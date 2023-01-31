Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Deputies arrest Lincoln woman after puppy left in ditch
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office rescued a puppy that was abandoned in a ditch along a road north of Lincoln. The sheriff’s office says the puppy, named Zeus, was found near 14th Street and McKelvie Road around 11:30 a.m. Friday. About 11 hours...
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, missing
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 54-year-old inmate didn't return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln after his community job. Authorities said that George Piper went missing after not returning to the facility Thursday night. Piper started his sentenced Oct. 27, 1997. Officials said that he was sentenced to 35 to 52 years...
klkntv.com
19-year-old killed, another seriously hurt in crash in northeast Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A 19-year-old Schuyler teen was killed in a crash on Thursday. The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened east of Clarkson, at the intersection of Highway 15 and 822nd Road. Deputies say a Toyota SUV was going north on the highway just...
NebraskaTV
GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
News Channel Nebraska
Standoff results in a peaceful resolution
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities said that a standoff in Grand Island ended with a peaceful resolution. The Grand Island Police Department said that police saw a suspect with knives. It was reportedly understood by police that the person had access to a shotgun. GIPD Jim Duering said the Police...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
News Channel Nebraska
LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
News Channel Nebraska
Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault
NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
News Channel Nebraska
Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
NebraskaTV
GI man to spend life in prison on charges related to escape, hostage situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man convicted on multiple charges after he ran away from corrections officers and took a man hostage during a 12-hour standoff will spend the rest of his life in prison. Tyler Manka, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison on one...
klkntv.com
Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
1011now.com
9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools
HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
North Platte Telegraph
Omaha man gets life sentence for Lincoln man's murder in drug robbery gone wrong
A 27-year-old Omaha man received a life sentence Monday for shooting and killing a Lincoln man in February 2021 in a failed attempt to rob him of 4 pounds of marijuana. Deontae Rush, who was found guilty at trial of the first-degree murder of James Shekie, is expected to appeal.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
klkntv.com
3 kids back with family after being kidnapped in stolen car, police say
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says two teens are in custody after they kidnapped three small children while stealing an SUV early Sunday morning. The three children are 5, 1 and 7 months old. Police say the incident began around 3 a.m. on Sunday...
klkntv.com
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
klkntv.com
UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully
UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
Comments / 0