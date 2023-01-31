(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its biogas liquefaction technology for an important new project in Mönsterås, Sweden. The system has been ordered by Scandinavian Biogas Mönsterås, a joint venture company between Scandinavian Biogas Fuels (SBF), the majority owner, and local farmers supplying manure and agricultural waste to the project. The plant will produce bioLNG, a substitute for fossil LNG, and will be used as transport fuel for heavy vehicles, thereby contributing to a fossil-free transport system. The order was booked in Wärtsilä’s order intake in December 2022.

