A bill that was set to change the state’s tax on retirement income is headed to conference committee for final negotiations. The Democratic-led Senate on Wednesday gutted House Bill 4001. There has been speculation that in addition to reforming the so-called pension tax and increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families — two top priorities for Gov. Gretchen Whitmer — that more tax changes could be made and additional funds could be routed to economic development.

18 HOURS AGO