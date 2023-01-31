ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey 101.5

NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero

Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
newjerseyisntboring.com

28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023

Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Named The Best Gyros In New Jersey

We’re always looking for the best food in Jersey so we need to cover all the bases. We’ve told you where to get the best of everything from pizza to Chinese food but it dawned on me that we are missing the gyros!. A really good gyro really...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TAPinto.net

New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate

BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Mercer County Police Academy Graduates 44 Including 5 Hamiltonians

WEST WINDSOR, NJ — Law enforcement ranks across New Jersey -- including Hamilton Police Division ant the Mercer County Sheriff's Office -- welcomed the newest Mercer County Police Academy graduates. Forty-four cadets from the 28th basic class of police officers celebrated their commencement ceremonies from the Mercer County Police Academy at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) surrounded by hundreds of family members, friends, Mercer County dignitaries and law enforcement officials from around State of New Jersey. The graduates completed 21 challenging weeks of training at the academy in all aspects of law enforcement and will now serve in police agencies within Mercer County and elsewhere  Three of...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard

They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...

Comments / 0

Community Policy