York, NE

klkntv.com

LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

GI men charged in connection to Christmas 2021 shooting

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Two Grand Island men have been charged a little more than a year after an alleged shooting incident. Andres Ruiz, 22, is charged in Hall County Court with unlawful discharge of a firearm near a building or vehicle. Cristian Echeverria, 24, is charged in Hall...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

GRAND ISLAND, NE
iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

LSO: looks for person responsible for leaving puppy on side of road

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are looking for the person who abandoned a puppy in a ditch near Lincoln, Friday. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office said they need the publics help to find the person who abandoned a puppy near N 14th St and McKelvie Friday morning. LSO said they were...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Plea entered to burglary, domestic assault

NEBRASKA CITY - Jeremy Kudron, 46, of Lincoln entered pleas to burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order at an I Road residence near Nebraska City in June of 2022. Investigators say Kudron broke into the house despite a protection order and assaulted a woman there. Defense attorneys...
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
NebraskaTV

Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Grand Island man gets sentenced to life in prison

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Grand Island man will spend the rest of his life in prison. According to court documents, 28-year-old Tyler M. Manka was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for a kidnapping conviction. The judge also sentenced him to at least 110 years for burglary, terroristic...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
klkntv.com

Car plows into Panda Garden restaurant in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A car rammed into a Lincoln restaurant early Friday morning. The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. at the Panda Garden restaurant near 48th and O Streets. A Lincoln Police officer at the scene said the car was parked when the driver hit the accelerator and...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

9mm gun, cash and more stolen from car in southeast Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department says a 9mm gun and cash were stolen from a car in southeast Lincoln. Wednesday morning, around 7:55 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area of 33rd and Franklin Streets on a report of a theft. According to LPD, a 23-year-old man...
LINCOLN, NE
NebraskaTV

UPDATE: Officials identify source of threat to Thayer Central Schools

HEBRON, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol and Thayer County Sheriff’s Office said they have identified the source of a threat made against Thayer Central Community Schools in Hebron. Eric Hoops, elementary principal at Thayer Central, said that a high school student brought the threat to the school's...
HEBRON, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Lincoln man arrested for reportedly looking into window

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man was arrested in Lincoln for reportedly looking into someone's bedroom window. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6600 block of Burlington Ave. around 11:20 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2022, for a report of a man staring through a window into an occupied bedroom.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UPDATE: Standoff in Grand Island ends peacefully

UPDATE, 9:35 a.m. — Police say the standoff has reached a peaceful resolution. Officers and the Grand Island Fire Department are leaving the area. They’re also thanking everyone for cooperating. LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says officers are in a standoff with an armed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

