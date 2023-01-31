Read full article on original website
Related
She Was The Most Powerful Woman In Ohio. But There Was One Big Problem She Couldn’t Fix.
Maureen O’Connor, former chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court, is speaking out after the state's top Republicans repeatedly defied the court's orders.
Ohio’s Jim Jordan demands answers from Joe Biden about classified documents: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan on Friday kicked off an investigation of President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents by demanding the Justice Department hand over records on the case. We’re talking about Biden’s documents and Jordan’s demands on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
Maureen O’Connor is a force of nature. Can she fix Ohio gerrymandering? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor is working on a constitutional amendment to reform Ohio’s redistricting process that could go before voters in November 2024. We’re talking about taking elected officials out of mapmaking on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor...
statenews.org
Battle within Ohio House GOP could prevent supermajority from exercising unique power
The rift among Ohio House Republicans could prevent GOP lawmakers from exercising a unique power that only a supermajority has. That power is in passing "emergency legislation." There are 67 Republicans in the House, compared to 32 Democrats. There are 26 Republican Senators and 7 Democrats in the Senate. There’s...
Happy state budget season, Ohio
It's the least sexy, but arguably most important time of year for state government: Budget season. Gov. Mike DeWine delivered his annual State of the State address yesterday, using the speech to outline his priorities for the next two-year budget. His proposal is the first step in a long, convoluted process, but it showed what he'll be pushing for as lawmakers haggle over the final product.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
House GOP did not tell Raskin to remove head covering
CLAIM: House Republicans are requiring Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat from Maryland, to remove the headwear he’s donned on the House floor while undergoing chemotherapy. AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Republicans have made no such request and have in fact been nothing but supportive, a spokesperson for Raskin told The Associated Press.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joe Deters recuses himself from abortion case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Supreme Court Justice Joe Deters is recusing himself from a request before the court to accept an appeal in the case challenging the so-called “heartbeat” abortion ban. Deters, a Republican whom Gov. Mike DeWine recently appointed to the court, was named as a...
Wesley Ruiz's Final Words Before Texas Execution
Wesley Ruiz reportedly died by lethal injection at 6:41 p.m. local time on Wednesday, nearly 16 years after he killed police officer Mark Nix.
Comments / 0