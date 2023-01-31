ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KOEL 950 AM

Chris Stapleton is Headed Back to Eastern Iowa This Summer

Get ready for some 'Tennessee Whiskey!' Chris Stapleton is getting back out on the road this summer, and he'll be making a stop in the Quad Cities. This morning (February 2nd), Chris Stapleton officially announced the 2023 All-American Road Show Tour! Joining Chris on the road will be openers Marcus King and The War & Treaty. The tour will be making a stop at Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline on Thursday, June 1.
MOLINE, IL
The Independent

Elle King settles in Nashville as a mom and country singer

Singer Elle King has never fit neatly into any one box. Her early years were split between Ohio, New York City and Los Angeles and her rock music was always banjo-based, with elements of bluegrass, rockabilly and country pulling at the seams. Now raising her young son in Nashville, King is releasing her third album — a country album through a country music label — that is fully connecting all the colorful threads of her life. It releases Friday.“Now as a resident and living here, Nashville and country music unfolds more and more layers for me,” said King during...
NASHVILLE, TN
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: Halestorm

When Halestorm first originated, frontwoman Lzzy Hale and her little brother, drummer Arejay Hale, couldn’t have imagined that the name that was a spinoff of their last name would stick with them throughout their illustrious career. The group actually started as a duo when Hale was 13 and her...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Song, Third Studio Album ‘One Thing At A Time’

A TON of new music is on the way from Morgan Wallen. He just announced his third studio album is on the way, officially titled One Thing At A Time, which will consist of a whopping 36-songs, including recent singles “You Proof,” “Thought You Should Know” and “Tennessee Fan.” Morgan just shared the news in a post on Instagram, saying it’s been “a long time coming,” and that three brand new songs will be released tonight to celebrate the news, […] The post Morgan Wallen Announces 36-Song, Third Studio Album ‘One Thing At A Time’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TENNESSEE STATE
Variety

Hosting the CMA Touring Awards, Keith Urban Helps Honor the Stars of the Concert Industry Who Remain Backstage

COVID-19 hit the music industry hard. As venues closed and shows were cancelled, much of the population masked up and hunkered down at home, and a vital stream of income for artists — touring — withered and dried up. Country acts, long considered road warriors, were especially affected. Nashville became the hub of the country music business, after all, by geographic proximity to more than half of America’s population. It was a reasonable drive for performers based in Music City to reach audiences throughout the South, across the Midwest and into the Northeast, then head home to Nashville, and head out...
NASHVILLE, TN

