Thursday in Portland: Portland parks, wastewater, transportation workers go on strike after no agreement reachedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Officer fired over leaking false Hardesty report in 2021 has been reinstated, police union saysEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Indoor Art MarketGabriella KorosiVancouver, WA
Jehovah's Witnesses Return to Oregon Assembly HallAlexander LangfordWoodburn, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Black History Festival NW hosting events throughout FebruaryEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Black Oregon lawmaker pulled over twice by police in 3 days says it’s an example of broader racial bias
A state lawmaker from Portland who was stopped by police twice in three days during his commute home from the Capitol in Salem said Thursday the frequency of those incidents is a concrete example of how law enforcement disproportionately targets Black motorists. Rep. Travis Nelson, a Democrat and registered nurse,...
kptv.com
Prominent Oregon City veterinarian accused of murdering man in Intel parking garage
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A 55-year-old Clackamas County retired veterinarian was arrested Tuesday for the murder of an Oregon City man working as an Intel contractor, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. On Friday evening, police responded to an Intel parking garage near the Ronler Acres campus after 56-year-old Kenneth...
WWEEK
The Only Black Man Seated in the Oregon House Says State Police Pulled Him Over Twice in Three Days
State Rep. Travis Nelson (D-Portland) says he’s been pulled over by Oregon State Police twice in three days on his way home from the Capitol. Nelson is the only Black man seated in the Oregon House. Nelson, a nurse who replaced Gov. Tina Kotek in House District 44 (North...
‘I want everybody to win’: Gresham food cart pod hit by break-in
“The law can only go so far."
KXL
People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place
Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
WWEEK
Officer Brian Hunzeker, Who Leaked Report Falsely Linking Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a Hit-and-Run, Has Been Reinstated
Brian Hunzeker, the Portland police officer fired last year by Mayor Ted Wheeler for leaking an incident report falsely identifying City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty as the suspect in a hit-and-run, will return to the force. A state labor arbitrator has ordered Hunzeker reinstated, with a one-week suspension. “An injustice...
Portland police identify victim of deadly stabbing
A man who authorities say was fatally stabbed Tuesday night was identified by police on Thursday.
Officials: Armed individual barricaded in barn after family disturbance, suspect arrested
An armed person has barricaded themselves in a barn after a shooting, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
kptv.com
Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
beavertonresourceguide.com
February 10th, Beaverton History Day
The road to Beaverton’s incorporation began in the valleys of the Ohio, Mississippi, and Missouri Rivers with the great westward migration of the 1840s. Settlers came overland via wagon train or around Cape Horn by ship to the fertile Willamette Valley, where they established farms amid dense forests and open prairies. The first land claims in what is now Beaverton date to 1845-1850, about the same time Tuality County was renamed Washington County. The first years were focused on building homesteads and just surviving.
Police: Murder suspect had ‘history of problematic interactions’ with the victim
Milner is now facing charges in second-degree murder and violating a stalking protection order.
Disbarred Oregon lawyer Lori Deveny gets 14 year state sentence for stripping clients of money, security and ‘ability to trust’
A Multnomah County judge on Wednesday sentenced disbarred Portland lawyer Lori E. Deveny to 14 years in prison, citing the “sheer number” of clients she fleeced of their insurance settlements, the sum of the losses and the violation of her position of trust. “And frankly,” Circuit Judge Jerry...
opb.org
Behind Portland’s decision to shut down Online Learning Academy
In Portland Public Schools’ adopted budget for this school year, continuing the Online Learning Academy was highlighted as one of the district’s efforts to “increase learning opportunities for every student.”. The state’s largest district opened the Online Learning Academy, or OLA, in 2021 to serve students in...
klcc.org
Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location
An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
Portland imposter steals $48K, KOIN gets it back
Lisa McIntyre lives in San Diego. One recent morning her phone just randomly stopped working. What began as a brief inconvenience quickly turned into her worst nightmare.
Suspected serial killer Warren Forrest found guilty of murdering Portland teen
A Clark County jury has found suspected serial killer Warren Forrest guilty of killing a Portland teenager nearly 50 years ago.
tourcounsel.com
Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon
Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
Tuesday in Portland: Police warn Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released
(PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Tuesday, Jan. 31 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Police warn wanted Oregon torture suspect could change appearance, photos released.
Police locate tow truck driver who struck another tow driver in hit-run
Portland police say the tow truck driver who struck a different tow truck driver on the side of the Banfield Freeway on Sunday has been identified thanks to local news coverage.
KATU.com
Driver comes forward after tow truck operator hit, injured on I-84 in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say they found the person who struck and injured a tow truck driver along Interstate 84 westbound in Portland early Sunday morning. The injured tow truck driver was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home, police said. According to officials, the hit-and-run...
