Wake County, NC

Related
Black Michigan mothers continue call for paid family leave legislation

As the 30th anniversary of the seminal federal Family Medical Leave Act (FMLA) nears, African American Michigan mothers and caregivers on Thursday shared their experiences and called for state paid leave legislation. “Paid leave helps parents be more responsive to their children,” said Christina Hayes, a paid leave organizer at...
MICHIGAN STATE
North Carolina Residents, Find Out When Your February Food Stamps (EBT) Arrive

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) is providing food stamp benefits to eligible families throughout the state in February. The department has announced the schedule for when benefits will be sent out to families who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). EBT benefits are sent out on the same day each month, based on the last digit of the recipient’s SSN. For example, if your SSN ends in a 1, benefits will be sent out on the first day of the month. If the SSN ends in 2, benefits will be sent out on the second day of the month, and so on.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
North Carolina awarded federal Preschool Development Grant to boost state’s Family Child Care Home Network

RALEIGH — The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services today announced a $4 million Preschool Development Grant that will help support children’s health and well-being, improve access to high-quality early care and learning for families across North Carolina, and invest in the state’s early care and learning workforce. NCDHHS will use the federal funding through the end of the year to enhance North Carolina’s Family Child Care Home network. This includes providing access to more professional training, tools to improve classroom curriculum and instruction and more family engagement opportunities for the FCCH workforce. This work will pilot new practices to improve the availability and quality of care for families served by the FCCH network.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Natural gas utilities must act quickly to meet state-mandated emissions cuts, report finds

Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk significant fines. (Getty Images) Oregon’s three natural gas providers need to move faster to cut greenhouse emissions or risk incurring significant fines and stalling the state’s efforts to combat climate change, a two-year investigation from the state’s Public Utilities Commission found.
OREGON STATE
17 staffing agencies fighting temp worker bill not registered to operate, state says

Staffing agencies are fighting a bill that would offer job protections to temporary workers. (Dana DiFilippo | New Jersey Monitor) More than a dozen temporary staffing agencies that are members of a lobbying group fighting legislation that would lead to more state regulation of the industry are not registered to operate in New Jersey, according to the Department of Consumer Affairs.
Children in the NC Health Choice Program Moving to NC Medicaid in April

On April 1, 2023, approximately 55,000 children receiving NC Health Choice coverage will move to NC Medicaid and begin receiving additional physical and behavioral health services. This change will help save families money and increase access to care. North Carolina currently has two similar, but different, programs that offer medical...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
‘Very devastating’: Transgender West Virginians sound alarm on proposed health care ban

From left to right: West Virginia Wesleyan student Reeds Benjamin, Cadie Kittle, Noah Jeffries and Dakota Johnson pose with their signs supporting transgender West Virginians at the State Capitol. Photo by Allen Siegler/Mountain State Spotlight. This story was originally published by Mountain State Spotlight. Get stories like this delivered to...
‘System is broken’: Mental health centers seek $30 million to add workers, bolster treatment

Even with signing bonuses, the state's 10 community mental health centers are down nearly 340 clinical positions that work directly with patients. (Screenshot) The state has spent millions to expand mental health treatment in the last two years. Yet those who need it are still waiting. In emergency rooms, some for days. At home for a mobile crisis team that’s an hour-plus away. For a counseling appointment. For housing after psychiatric hospitalizations.
$600 Monthly Payments Could Be Loaded To Your Bank Account Soon

Durham, North Carolina is considering extending its Universal Basic Income (UBI) pilot program after a successful run that has benefited over one hundred residents battling economic hardship. North Carolina Residents to Receive an Extra $600 Monthly. The Excel Pilot Program, also known as StepUp Durham, has provided 115 eligible residents...
DURHAM, NC

