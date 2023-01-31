ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarendon, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Georgiana Richardson

April 26, 1972 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 50) Georgiana Richardson, 50, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. Georgiana was born April 26, 1972, in Columbus County. She graduated from Whiteville High School in...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers

A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
TABOR CITY, NC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
YAHOO!

Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood

A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Hunter Safety Class Set

Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Hunter Safety Class Feb. 25 at the fire station. The class is free, and is required for anyone applying for a North Carolina hunting license for the first time. North Carolina's hunter safety program was founded in the late 1970s, and within a...
CLARKTON, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges

MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
MARION, SC
WMBF

Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam

State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

Deal removes death-penalty option, sets bench trial for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old girl in 2017

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death penalty is off the table for a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her daughter in 2017, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Attorney for Jejuancey Harrington and prosecutors reached an agreement on Tuesday in which Harrington waived his right to a jury trial […]
BENNETTSVILLE, SC

