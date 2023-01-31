ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Black Michigan mothers continue call for paid family leave legislation

As the 30th anniversary of the seminal federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) nears, African American Michigan mothers and caregivers on Thursday shared their experiences and called for state paid leave legislation. “Paid leave helps parents be more responsive to their children,” said Christina Hayes, a paid leave organizer at...
About 20% of Mainers on Medicaid could soon lose their coverage

Protestors demonstrate against proposed cuts to Medicaid and Medicare in San Francisco in 2011. | Justin Sullivan, Getty Images. An estimated 89,000 low-income residents who have had health coverage during the pandemic through MaineCare, the state’s Medicaid program, could begin to lose their coverage this coming spring when the Biden administration ends the public health emergency.
Health experts: Gender-affirming care saves lives

The transgender pride flag in the window of the Downtown Clinic in Laramie. (Tennessee Watson/WyoFile) The scientific consensus is clear when it comes to gender-affirming care: it reduces suicidality and promotes well-being for transgender people. Even when it comes to patients under the age of 18, all major medical organizations...
‘Very devastating’: Transgender West Virginians sound alarm on proposed health care ban

From left to right: West Virginia Wesleyan student Reeds Benjamin, Cadie Kittle, Noah Jeffries and Dakota Johnson pose with their signs supporting transgender West Virginians at the State Capitol. Photo by Allen Siegler/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to...
Records show powerful, wealthy funders outside Idaho back school choice campaign

The national special interests groups who poured millions of dollars into making education savings account and voucher programs a reality in states like Arizona, Wisconsin and New Hampshire are the same donors who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars during Idaho’s midterm election to ensure school choice-friendly legislators occupied as many seats as possible in the Idaho Legislature. (Dan Forer/Getty Images)
Healthcare.gov enrollment breaks record in U.S., increases in Wisconsin

The Office of the Commissioner of Insurance (OCI) maintains the website WisCovered.com to help people seeking health coverage. (Screenshot) For all of her adult life, the federal Affordable Care Act has made a big difference for Katerina Klawes. “I have never had a traditional job that has offered health care...
Republicans float proposal to increase penalties for overdose deaths

Needles are seen littering the pavement in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Republican lawmakers are exploring ways to increase penalties for drug-related deaths. Under current law, first-degree reckless homicide charges may result in a class B felony, except for deaths caused by fatal overdoses. In a Feb. 1 memo, Rep. Scott Allen (R-Waukesha) and Sen. Van Wanggaard (R-Racine), put forward proposed legislation that would change that.
Amid concerns about inclusion, bill introduced to raise meager legislator pay

Gov. Mills, surrounded by legislators, at a bill signing | Courtesy Maine House Democrats' Facebook page. Becoming a member of the state legislature is viewed as an act of service, a chance to make a difference and work to pass policies that will improve Mainers’ lives. But that rosy narrative also begs the question: Who can actually afford to serve?
Physician asks Kansas lawmakers to ban racial diversity programs at medical schools, hospitals

TOPEKA — A controversial physician and author urged the Kansas Legislature to ban hospitals and medical schools from compelling students and employees to pledge allegiance to critical race theory, affirmative action and diversity, equity and inclusion programs. Stanley Goldfarb, former associate dean and professor at the University of Pennsylvania...
Cardiac-activity abortion ban bill draws hundreds to Nebraska Capitol

LINCOLN — Proponents and opponents were given three hours each Wednesday to argue over State Sen. Joni Albrecht’s bill aimed at outlawing abortions in Nebraska after an ultrasound detects embryonic cardiac activity. Hundreds in an overflow crowd waited hours to testify for two or three minutes to the...
Lawmakers pass bill to make ‘sextortion’ a crime

The New Jersey Senate voting during its session on Feb. 2, 2023. (Hal Brown for New Jersey Monitor) Using sexual images to extort victims could soon become a crime in New Jersey after lawmakers in the Senate unanimously passed legislation Thursday to criminalize “sextortion.”. Sextortion can involve someone hacking...
Iowa Senate passes 3% funding increase for public schools

Republican lawmakers said they hope to finalize public education funding by Feb. 10, to give school districts enough time to finalize their budgets. (Stock image via Canva) The Iowa Senate voted Thursday to give K-12 public schools a 3% raise in per-pupil state aid for fiscal year 2024, providing an increase of nearly $107 million over the current budget year.
Pa. lawmakers reintroduce proposal to give parents child identification kits

Senate Education Committee Chairperson Scott Martin, R-Lancaster, leads a hearing held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on May 24, 2022 in Harrisburg, Pa. (Photo by Amanda Berg for the Capital-Star). Though they hope families are never in a situation where they have to use them, two Pennsylvania Republicans have proposed giving...
GOP bill to bar ‘critical race theory’ from Arizona schools advances

For the third time in as many years, Arizona lawmakers are trying to pass legislation that would ban the teaching of so-called “critical race theory” in public schools, though the measure stands virtually no chance of becoming law with Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs in the executive office. While...
Bill rolling back Michigan’s retirement tax heads to conference committee

A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations. The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — two top priorities for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — that more tax changes could be made and additional funds could be routed to economic development.

