton, Ohio - Urban Air Adventure Park, the largest indoor adventure park operator in the world and part of the youth enrichment growth-focused platform Unleashed Brands, has signed a lease agreement to bring a new park location and next-level entertainment to 5544 Dressler Rd NW. The park is expected to officially open its doors in early March.
614now.com
National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week
The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
cleveland.com
6-bottle Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon collection being auctioned for NE Ohio charity
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Ohio is launching its first raffle of rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon. The raffle for a six-bottle collection runs through Friday, March 31. One winner will receive six bottles:. • Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year. • Van Winkle Special...
Ari Maron Wants to Give East 4th Street a $1.65-Million Facelift, Make it Cleveland's First Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area
A canopy, pocket park, open-street dining and more are in the plans
Woman steals Speedway hot dogs, eats them inside store: Berea Police Blotter
BEREA, Ohio -- A Berea woman, 52, was banned from Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River, after she started eating Speedway hot dogs inside the store before paying and threatened store workers. A witness flagged down police and said the woman was yelling at everyone inside Speedway. The woman told police...
WKYC
Plans for Lake Medina expansion revealed
The Medina County Park District revealed plans for expansion in the area. Construction is set to begin in 2025.
Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson
A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
franchising.com
Minuteman Press Franchisee Mike Geygan Retires After 31 Years, Successfully Sells Business
The Minuteman Press franchise in Lebanon, Ohio, has been sold by retiring owners Mike and Karen Geygan to new owners Frank and Melissa Hiti. Mike and Karen owned the business for 31 years, and the franchise has been operating for over 40 years. New owner Frank Hiti says, “We are...
‘Intolerable’: Ohio couple suing neighbors over backyard pizza oven
Brooks Jones and his wife Mika filed the lawsuit against their neighbors, Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome, after other attempts to resolve the dispute over the pizza oven failed.
Heck’s Cafe to open third restaurant this week (photos)
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- The third Heck’s Cafe opens Thursday, Feb. 2, in Beachwood. The latest iteration of the well-loved restaurant occupies the space that formerly housed fine-dining restaurants Moxie and Red at 3355 Richmond Road, Beachwood. The first Heck’s was opened in Ohio City 50 years ago. The second followed in Avon. Each space has a different vibe that speaks to the location.
Cleveland Heights residents sue neighbors over backyard pizza oven
The old saying goes, "don't take the law into your own hands, take 'em to court", and that's exactly what residents in a quiet Cleveland Heights neighborhood are doing.
a-z-animals.com
Where is the World’s Largest Sandstone Quarry?
Stone and marble are widely used in the construction of landmarks and structures throughout the world. Carrara in Tuscany, Italy, Portland Quarry in England, Paros and Pentellic Quarries in Greece, and Rutland Quarry in Vermont, United States, are among the most renowned quarries on the globe. With so many quarries...
newsnet5
Cleveland cutting 142 police positions
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has proposed reducing the number of police officers to help balance the city’s budget, a move that would reduce the understaffed CPD by 142 positions in a department facing backlogs, huge caseloads and costing taxpayers millions of dollars in overtime. Bibb once...
Comments / 0