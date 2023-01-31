(ePURE) Sustainable crop-based biofuels remain the main source of renewable energy in transport, but are still needlessly restricted in how much they can help meet climate goals — The EU is still overly reliant on fossil fuels for transport and Member States are lagging behind in efforts to promote renewable energy sources such as sustainable biofuels, according to new EU data. The new figures confirm the importance of preserving a role in Fit for 55 policies for proven solutions such as crop-based biofuels to meet ambitious climate goals.

1 DAY AGO