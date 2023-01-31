Read full article on original website
Police flock to Lumberton for radar training
LUMBERTON — Commuters on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive saw a significant police presence on Wednesday and will see more on Thursday, all
Sisters building dream careers after graduating RichmondCC Substation Program
HAMLET — Scotland County sisters Brooke Odom and Jessica Tarlton made a life-changing decision together in 2019. They decided to enroll in the Electric Utility Substation & Relay Technology program at Richmond Community College because they had seen the career success people were having who graduated from the two-year degree program.
McDuffie fights cancer with the help of God and loved ones
LAURINBURG – Dec. 21, 2022 was one of the best days of Sharmeika McDuffie’s life. It was the day she rang the bell sign
School Nurse Denise Campbell continues career of care in Public Schools of Robeson County School District
LUMBERTON — School Nurse Denise Campbell continues to make an impact on the lives of others as she persists in her work, which began mor
Robeson Road Runners seek contestants for chili cook-off
LUMBERTON — What is dubbed “the biggest and best chili cook-off in North Carolina” is making its return to this year’s
Dillon County authorities investigate shootout, crash in Newtown community
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County authorities are investigating after a shootout and vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in the Newtown community. It all began when someone in a car shot at a home, according to Chief Deputy Jamie Hamilton of the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office. That prompted someone inside the home to return fire. […]
columbuscountynews.com
Whiteville Woman charged in Laptop Scam
State Bureau of Investigation agents and Columbus County Deputies have arrested a local woman for allegedly taking money for laptop computers, but never delivering. Tiffany Reaves McLamb, 39, was charged with obtaining property by false pretenses, and released on a $10,000 secured bond. Her address was listed as 238 King Arthur Dr., Whiteville. Anjanette Grubb of the SBI said the agency was contacted by the Sunset Beach Police on Sept. 29 about the alleged fraud. Reaves allegedly contracted with Sunset Beach to provide the town with 16 Toughbook computers, valued at at more than $25,000. The computers were never delivered.
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
The lucky player hit the jackpot in a recent Cash 5 drawing.
wpde.com
Man wanted in NC arrested at Bennettsville-area home
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Bennettsville man that was wanted in Scotland County was arrested at his home Tuesday in Marlboro County, according to deputies. The Marlboro County Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Tykeem Daquan Ivery, who was wanted for aggravated assault by the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. Deputies...
wpde.com
Fire causes Lumberton restaurant to be demolished
LUMBERTON, S.C. (WPDE) — The former Village Station Restaurant on Roberts Avenue is being demolished due to a fire that caused damage to the building last August. Some community members say the old gas station next to the eatery is being torn down as well. NEW: Past meets the...
cbs17
3rd woman charged with trespassing on school bus in Cumberland County in less than a month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville woman is the third person in less than a month to be charged with trespassing on a school bus in Cumberland County. Alexis Nideyah Beard, 22, was arrested and charged at 9:51 a.m. on Friday, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office said. Beard...
Crews back on the water Thursday to look for missing boater Tyler Doyle
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The search is continuing Thursday for missing boater Tyler Doyle, who disappeared a week ago while duck hunting near the north jetty in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad said it will have a crew out again on Thursday looking for the 23-year-old man. “Today [Wednesday] we […]
columbuscountynews.com
Rising Price of Eggs Increases Interest in Home Flocks
As egg prices rise in the grocery store, some folks have started thinking about raising their own flock of backyard chickens. The idea is appealing, but there are a few rules to follow in Columbus County when contemplating poultry farming. City, county and commonsense guidelines. According to the N.C. Agricultural...
columbuscountynews.com
Karen Denise (Stanley) Ward
April 2, 1971 – Jan. 29, 2023 (age 51) Karen Denise Stanley Ward, 51 of Clarendon, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, while in the Columbus Regional Healthcare System in Whiteville, NC. Karen was born on April 2, 1971. She was preceded in death by her father, Jimmy...
cbs17
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
myhorrynews.com
Where will they go? Arrests of homeless in Myrtle Beach rise as housing options decrease
It was only 10 a.m., but Dawn Settle was struggling to stay awake. Unable to evade police the night before, she had wandered around downtown in the dark until the sun rose on Plyler Park and she could relax without the threat of arrest. She spread her blanket in a...
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
columbuscountynews.com
Hunter Safety Class Set
Clarkton Volunteer Fire Department will host a Hunter Safety Class Feb. 25 at the fire station. The class is free, and is required for anyone applying for a North Carolina hunting license for the first time. North Carolina's hunter safety program was founded in the late 1970s, and within a...
WRAL News
35 years ago today: WRAL News anchor had live TV conversation with man holding Lumberton newspaper staff hostage
LUMBERTON, N.C. — Thirty-five years ago, two men walked into a newspaper office in Robeson County and took 17 people hostage. On Feb. 1, 1988, Eddie Hatcher and Timothy Jacobs –two members of the Tuscarora tribe – walked into the Robesonian newspaper office in Lumberton with sawed-off shotguns and chained the door closed behind them.
