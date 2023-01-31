State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.

WHITEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO