ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverton, OR

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXL

People in SE Portland asked to shelter in place

Portland, Ore. – Portland police are searching for two armed suspect who are suspected of an armed robbery at a convince store. The person behind the register at the store says two people robbed him and saw their firearms before they left on foot. Officers searching the area have...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect injures 2 Portland police officers during arrest

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says two officers are being treated at a local hospital after a suspect attacked them early Wednesday. Officers from the Central Precinct first responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment building in the 900 Block of Southwest 21st Avenue. According to PPB, callers reported a man checking door handles and threatening to sexually assault people inside.
PORTLAND, OR
beavertonresourceguide.com

February 10th, Beaverton History Day

The road to Beaverton’s incorporation began in the valleys of the Ohio, Mississippi, and Missouri Rivers with the great westward migration of the 1840s. Settlers came overland via wagon train or around Cape Horn by ship to the fertile Willamette Valley, where they established farms amid dense forests and open prairies. The first land claims in what is now Beaverton date to 1845-1850, about the same time Tuality County was renamed Washington County. The first years were focused on building homesteads and just surviving.
BEAVERTON, OR
opb.org

Behind Portland’s decision to shut down Online Learning Academy

In Portland Public Schools’ adopted budget for this school year, continuing the Online Learning Academy was highlighted as one of the district’s efforts to “increase learning opportunities for every student.”. The state’s largest district opened the Online Learning Academy, or OLA, in 2021 to serve students in...
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
tourcounsel.com

Bridgeport Village | Shopping mall in Tualatin, Oregon

Bridgeport Village is a lifestyle center located in Tualatin and Tigard, Oregon, United States, operated by CenterCal Properties. The center opened on May 19, 2005 and is located in one of the Portland metropolitan area's most affluent areas. The center has a variety of services, including valet service, restaurant reservations,...
TUALATIN, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy