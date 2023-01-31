GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.

