​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a crack sealing project will continue next week along state routes in Lycoming and Tioga Counties. On Sunday, February 5 through Saturday, February 18, the contractor, Kriger Construction, will be performing crack sealing on the following roadways between the hours of 8:00 PM and 6:00 AM.

TIOGA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO