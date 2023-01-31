Read full article on original website
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Crop-Based Biofuels Still Play a Role in Clean and Affordable Energy
By Dawson Schmitt (The Heartland Report) … Ukraine, a major producer of corn and wheat, could not ship grain from its ports in the Black Sea, a major transportation outlet for food exports. Since agriculture is global, U.S. prices reacted, increasing inflationary pressures on food prices. Historically high prices...
Energy from Waste conference 2023 — March 15-16, 2023 — London, UK
The Energy from Waste conference 2023 is bringing together an exceptional line-up of the industry’s best speakers, with technical experts, global leaders and innovative developers providing an unmissable two days of the latest information. With record bookings at this stage for Energy from Waste 2023 you will join colleagues...
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Understanding and Mitigating the Impacts of Feedstock Variability in Bioconversion Processes
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The Feedstock-Conversion Interface Consortium is led by DOE as a collaborative effort among researchers from 9 National Labs. It’s Key Ideas? That biomass feedstock properties are variable and different from other commodities; and, that empirical approaches to address these issues have been unsuccessful. The FCIC uses first-principles- based science to de-risk biorefinery scale-up and deployment by understanding and mitigating the impacts of feedstock variability on bioenergy conversion processes. Edward J. Wolfrum, FCIC Principal Investigator presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
Biogas Poised to Seize RFS Potential — While Environmentalists Push to Kill RFS e-RINS Proposal, Biogas Industry Ready to Grow
By Todd Neeley (DTN Progressive Farmer) … During a recent public hearing, environmentalists expressed concern the new program would lead to a proliferation of new confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, as more farmers try to capture the potential value of methane from increased manure production. Adrian Busby, senior...
Volvo Launches Powerful Biogas Truck for Lowering CO2 on Longer Transports
(Volvo) Volvo Trucks is now launching a new, stronger gas-powered truck that can run on liquified biogas. The new truck can carry out demanding, long distance transport tasks, while reducing overall CO2 emissions. Five years ago, Volvo Trucks launched its trucks that can run on liquified biogas, often called bio-LNG,...
New EU Data Confirm Europe Needs to Speed up Progress on Renewables by Promoting Uptake of Biofuels
(ePURE) Sustainable crop-based biofuels remain the main source of renewable energy in transport, but are still needlessly restricted in how much they can help meet climate goals — The EU is still overly reliant on fossil fuels for transport and Member States are lagging behind in efforts to promote renewable energy sources such as sustainable biofuels, according to new EU data. The new figures confirm the importance of preserving a role in Fit for 55 policies for proven solutions such as crop-based biofuels to meet ambitious climate goals.
Denmark Technology to Help Promote Ethanol Production
(Daily Pioneer/ANI News Service) To promote ethanol production in an eco-friendly manner, the Uttar Pradesh government has been holding talks with Denmark, which is expected to aid the state in adopting new technology for making ethanol and methanol through the utilisation of agricultural waste. Under the leadership of Chief Minister...
Travel Places Launches Sustainable Aviation Fuel Fund in Partnership with British Airways to Help Clients Address the Carbon Emissions Associated with Their Business Travel
(British Airways) Group business travel specialists, Travel Places, is launching a new sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) fund, providing a unique opportunity for its clients to address the carbon footprint from their business travel. Travel Places works with sporting governing bodies, world-class athletes, international musicians, and production companies from the sports,...
Collaborative Conversations: Is the Hydrogen Economy Here? — February 21, 2023 — Washington, DC
Please join GW Law’s Environmental & Energy Law Program for a roundtable discussion for a thought-provoking off-the-record discussion about the challenges facing the hydrogen industry. In 2003, President George W. Bush set forth a $1.2 billion initiative in his State of the Union address with the goal that “the...
Argus Launches World’s First Biofuel Blended Ship Bunker Price
(Argus) Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus today launched the world’s first independently assessed price for ship fuel that includes a biofuel component. The new B24 daily assessment reflects the market value of “bunkers” – as ship fuel is known – made up of 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and 76% very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), delivered-on-board in Singapore.
Agencies Divided over Carbon Measure for SAF Tax Credit
By Noah Wicks (Agri-Pulse) Federal agencies appear to be divided over which carbon intensity model should be used for an Inflation Reduction Act tax credit meant to grow the fledgling sustainable aviation fuel industry, according to biofuel policy experts. Trucking, airlines divided over biofuel tax incentives that could bolster feedstock...
Cardinal Ethanol and Vault 44.01 Form Joint Venture to Implement a Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project in Indiana
(Cardinal Ethanol/Business Wire) -Cardinal Ethanol, LLC (Cardinal) and Vault 44.01 Ltd. (Vault) announced today that, through their affiliate companies, they have formed a joint venture to design, implement, and operate a carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and sequestration (CCS) project at Cardinal’s ethanol production facility near Union City, Indiana. The joint venture is structured with each party controlling an equal interest in a newly formed limited partnership named One Carbon Partnership, LP.
B35 Program to Disburse 13.15 Million Kiloliters of Biodiesel
Sanya Susanti and Uyu Liman (Antara) The mandatory Biodiesel 35 (B35) program is expected to distribute 13.15 million kiloliters of biodiesel this year, Deputy for Food and Agribusiness at the Coordinating Ministry for Economic Affairs Musdhalifah Machmud stated. “(The preparation for) the implementation of the mandatory B35 (program) had been...
move: New Reactor Concept for Methanation — Robust and Flexible to Synthetic Methane
By Annina Schneider (EMPA) Synthetic energy carriers are carbon-neutral and make renewable energy transportable and storable in the long term. Synthetically produced methane is one of them. The problem: The production involves rather high energy losses; moreover, existing processes require the methane to be purified. To change this, Empa researchers have developed a new, optimized reactor concept for methanation.
The French Government, the Occitanie Region, Toulouse-Blagnac Airport, Airbus, ATR and Aerospace Valley commit to develop sustainable aviation fuel in Occitanie
(ATR) Etienne Guyot, Prefect of the Occitanie Region and Haute-Garonne, Carole Delga, President of the Occitanie Region, Guillaume Faury, Airbus Chief Executive Officer, Nathalie Tarnaud Laude, Chief Executive Officer of ATR, Philippe Crébassa, Chairman of the Executive Board of Aéroport Toulouse-Blagnac, and Bruno Darboux, President of Aerospace Valley, signed a joint declaration on 27 January to accelerate the development, production and use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in Occitanie and contribute to the decarbonisation of the air transport sector.
Yield10 Bioscience and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign MOU to Evaluate the Establishment of a Partnership to Supply, Offtake and Market Camelina as a Feedstock Oil for Biofuel
(Yield10) Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it has signed with Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to evaluate the establishment of a partnership to supply, offtake and market Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for biofuels. Mitsubishi Corporation recently announced its aim to mass produce sustainable aviation fuel to decarbonize commercial aviation.
Wärtsilä Biogas Liquefaction Project Will Significantly Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Sweden
(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its biogas liquefaction technology for an important new project in Mönsterås, Sweden. The system has been ordered by Scandinavian Biogas Mönsterås, a joint venture company between Scandinavian Biogas Fuels (SBF), the majority owner, and local farmers supplying manure and agricultural waste to the project. The plant will produce bioLNG, a substitute for fossil LNG, and will be used as transport fuel for heavy vehicles, thereby contributing to a fossil-free transport system. The order was booked in Wärtsilä’s order intake in December 2022.
