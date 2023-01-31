Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Montgomery County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6abc plugged in the details of why. PPL has cited “technical issues” as the cause of elevated charges...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
lehighvalleynews.com
PUC says it's investigating PPL billing issues as complaints pile up, Lehigh Valley lawmakers weigh in
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — When Sharon Porter opened the latest PPL electricity bill for her home in Coopersburg, she said she couldn’t believe the $544 charge. And across the Lehigh Valley, reactions were much the same. For many, the bills were beyond their means to pay, sending them scrambling...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees
ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
WFMZ-TV Online
Moore Twp. sets date to render verdict on warehouse proposed for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – The Moore Township Zoning Hearing Board on Wednesday night concluded hearing an appeal involving a warehouse proposal for the current site of Southmoore Golf Course. The applicant, Water's Edge at Wind Gap, had challenged several township zoning officer decisions, the substantive validity of three zoning...
Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
WFMZ-TV Online
Shoreline project at Blue Marsh Lake to restrict access to some areas
BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Temporary closures are coming to some areas of Blue Marsh Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, PA Fish and Boat Commission and the Berks County Conservation District have partnered together to make improvements to several sections of degraded shoreline at the recreation area. The first...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County commissioner to run for county controller
EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski is running for county controller. Zrinski cited her experience on county council in announcing her candidacy Wednesday for controller, the independent elected watchdog of county finances. The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the...
WFMZ-TV Online
Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
lehighvalleynews.com
KidsPeace, Lehigh County join to continue free walk-in mental health assessments
NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — KidsPeace, a nonprofit organization that offers free behavioral and mental health services, is joining with Lehigh County to continue its free walk-in mental health assessments, it said Thursday in a written statement. KidsPeace has joined with Lehigh County to fund walk-in mental health assessments.
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown mayor looks to 'end the disease of violence in the city' as residents call for action
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Frustrated residents took to a city council meeting Wednesday to demand government leaders and community members fight violence together. Many of the speakers were prompted to come following a brawl last weekend at an after-hours club on Livingston Street, where a video clip of the fight spread on Facebook.
lehighvalleynews.com
The Dixie cup building has sat vacant for years. How one neighbor is taking matters into his own hands
WILSON BOROUGH, Pa. – Behind the high school football and track field could sit a community center, a recreation center, affordable housing or a combination of uses. The hulking Dixie cup factory just outside Easton has sat mostly vacant for years, off Butler Street and near Wilson Area High School.
tourcounsel.com
Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania
Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
lehighvalleynews.com
Historic Allentown church officially changes hands
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
WFMZ-TV Online
Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos
CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
Harleysville Wawa One of CBRE Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Team’s 60 Closings in 2022
The BluePearl Pet Hospital in Malvern and a Wawa in Harleysville were among the 60 net lease closings that CBRE’s Mid-Atlantic Net Lease Property Group completed in 12 states throughout the country in 2022.
State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
WFMZ-TV Online
6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
