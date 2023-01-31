ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Woman steals puppy, attacks owner in violent assault caught on camera: Police

A woman was seen stealing a Maltipoo puppy and attacking the dog's owner in a violent assault caught on camera in broad daylight, police say. A concerned business owner contacted police after his surveillance cameras captured the robbery at about 12:30 p.m. Monday in Bell Gardens, in the Los Angeles area, according to Bell Gardens police.
BELL GARDENS, CA
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
2 South Carolina men charged following 2019 murder of transgender woman

Over three years after Pebbles LaDime "Dime" Doe was found dead, the Department of Justice unsealed charges against two men involved in her murder. A South Carolina man was charged with a hate crime for the 2019 murder of Doe in Allendale, South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina. The U.S. Attorney also charged another man with obstruction offenses related to the murder.
ALLENDALE, SC
These are the names to know in the murder trial against Alex Murdaugh

The murder trial of disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is underway at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, a small town about 40 miles east of Charleston. The case goes back to June 2021, when Murdaugh's wife and son were found shot to death at the family's Islandton property, known as Moselle.
WALTERBORO, SC

