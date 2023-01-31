ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

PPL customer speaks out, as PUC says it will investigate high electric bills

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - More than a week after PPL Electric said a technical system issue caused estimated and inaccurate bills, customers say they're still receiving incorrect statements. Customers have been reporting bills that were as much as 12 times higher than normal. PPL Electric issued a two-page statement Tuesday morning...
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

After exorbitant price hikes attributed to ‘estimation,’ PPL makes corrections, waives late fees

ALLENTOWN, Lehigh County – After some PPL Electric Utilities customers reported massive price hikes, which the utility claimed was due to estimated billing, they sent customers an email promising to right their wrongs. Steph Raymond, the Allentown-based utility’s president, told customers the utility had “fallen short” of their standards...
ALLENTOWN, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site

Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Home gutted by fire in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a house in Luzerne County Friday morning. The fire started around 8:30 a.m. in a home on Temperance Hill in Plymouth Township. A vehicle near the home was also damaged. Firefighters dealt with low water pressure and frigid temperature while battling the fire.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shoreline project at Blue Marsh Lake to restrict access to some areas

BERN TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Temporary closures are coming to some areas of Blue Marsh Lake. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, PA Fish and Boat Commission and the Berks County Conservation District have partnered together to make improvements to several sections of degraded shoreline at the recreation area. The first...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Northampton County commissioner to run for county controller

EASTON, Pa. - Northampton County Commissioner Tara Zrinski is running for county controller. Zrinski cited her experience on county council in announcing her candidacy Wednesday for controller, the independent elected watchdog of county finances. The controller conducts financial and performance audits of any agencies that receive, spend or authorize the...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Shelter in Allentown helps keep people warm amid freezing temps

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bitter cold weather is making it painful to be outside across our region, even for a little bit. "The cold is a problem, but the wind is just what makes it worse man, it's just terrible out here," said George Martin, who we caught walking outside in downtown Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
tourcounsel.com

Schuylkill Mall | Shopping mall in Frackville, Pennsylvania

Schuylkill Mall was an 800,000 sq ft (74,000 m2) shopping mall located in Frackville, Pennsylvania. Built in 1980 by Crown American, the mall originally featured Kmart, Hess's, and Sears as its anchor stores; later additions to the mall included Pomeroy's (which was later bought out by The Bon-Ton) and Phar-Mor.
FRACKVILLE, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Historic Allentown church officially changes hands

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — An Allentown church that has been in operation for more than 250 years officially has changed hands, and negotiations are ongoing to retain a museum on the property. Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ has deeded its historic property at 620 W. Hamilton St. to Resurrected...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Paradise Twp. holds hearing for proposed major resort in the Poconos

CRESCO, Pa. – The Paradise Township Board of Supervisors is currently reviewing plans for a new resort in the Pocono Mountain region, in Monroe County. On Monday night, supervisors held the first of several public hearings to consider the conditional-use application of JSPA Realty LLC, which has presented a master development plan for the Hawthorne Mount Pocono Resort, a mixed-use facility consisting of a lodge, separate villas, pools, a spa and related features.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

State route in Luzerne County closed until further notice

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT announces that State Route 2048 in Luzerne County will be closed until further notice for repairs. According to PennDOT, SR 2048 (Oley Valley Road) in Foster Township is officially closing Tuesday for bridge repairs until further notice. The detour will be as follows: Drivers can check current road […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

6 displaced after fire damages 2 homes in Allentown amid high winds

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Six people are displaced Friday night, after two homes on the 500 block of South 23rd Street in Allentown caught fire. Allentown Fire Department Capt. John Christopher said the fire started in the rear of one home around 5 p.m. and spread to a second house because of high winds.
ALLENTOWN, PA

