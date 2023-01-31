Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTAP
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to federal gun crime
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Shawn David White, 41, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty Thursday to a federal gun crime according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. On November 8, 2018, law enforcement officers visited White’s residence while investigating a firearm...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood Magistrate
PARKERSBURG — The following cases were handled in Wood County Magistrate Court Jan. 27-29: * Kelsey Marie Cussesse Sims, 929 32nd St., Parkersburg, pleaded guilty for having no insurance and fined $370.25. * Shellie Diane Newton, 1187 Ball School Road, Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle without an...
WTAP
Jody Buskirk bond hearing, state denies bond reduction
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A bond hearing was held for Jody Buskirk for his charges on October 26, 2022. Buskirk’s attorney looked to reduce the bond amount for Buskirk from his arrest last October. He was arrested on counts of second offense delivery of a controlled substance for methamphetamine,...
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police lay out plan for search of missing woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are arranging a search party for Gretchen Fleming Saturday. Fleming has now been missing for more than two months. Police have been tight-lipped on details to protect the integrity of the investigation. The search is no different. Detective James Zimmerman told Eyewitness News...
WTAP
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
Detectives find 3 wanted people in Ohio backyard tent
CHAUNCEY, OH (WOWK) — Three people were arrested on Tuesday after detectives found drugs and drug trafficking materials in a tent in the backyard of a Chauncey, Ohio home. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office says that the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force received information that several people staying in the tent were involved in alleged […]
Kentucky fugitive arrested in Mason County, West Virginia
MASON, WV (WOWK) – An accused fugitive from Kentucky has been arrested in Mason County, West Virginia. According to the Mason Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over in the area of 3rd Street and Hickory Lane in Mason around 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Police say during the stop, they learned the driver, […]
Police seek volunteers for ‘large-scale’ search for missing Wood County, West Virginia, woman
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Parkersburg Police Department is putting together a volunteer search group to help locate a missing woman. The Parkersburg Police Department says a “large-scale search effort” to find Gretchen Fleming will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, and they are looking for volunteers who are capable of searching rugged, wooded terrain […]
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Barking dog reported in Glouster; car abandoned for two months
The Athens County Sheriff's Office responded to Beech Road in The Plains regarding an in-progress breaking and entering report. The report stated items from the residence were seen being placed into a vehicle. When deputies arrived, they discovered no one at the residence. Upon further investigation, deputies spoke with the...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Parkersburg Police seeking volunteers in search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for volunteers in the search for missing Wood County woman Gretchen Fleming. Fleming was last seen on Dec. 4 and was reported missing on Dec. 12. According to a statement made on social media by the Parkersburg Police Department a large-scale...
WSAZ
Woman dead in two-vehicle crash; name released
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a deadly two-vehicle crash that happened Thursday on U.S. 50 at the intersection of Torch Road, including the name of a woman who died. Linda Lou Russell, 78, of New Haven, West Virginia, was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital...
wchstv.com
Volunteers being sought for large-scale search planned for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are seeking volunteers for a large-scale effort planned for Saturday to search for a Wood County woman who has been missing for more than two months. Gretchen Fleming, 28, was last seen Dec. 4 leaving the My Way Lounge and Restaurant in Parkersburg....
WTAP
Injuries to infant being investigated
POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – An infant has been hospitalized for what is suspected to be injuries sustained from being shaken. Meigs County Prosecutor James K. Stanley said his office along with Child Protective Services is investigating the injuries to an infant from Meigs County. He said that when a...
Man shot, killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies identified
UPDATE (3:11 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023): The man who was shot and killed by Jackson County, Ohio, deputies on Tuesday has been identified. The Jackson County, Ohio, Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old William Beach barricaded himself inside a residence in the 1800 block of Jisco West Road in Jackson, Ohio, on Tuesday. They say […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Gallia Co. standoff ends with barricaded individual in custody
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio — On Sunday morning, January 29, 2023, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office was called to respond to a residence on Hawthorne Lane in Springfield Township, on a report of a male who had brandished a firearm and was threatening to use it on himself. Upon arrival, deputies were able to speak with the individual, but he was uncooperative and barricaded himself in a second-story apartment.
police1.com
Gallia County Sheriff's Office - Gallipolis, Ohio
The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a hiring process for a specialized position of Detective assigned to work investigations of adult protective and child protective services. The current rate of pay for this position is $23.86 until June 1 2023, at which time the rate of pay will become $25.11.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Fake money found in Jackson Co.
WELLSTON, Ohio — The Wellston Police Department is warning local residents and businesses to be on the lookout for fake money. The fake currency, which has been passed at a local business, is not real and has several noticeable signs that it is counterfeit. The police are advising people...
WTAP
No present threat at Marietta High School following rumors of violence
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release from Janelle Patterson, Director of Media and Communications for Marietta City Schools, threats made against Marietta High School online are not credible. Marietta City Schools’ administrative team says it worked the investigation started Wednesday. They worked together overnight with the Marietta...
Sheriff’s office asking for information on West Virginia woman missing for nearly a year
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – This month marks one year since a Mason County woman went missing, and the sheriff’s office is again asking the public to help provide any information they can to help solve the case. Grace Allison Smith of Gallipolis Ferry was last seen at her father’s home on Feb. 23, 2022. […]
WTAP
Southern Local teacher in Racine, Ohio under investigation by sheriff’s office and superintendent
RACINE, Ohio (WTAP) - A teacher at the Southern Local Junior High School in Racine, Ohio is under investigation by the district superintendent and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office. Captain Frank Stewart of the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that his department is in the middle of an investigation...
Comments / 0