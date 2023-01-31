Read full article on original website
texags.com
Monaco says Aggie hoops are capable of bouncing back vs. Georgia
"The Voice of the Aggies" joined us on Thursday morning as Andrew Monaco took us on an interesting road trip up to Northwest Arkansas with Texas A&M basketball. Monaco also discussed the latest regarding Buzz Williams & Co. ahead of Saturday's meeting with Georgia. Key notes from Andrew Monaco interview.
texags.com
Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station
Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
texags.com
The Loochador Podcast: Sub Zero staying at A&M as "super senior"
Texas A&M star wideout Ainias Smith announced on Thursday that he will return to Aggieland for a "super senior" season this fall. Following the breaking news, Billy Liucci and David Nuño shared their instant reaction to Sub Zero's decision to stay in Maroon & White. Everyone is ****ed when...
texags.com
Recruiting Country: The latest recruiting news surrounding the Maroon & White
TexAgs' recruiting analyst Ryan Brauninger joined TexAgs Radio on Wednesday morning for another edition of Recruiting Country, highlighting the latest news and notes from the recruiting trail following Texas A&M's Junior Day weekends. Key notes from Recruiting Country. It’s National Signing Day, and there is nothing happening. We are not...
MaxPreps
High school football: Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola of Arizona transferring from Chandler to Pinnacle
As a junior at Chandler (Ariz.), Raiola threw for 2,435 yards and 22 touchdowns against five interceptions. He completed 64 percent of his passes and rushed for two additional scores. Raiola, who spent his first two years of high school at Burleson (Texas), is the unanimous No. 1 recruit in...
KGUN 9
Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
texags.com
TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show
Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
texags.com
Track & Field Report: Henry shares how to beat the freezing weather
With cold weather outside, Texas A&M track & field is facing the tough challenge of training through the low temperatures. During Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Pat Henry shared how they're attacking the cold in preparation for another meet this weekend. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. This is not...
texags.com
2025 LB Keylan Moses recaps favorite moments of A&M's Junior Day
2025 Baton Rouge (LA) University Lab linebacker Keylan Moses already has the full attention of college coaches across the country. He visited College Station for the Aggies' January 21st Junior Day, and head coach Jimbo Fisher made sure Moses knew he was a need, not a want. To watch...
texags.com
2024 OL Kobe Branham impressed by A&M's coaching staff, technology
2024 Fort Smith (AR) Southside OL Kobe Branham checks in at over 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, and he is a mauling presence on the Mavericks’ offensive front. His abilities are attracting attention from college coaches across the country, and in early January, they earned him an offer from Texas A&M.
Golf Digest
Pay $500 to play for $20 million: You bet the WM Phoenix Open's Monday qualifier is drawing huge interest
It was only logical after the PGA Tour announced the WM Phoenix Open was raising its purse to $20 million, that Feb. 6, 2023 would become one of the most anticipated days in professional golf for a certain subset of players. Monday qualifiers, the 18-hole tournaments that provide an entry...
texags.com
2024 offensive lineman Daniel Cruz views Texas A&M as a 'great' program
2024 North Richland Hills (TX) Richland offensive lineman Daniel Cruz has a reputation as a nasty mauler in the trenches and one of the top offensive lineman in the country. Texas A&M extended an offer in June following a standout camp performance, and he has returned to College Station...
texags.com
Second chances not enough as cold shooting freezes A&M in Fayetteville
Frigid conditions wreaked havoc with Texas A&M on Tuesday night. The Aggies struggled with icy, cold weather getting to Bud Walton Arena and icy, cold shooting once inside. As a result, Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2) never led in an 81-70 Southeastern Conference basketball loss to Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) on Tuesday night.
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
Western Midget Racing Opens New Era With Southwest Region Debut This Saturday at Adobe Mountain
The new Southwest Region of Western Midget Racing fires off for its inaugural championship chase on Saturday night from the Adobe Mountain Speedway in Glendale, Ariz. The one-fifth mile dirt track hosts its first of seven appearances for WMR in 2023, part of a 13-race slate for the drivers in the Southwest championship.
Black Rock Coffee Bar is Booming in Arizona with the Announcement of its 30th Store Opening in the State
The coffee chain founded in Oregon is announcing a new drive-thru-only location in Phoenix
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Local Arizona Restaurants & Chefs Named James Beard Awards Semifinalists
Every year, the James Beard Foundation nominates top-notch restaurants and chefs around the nation for the James Beard Foundation Awards. The prestigious awards are commonly referred to as the “Oscars” of the restaurant and hospitality industry. To no surprise, this year, Arizona restaurants and chefs made a strong appearance throughout the 23 categories both regionally and nationally.
azbigmedia.com
7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.
While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
azmarijuana.com
Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February
February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
fabulousarizona.com
WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation
WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
