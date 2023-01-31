Good to see this man finally cleaned up his life, & turned over a new leaf concerning drugs & alcohol! Blessings and Abundance to him
We already knew bruh. You are the reason why your generation is broke and washed up. Look at the message you have sent. You should be ashamed. This is not an accomplishment.
Facts.. Flav was Flav always though.. I'm from LI NY.. Freeport ..Portknox we say.. I saw FlaV before Flavor of Love aired..GoD bless his mom.. R.I.P.. But was at the Syncopated Lounge across from his mom home when he came inside the bar.. FlaV had massive money talking about I'm back.. I'm back.. I didn't know what he meant until he disappeared from NY and next Flavor Of Love aired.. I said to myself. oooooh.. That's what Flav meant.. He was back..KinG of Reality TV.. Much Rrspect Flav.. Grafting place with the GreeN Corvette.. just FlaV to us .. GooD Fella
