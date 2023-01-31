ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

The Columbus Dispatch

Happy state budget season, Ohio

It's the least sexy, but arguably most important time of year for state government: Budget season. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his annual State of the State address yesterday, using the speech to outline his priorities for the next two-year budget. His proposal is the first step in a long, convoluted process, but it showed what he'll be pushing for as lawmakers haggle over the final product.
The Associated Press

House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering

CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
MARYLAND STATE

