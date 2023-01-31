Read full article on original website
Hoagies vs. subs: There’s a real difference in these NJ lunch favorites
The sandwich we all know and love as either subs or hoagies here in New Jersey is known by other names in other parts of the country. Right over the river in New York, they're known as heroes. In New England, they're sometimes called grinders. In New Orleans, a similar...
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
OMG! – Steering wheel pops off Tesla in Woodbridge, NJ
⁉ Man says his steering wheel just fell off his Tesla while driving. A man driving his family home in his Tesla from an outing at the Woodbridge Mall says they are all lucky to be alive after the car's steering wheel just fell off. Prerak Patel is recounting the...
Councilwoman is killed – NJ Top News for Thursday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. ⬛ Sayreville, NJ Borough Council member shot in front of home. Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said a woman was found around 7:20 p.m. after police received a 911 call about shots being fired on Samuel Circle in Sayreville. ⬛...
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
newjerseyisntboring.com
28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey
We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
PA Native, NJ Mom Of Five Dies In Crash Headed To 2nd Job
Christine Severino, a Pennsylvania native and New Jersey mom of five, was on her way to her second job when she was killed in a car accident in Tredyffrin Township on Saturday, Jan. 28, her loved ones say. She was 41. Chrissie, as the Pennsville mom's friends and family knew her, was born…
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
This Restaurant Named For Serving The Best Lasagna In New Jersey
Lasagna is an art form and we take it very seriously here in the Northeast. Everyone tries to copy our cooking, but only a select few can ever master the perfect plate. Love Food did some deep research to find the best lasagna across America, and each state had a shining star. New Jersey's pick is spot on.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Experts Say the Most Mouthwatering Wings are From a New Jersey Favorite
With the 'Big Game' on the way, many of us will be filling up on wicked good wings. Foodie experts are saying some of the most savory chicken wings can be found right here in The Garden State. The National Chicken Council estimates that 1.4 billion wings will be consumed...
New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening another N.J. store
Discount retail chain Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is opening another New Jersey location later this month. It will open Feb. 22 at 1043 Route 9 N. in Old Bridge, occupying a space that formerly housed Pathmark, next to Kohl’s in the Old Bridge Plaza. The shopping plaza also houses...
Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians
WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere Three of...
Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
njurbannews.com
The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey announces the premiere of its new television show, “The Chamber Perspective,” on RVNTV.
The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ) announces the February 1st premiere of its new television show, “The Chamber Perspective,” on RVN Television (RVNTV). The show will air at 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday, February 4th at 10:00 a.m. The focus of...
N.J. reports 1,307 COVID cases, 7 deaths. 3 counties now have ‘low’ community levels.
New Jersey health officials on Friday reported another 1,307 COVID-19 cases and seven new confirmed deaths. The statewide rate of transmission is 0.90, officials reported. A transmission rate of 1 means the number of cases have leveled off, while anything below 1 means the outbreak is declining. New Jersey’s seven-day...
