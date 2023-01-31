The road to Beaverton’s incorporation began in the valleys of the Ohio, Mississippi, and Missouri Rivers with the great westward migration of the 1840s. Settlers came overland via wagon train or around Cape Horn by ship to the fertile Willamette Valley, where they established farms amid dense forests and open prairies. The first land claims in what is now Beaverton date to 1845-1850, about the same time Tuality County was renamed Washington County. The first years were focused on building homesteads and just surviving.

BEAVERTON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO