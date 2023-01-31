Read full article on original website
Crop-Based Biofuels Still Play a Role in Clean and Affordable Energy
By Dawson Schmitt (The Heartland Report) … Ukraine, a major producer of corn and wheat, could not ship grain from its ports in the Black Sea, a major transportation outlet for food exports. Since agriculture is global, U.S. prices reacted, increasing inflationary pressures on food prices. Historically high prices...
Yield10 Bioscience and Mitsubishi Corporation Sign MOU to Evaluate the Establishment of a Partnership to Supply, Offtake and Market Camelina as a Feedstock Oil for Biofuel
(Yield10) Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN) (“Yield10” or the “Company”), an agricultural bioscience company, today announced that it has signed with Mitsubishi Corporation (“Mitsubishi”) a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) to evaluate the establishment of a partnership to supply, offtake and market Camelina as a low-carbon feedstock oil for biofuels. Mitsubishi Corporation recently announced its aim to mass produce sustainable aviation fuel to decarbonize commercial aviation.
Biogas Poised to Seize RFS Potential — While Environmentalists Push to Kill RFS e-RINS Proposal, Biogas Industry Ready to Grow
By Todd Neeley (DTN Progressive Farmer) … During a recent public hearing, environmentalists expressed concern the new program would lead to a proliferation of new confined animal feeding operations, or CAFOs, as more farmers try to capture the potential value of methane from increased manure production. Adrian Busby, senior...
Corn Ethanol Carbon Intensity Calculator
(American Coalition for Ethanol) The American Coalition for Ethanol has created this online tool to help ethanol producers and corn producers estimate potential improvements in their carbon footprint, using real-world, up-to-date data. We are not recording the data that you submit when using this calculator, however we do want to...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Wärtsilä Biogas Liquefaction Project Will Significantly Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Sweden
(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its biogas liquefaction technology for an important new project in Mönsterås, Sweden. The system has been ordered by Scandinavian Biogas Mönsterås, a joint venture company between Scandinavian Biogas Fuels (SBF), the majority owner, and local farmers supplying manure and agricultural waste to the project. The plant will produce bioLNG, a substitute for fossil LNG, and will be used as transport fuel for heavy vehicles, thereby contributing to a fossil-free transport system. The order was booked in Wärtsilä’s order intake in December 2022.
Cardinal Ethanol and Vault 44.01 Form Joint Venture to Implement a Carbon Capture and Sequestration Project in Indiana
(Cardinal Ethanol/Business Wire) -Cardinal Ethanol, LLC (Cardinal) and Vault 44.01 Ltd. (Vault) announced today that, through their affiliate companies, they have formed a joint venture to design, implement, and operate a carbon dioxide (CO2) capture and sequestration (CCS) project at Cardinal’s ethanol production facility near Union City, Indiana. The joint venture is structured with each party controlling an equal interest in a newly formed limited partnership named One Carbon Partnership, LP.
The Digest’s 2023 Multi-Slide Guide to Understanding and Mitigating the Impacts of Feedstock Variability in Bioconversion Processes
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The Feedstock-Conversion Interface Consortium is led by DOE as a collaborative effort among researchers from 9 National Labs. It’s Key Ideas? That biomass feedstock properties are variable and different from other commodities; and, that empirical approaches to address these issues have been unsuccessful. The FCIC uses first-principles- based science to de-risk biorefinery scale-up and deployment by understanding and mitigating the impacts of feedstock variability on bioenergy conversion processes. Edward J. Wolfrum, FCIC Principal Investigator presented these slides at ABLC Next 2022.
move: New Reactor Concept for Methanation — Robust and Flexible to Synthetic Methane
By Annina Schneider (EMPA) Synthetic energy carriers are carbon-neutral and make renewable energy transportable and storable in the long term. Synthetically produced methane is one of them. The problem: The production involves rather high energy losses; moreover, existing processes require the methane to be purified. To change this, Empa researchers have developed a new, optimized reactor concept for methanation.
Denmark Technology to Help Promote Ethanol Production
(Daily Pioneer/ANI News Service) To promote ethanol production in an eco-friendly manner, the Uttar Pradesh government has been holding talks with Denmark, which is expected to aid the state in adopting new technology for making ethanol and methanol through the utilisation of agricultural waste. Under the leadership of Chief Minister...
Collaborative Conversations: Is the Hydrogen Economy Here? — February 21, 2023 — Washington, DC
Please join GW Law’s Environmental & Energy Law Program for a roundtable discussion for a thought-provoking off-the-record discussion about the challenges facing the hydrogen industry. In 2003, President George W. Bush set forth a $1.2 billion initiative in his State of the Union address with the goal that “the...
Domestic Renewable Diesel Capacity Could More than Double through 2025
By Jimmy Troderman and Estella Shi (U.S. Energy Information Administration) U.S. production capacity for renewable diesel could more than double from current levels by the end of 2025, based on several announcements for projects that are either under construction or could start development soon. Two factors behind growing U.S. renewable...
Argus Launches World’s First Biofuel Blended Ship Bunker Price
(Argus) Global energy and commodity price reporting agency Argus today launched the world’s first independently assessed price for ship fuel that includes a biofuel component. The new B24 daily assessment reflects the market value of “bunkers” – as ship fuel is known – made up of 24% used cooking oil methyl ester (UCOME) and 76% very-low sulphur fuel oil (VLSFO), delivered-on-board in Singapore.
Volvo Launches Powerful Biogas Truck for Lowering CO2 on Longer Transports
(Volvo) Volvo Trucks is now launching a new, stronger gas-powered truck that can run on liquified biogas. The new truck can carry out demanding, long distance transport tasks, while reducing overall CO2 emissions. Five years ago, Volvo Trucks launched its trucks that can run on liquified biogas, often called bio-LNG,...
Agencies Divided over Carbon Measure for SAF Tax Credit
By Noah Wicks (Agri-Pulse) Federal agencies appear to be divided over which carbon intensity model should be used for an Inflation Reduction Act tax credit meant to grow the fledgling sustainable aviation fuel industry, according to biofuel policy experts. Trucking, airlines divided over biofuel tax incentives that could bolster feedstock...
