College Station, TX

texags.com

Monaco says Aggie hoops are capable of bouncing back vs. Georgia

"The Voice of the Aggies" joined us on Thursday morning as Andrew Monaco took us on an interesting road trip up to Northwest Arkansas with Texas A&M basketball. Monaco also discussed the latest regarding Buzz Williams & Co. ahead of Saturday's meeting with Georgia. Key notes from Andrew Monaco interview.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Aggie DL commit Dealyn Evans helping build bonds in College Station

Longview (TX) Pine Tree defensive lineman Dealyn Evans‍ returned to College Station for the final two weekends of January. Evans committed to the Aggies in July following the Texas A&M Pool Party, and he was back in Aggieland to recruit and build bonds as Texas A&M hosted several top recruits for Junior Days.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

The Loochador Podcast: Sub Zero staying at A&M as "super senior"

Texas A&M star wideout Ainias Smith announced on Thursday that he will return to Aggieland for a "super senior" season this fall. Following the breaking news, Billy Liucci and David Nuño shared their instant reaction to Sub Zero's decision to stay in Maroon & White. Everyone is ****ed when...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KGUN 9

Arizona football adds top new talent to 2023 signing class

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — National Signing Day wraps a bow on top of the 2023 signing class for the Arizona Wildcats. It's been nearly two months since we last heard from head coach Jedd Fisch on the status of the incoming class. "In the last ten years, they signed...
TUCSON, AZ
texags.com

TexAgs Radio: Thursday (2/2) full show

Thursday’s show kicked off with the GO Hour as TexAgs’ columnist and Heisman voter Olin Buchanan breaks down the Running Back room for the Aggies going into the 2023 season. At the bottom of the hour, former Texas A&M QB Stephen McGee joined the GO Hour for “That’s Bullcrap” and Buy-Sell-Lease.
texags.com

Track & Field Report: Henry shares how to beat the freezing weather

With cold weather outside, Texas A&M track & field is facing the tough challenge of training through the low temperatures. During Tuesday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Pat Henry shared how they're attacking the cold in preparation for another meet this weekend. Key notes from Pat Henry interview. This is not...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
texags.com

Second chances not enough as cold shooting freezes A&M in Fayetteville

Frigid conditions wreaked havoc with Texas A&M on Tuesday night. The Aggies struggled with icy, cold weather getting to Bud Walton Arena and icy, cold shooting once inside. As a result, Texas A&M (15-7, 7-2) never led in an 81-70 Southeastern Conference basketball loss to Arkansas (15-7, 4-5) on Tuesday night.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Local Arizona Restaurants & Chefs Named James Beard Awards Semifinalists

Every year, the James Beard Foundation nominates top-notch restaurants and chefs around the nation for the James Beard Foundation Awards. The prestigious awards are commonly referred to as the “Oscars” of the restaurant and hospitality industry. To no surprise, this year, Arizona restaurants and chefs made a strong appearance throughout the 23 categories both regionally and nationally.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

7 Arizona cities rank among Top 100 worst commutes in U.S.

While remote work has boomed in the last three years, the majority of working Americans still commute to work. According to the Census, a one-way commute took workers an average of 25.6 minutes in 2021. Using this estimate, workers in 2023 will average almost 222 hours (or a little over nine days) driving to and from work. And these hours spent in transit cost commuters more than just their time. The price of fuel, public transit passes and other commuter-related costs can add up quickly. And of note to Valley drivers, Glendale is No. 4 among the U.S. cities with the worst commutes, which is the highest ranking among the seven Arizona cities that rank among the Top 100 for the worst commutes.
ARIZONA STATE
azmarijuana.com

Upcoming Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Parties in February

February 2023 is a big event month in Arizona with both the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open. And now some Arizona dispensaries have decided to host some events too. Oasis North is hosting a Super Bowl preparty and Curaleaf Scottsdale is hosting a Phoenix Open preparty. Oasis North...
ARIZONA STATE
fabulousarizona.com

WM Phoenix Open 2023 Transportation

WM Phoenix Open 2023 tees off Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 at TPC Scottsdale. Have your tickets? What about a fresh stash of sunblock? Did you plan your WM Phoenix Open transportation yet? We can help with that; here are five ways to get to the tourney. Six40rty x Anoche...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

