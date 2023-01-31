Read full article on original website
Search for missing boater Tyler Doyle continues into North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Crews continued the search Friday for a missing boater who was last seen Jan. 26 while duck hunting on a jon boat in the North Myrtle Beach area. On Friday, crews searched in the Wilmington area, with people looking for any sign they could find. Doyle and one other person were […]
columbuscountynews.com
Georgiana Richardson
April 26, 1972 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 50) Georgiana Richardson, 50, went home to her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care Center in Whiteville. Georgiana was born April 26, 1972, in Columbus County. She graduated from Whiteville High School in...
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
wpde.com
'I'm in the field of giving back:' Heather Elvis' sister, Morgan, turns tragedy to triumph
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Each month, ABC15 presents someone in the community with the Jefferson Award, which has been given for 50 years to leaders who inspire action. Tonight’s recipient has dedicated her time and career to helping those in need. After losing a loved one herself...
abcnews4.com
Dillon Co. family refuses to believe loved one isn't alive after disappearing 13 years ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Graves and German families of Dillon County said they are refusing to believe that their loved one isn't alive after going missing 13 years ago in Sumter County. Brandon "Peanut" Graves has been missing since Jan. 30, 2010. At the time, he was...
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
WYFF4.com
Legend of South Carolina's Lizard Man lives (and eats) at Harry and Harry Too
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — The next time you're on the way to the beach, consider taking a fun and filling side trip to a South Carolina spot that honors one of the state's weirdest legends. Harry & Harry Too is a restaurant just off of Interstate 20 before Florence that...
columbuscountynews.com
Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers
A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
wpde.com
Search for missing duck hunter enter day 6, continues into North Carolina
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — The search for 23-year-old missing duck hunter Tyler Doyle has entered day six and will move into North Carolina, according to the South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources. Public Information Officer Greg Lucas said, "all hands are on deck." Lucas added air assets will...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
myhorrynews.com
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease
It was only 10 a.m., but Dawn Settle was struggling to stay awake. Unable to evade police the night before, she had wandered around downtown in the dark until the sun rose on Plyler Park and she could relax without the threat of arrest. She spread her blanket in a...
YAHOO!
Man shot dead Wednesday night in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood
A 34-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night while in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood, marking the city's second homicide this week. Wilmington police were dispatched to the 2400 block of Bowers St. at about 9:55 p.m. That's where they found the shooting victim, who has not been identified. The man died...
wpde.com
Death investigation underway on Meadow Road in Robeson Co.
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a death Wednesday morning at the intersection of Meadow Road and Hornet Road, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Community members said a body was found in that area. Wilkins said homicide investigators are working the incident. He added more...
WMBF
Florence woman accused of holding elderly victim in home with no running water, electricity
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee woman was arrested after officers said she held an elderly adult in a home with no water or electricity. The Florence Police Department said it was called to a home on Rebecca Street for a welfare check on an elderly person on Tuesday afternoon.
columbuscountynews.com
Hunter Safety Class Set
Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Hunter Safety Class Feb. 25 at the fire station. The class is free, and is required for anyone applying for a North Carolina hunting license for the first time. North Carolina's hunter safety program was founded in the late 1970s, and within a...
FOX Carolina
Deputies charge Marion woman for felonious drug charges
MARION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said a traffic stop led officials to a woman from Marion who had outstanding warrants. The Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 30, a deputy was patrolling the Sugar Hill Road area when he stopped a car for traffic violations. A passenger, identified as 23-year-old Brittany Anne Ledford, had outstanding warrants.
WMBF
Suspect wanted for beating, robbing store clerk in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are searching for the suspect who beat and robbed a store clerk in Florence County in January. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said on Jan. 18, at approximately 12:20 p.m. the suspect entered the Healthy Food Store located at 2051 Elijah Ludd Road, held the store clerk at gunpoint and struck the clerk before leaving on foot.
Captain retires from Robeson County Sheriff’s Office
LUMBERTON — Captain Dwayne Leggett has retired from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office where he served for three decades.
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam
State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.
Deal removes death-penalty option, sets bench trial for man accused of killing Bennettsville mom, 8-year-old girl in 2017
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The death penalty is off the table for a man accused of killing a Marlboro County woman and her daughter in 2017, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Attorney for Jejuancey Harrington and prosecutors reached an agreement on Tuesday in which Harrington waived his right to a jury trial […]
