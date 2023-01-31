Read full article on original website
20 states that are better than Florida for retirees
From average temperatures to Medicaid spending, Insider looked at all sorts of data to create a ranking of the best states for retirees.
Rent Is Dropping the Fastest in These 8 States
While many states are experiencing an increase in rental costs, some are seeing more affordable rates.
CNBC
States have $70 billion in unclaimed assets. How to check if any is yours
About 1 in 7 people have unclaimed property being held by a state. The average value of each asset that ends up being claimed is $2,080, although that ranges from a couple of pennies to more than $1 million. Here's how to check if a state is holding an asset...
Investors beware — the Great Fraud Reckoning is upon us
The shaky economy and falling stock market has started to expose some charlatans — but history shows that the biggest scams are yet to come.
Lower your mortgage payment by dumping your mortgage insurance
According to the National Association of Realtors 2021 Down payment Expectations & Hurdles to Homeownership report, the median down payment in 2021 was 13 percent for all buyers, seven percent for first-time buyers, and 17 percent for repeat buyers. The median is where half paid above that percentage and half paid less than that percentage. NAR also noted that “more than 70% of noncash, first-time home buyers — and 54% of all buyers — made down payments of less than 20% over at least the past five years”.
WSJ: Santos raised money for company SEC alleges is a Ponzi scheme
Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.), who has faced controversy since it was revealed he made false statements about large parts of his personal and work backgrounds, once raised money for a company that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) later said was a Ponzi scheme, The Wall Street Journal reported. The Journal reported on Saturday that Santos…
Are Trusts Valid From State to State?
If you include a revocable living trust as part of your estate and then decide to relocate to another state, your trust should remain valid. And although its validity won't be affected, differing state laws regarding such matters as marital … Continue reading → The post Are Trusts Valid From State to State? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
CNBC
The best car insurance companies for young adults
Insuring a car can be expensive for anyone. But that's especially true when you're a young adult under the age of 25. That's because many car insurance companies consider your age and how long you've been driving when determining the amount you'll pay for coverage (also known as your premium).
Investopedia
Cash-Strapped Americans Increasingly Tap Savings, Retirement Accounts
The U.S. savings rate has plunged, and 401(k) accounts have declined as loans and hardship withdrawals exacerbate market losses. With interest rates rising, consumers appear less likely to borrow money in 2023. As a result, the recent decline in consumer spending may persist. Last year, the highest U.S. inflation in...
Are you in California’s top 1%? New income analysis explains
Depending on where you live, it may not take as much income as you'd think to be in the top 1% of earners.
crypto-academy.org
Celsius Network Was A Ponzi Scheme
Using client cash to purchase its native currency and artificially inflate its price, the now-bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network was found to be a Ponzi scheme by an independent investigation. Shoba Pillay, a former prosecutor, has been investigating allegations that the cryptocurrency lender was stealing money and deceiving investors since...
Senator: Pet insurance bill isn’t ‘ruff’ to understand
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — More Mississippi dogs, cats, reptiles and birds may soon be insured against costly medical bills thanks to legislation that passed in the state Senate Wednesday. Senate Bill 2228, by Sen. Walter Michel, a Republican from Ridgeland, would create “a comprehensive legal framework within which pet...
10 Cities Where Home Buyers Make the Highest Downpayments
During the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for single-family housing surged as supply constraints reduced inventory. These conditions not only sent home values soaring, but also gave mortgage lenders and sellers greater leverage in negotiating the terms of home sales. While in recent months these conditions have changed drastically, buyers in many markets are now also forced […]
