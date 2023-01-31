Read full article on original website
Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam
State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.
Tabor City Man Needs Heart and Prayers
A family in Tabor City is desperately seeking prayers and a heart for their patriarch. Gregory Cartrette has devoted his life to preaching despite the heart condition he's had since birth. The surgeries to fix it began when he was born, and throughout the years, doctors have made four attempts to get the organ in working order. Cartrette now sits in the Duke Medical Center in the ICU suffering from congestive heart failure and waiting for a transplant.
Hunter Safety Class Set
Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Hunter Safety Class Feb. 25 at the fire station. The class is free, and is required for anyone applying for a North Carolina hunting license for the first time. North Carolina's hunter safety program was founded in the late 1970s, and within a...
