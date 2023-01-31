Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Sayreville Councilwoman Shot & Killed In Her Car Outside Her Home Across From Elementary SchoolBridget MulroySayreville, NJ
The Patient Picked a Piece of Tumor Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Related
New Jersey middle school removes rainbow-themed signs after parents complain of favoritism
A middle school in New Jersey will be replacing its rainbow-themed "safe zone" signs with ones that feature the school's mascot following complaints from parents of students.
Have you seen these women? | Opinion
Note: This is a copy of our weekly Wednesday a.m. Opinion newsletter, which points out the most popular editorials and op-eds of the past week. Click HERE to sign up and never miss a week!. The anguish on the face of a mother whose child has gone missing is unparalleled....
NJ’s almost forgotten African-American hero
Since it's Black History Month, it's a good time to remember an outstanding member of the community and an incredible athlete. Not too many people might remember the name Frank Budd. Budd was born in Long Branch in 1939 and graduated from Asbury Park High School, where he was a standout athlete in 1958.
njurbannews.com
Marion Thompson Wright
Marion Thompson Wright became the first African-American woman in the United States to earn her Ph.D. in 1940. Born in East Orange, Wright earned her Ph.D in History from Columbia University. She earned her bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from Howard University where she taught after earning her Ph.D. Her dissertation was on “The Education of Negroes in New Jersey,” which was used during Brown v. Board of Education. Speaking from personal experience, Wright attended Barringer High School in Newark where she was one of two Black students at the school at the time.
VIDEO: Cookie-loving deer pay visit to New Jersey woman for treats
The deer, given names such as Clarice, Mrs Kravitz, Mary, and Betty White, can be seen waiting for their special treats.
themontclairgirl.com
Your Guide to Sopranos Landmarks in North Jersey
Considered one of the most essential television dramas of all time, The Sopranos is a New-Jersey based TV show that aired from 1999 – 2007. Many from the Garden State take great pride in being home to the series – and rightfully so. The Sopranos is filled with award-winning drama, and strong personalities, and it completely impacted our cultural landscape – while changing television forever. With a majority of the scenes taking place in North Jersey, we’ve put together an ultimate Sopranos tour around NJ, so that you can relive the hit drama 20+ years later.
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
newjerseyisntboring.com
28 Free New Jersey February Events for 2023
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long in February 2023. Be sure to put these free events on your calendar. Please verify these events before attending in case of any last-minute...
Hey, NJ: Hope you’re thankful for opossums in your yard
They may seem scary, but they're actually kind of cute. I, myself, didn't even realize that until I came across a Facebook post that revealed the truth about some of Jersey's most feared "pests": opossums. More often than not, people are terrified when spotting them in their yards because they're...
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
njbmagazine.com
Integrity House Executive Elected President of the NJ Society of Addiction Medicine
Integrity House Executive Medical Director Dr. Tony Rajiv Juneja, M.D., M.S. has been elected president of the New Jersey Society of Addiction Medicine (NJSAM) for a 2-year term that began on Jan. 1. NJSAM advances the treatment of addiction through education of physicians, physicians-in-training, and other health professionals. The society...
Who was councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour? Slain NJ politician was single mom, new wife
New Jersey councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour —who was gunned down near her Sayreville home Wednesday — was remembered by loved ones and colleagues as an accomplished newly married single mother who strived to help others. Dwumfour, 30, was pronounced dead Wednesday night after being shot multiple times while driving her white Nissan near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex. Her car eventually came to a stop when it crashed into two parked vehicles, including one witness’ Lexus. “It took a second before I realized there was a dead body behind the wheel,” the witness told The Post Thursday. “There was one bullet hole in...
boropark24.com
Community Shaken After Resident Receives Chilling Hate Mail at Home
A former Boro Park resident, who recently moved to Linden, New Jersey, a community that boasts several hundred Chassidic families, received a disturbing piece of antisemitic hate mail in his mailbox today. “We’re not done yet! Hitler was right!” read the alarming missive addressed to “Intruder”.
New Jersey's Interfaith Leaders, Elected Officials, and Community Advocates Join Together with Temple Ner Tamid Congregation For a Rally Against Hate
BLOOMFIELD, NJ-- Temple Ner Tamid announced that on Thursday, February 2, its Congregation would join together with elected, civic and interfaith leaders from across New Jersey, along with local community advocates for an evening of prayer, healing, unity. As revealed from surveillance video and reported locally and nationwide, early Sunday morning, before dawn, a masked man approached Temple Ner Tamid, lit a Molotov cocktail, threw it again the front door of the Temple, and fled the scene. The attempted arson attack in Bloomfield comes on the heels of a series of recent bias-motivated violence, including another potential incident last weekend at Trinity Episcopal...
If You Leave New Jersey, Here Are The Most Popular Places to Go in America
First, let me say that I have lived my entire life in New Jersey. I have traveled a lot but New Jersey is always home and has been. I love traveling and seeing other parts of the country and the world, but the Garden State is what I love and know, especially here at the Jersey Shore.
North Jersey Wedding Venue 'The Manor' To Shutter After 66 Years
A North Jersey wedding venue will close its doors after 66 years in business come July. The Manor, in West Orange, announced it will be closing on July 6, 2023. "We are agonizingly aware that there is no 'good' time for this to happen and are doing our sincere best to responsibly and respectfully resolve each and every pending event thoughtfully," the Knowles family wrote on the venue's website, thanking clients for graciousness and understanding.
He saved lives during 23 years as Jersey City firefighter. Now he could use your help.
What dangerous multi-alarm fires could never do in two decades on the job, a set of a stairs did in a matter of seconds. Bobby “Mac” MacArthur battled blazes in Jersey City for 23 years, retiring relatively unscathed in 2005. Now one of Jersey City’s Bravest could use a few heroes of his own after being severely injured in a fall at home.
NJ woman vanishes — authorities need your help
🔴 A young New Jersey woman has vanished and authorities are asking for your help. 🔴 Imani Glover of Morristown was last seen in NYC but has ties to several NJ cities. 🔴 Anyone with info is asked to contact Morristown Police and you can remain anonymous.
Update on Opening Day for this Huge Indoor Waterpark in New Jersey
I love waterparks and I love AC and here is the perfect partnership coming to the Atlantic City boardwalk. For years and years, we've heard how Atlantic City should be more family-friendly. Steel Pier is always so much fun with rides and games and their very own helicopter pad, but there's definitely room for more.
Comments / 0