ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Medicare Advantage plans get a proposed 1.03% payment increase in 2024

Medicare Advantage plans are expected to receive a 1.03% increase in revenue under the 2024 Advance Notice for the Medicare Advantage and Part D Prescription Drug Programs released by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Wednesday. CMS is proposing technical updates to the MA risk adjustment model by...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

U.S. spends most on healthcare, has worst outcomes, finds Commonwealth Fund

The U.S. spends far more on healthcare than do other countries, yet it doesn't have the results to show for it. Despite the higher spending, life expectancy and other health metrics fare far worse in the U.S. than in other locations across the world. According to a new report from...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Digital health advances end with the PHE

Congress added protections to keep telehealth and acute hospital care at home for two years after the public health emergency ends, but many questions remain as to how the expiration of PHE waivers will affect these two programs and others, according to experts with the Connected Health Initiative. "Candidly, I've...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com

Texas doctors file lawsuit over No Surprises Act 600% fee hike

The Texas Medical Association is challenging a 600% hike in administrative fees for seeking federal dispute resolution in No Surprises Act situations. TMA filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas this week, the group's fourth challenging various aspects of the NSA. The group...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy