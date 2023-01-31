BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...

