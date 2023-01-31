Upcoming Solar Eclipse , Will Be the Last One , Visible From the US for Decades. NBC reports that people in Mexico, Canada and the United States will soon have their last chance to see a total solar eclipse before the next one occurs in 20 years. NBC reports that people in Mexico, Canada and the United States will soon have their last chance to see a total solar eclipse before the next one occurs in 20 years. On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will pass over North America. . According to NASA, it's the last time the contiguous U.S. will see a total eclipse until August of 2044. A total solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between the Earth and the Sun, which darkens the sky. . While these events are not uncommon, they only occur over specific parts of the Earth each time. The last time the continent experienced a total solar eclipse was in 2017. . At the time, the path of the eclipse traveled from Oregon to South Carolina. The upcoming eclipse will enter the U.S. in Texas before sweeping across the nation. Other states along the path are Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine. NBC reports that viewers outside of the eclipse's direct path will still be able to observe a partial eclipse.

