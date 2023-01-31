ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiteville, NC

columbuscountynews.com

Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam

State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.
WHITEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Man wanted in NC arrested at Bennettsville-area home

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennettsville man that was wanted in Scotland County was arrested at his home Tuesday in Marlboro County, according to deputies. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Tykeem Daquan Ivery, who was wanted for aggravated assault by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished

LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
LUMBERTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Rising Price of Eggs Increases Interest in Home Flocks

As egg prices rise in the grocery store, some folks have started thinking about raising their own flock of backyard chickens. The idea is appealing, but there are a few rules to follow in Columbus County when contemplating poultry farming. City, county and commonsense guidelines. According to the N.C. Agricultural...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Karen Denise (Stanley) Ward

April 2, 1971 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 51) Karen Denise Stanley Ward, 51 of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville, NC. Karen was born on April 2, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy...
CLARENDON, NC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Hunter Safety Class Set

Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Hunter Safety Class Feb. 25 at the fire station. The class is free, and is required for anyone applying for a North Carolina hunting license for the first time. North Carolina's hunter safety program was founded in the late 1970s, and within a...
CLARKTON, NC
WRAL News

35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage

LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
LUMBERTON, NC

