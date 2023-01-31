Read full article on original website
More Stars Announced For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 9 Event
Pro wrestling star and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett has announced more big names for his Bloodsport 9 special, which takes place on March 30th as a part of Game Changer Wrestling’s Collective weekend. Johnny Bloodsport, also known as John Hennigan and formerly known as John Morrison in...
AEW Dark: Elevation Spoilers for 2/6/2023 (Former Impact Star Debuts)
AEW taped matches for the February 6 edition of “Dark: Elevation” tonight at the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, before AEW Dynamite hit the air. Below are spoilers:. * Paul Wight is alone on commentary. Dasha did ring announcing. * Matt Menard and Angelo...
Jushin Thunder Liger Explains Why It’s Too Early For Kazuchika Okada and Kaito Kiyomiya To Face Each Other
One of the other marquee showdowns happening at Keiji Muto’s Final match event features NJPW Superstar Kazuchika Okada taking on Pro Wrestling NOAH Superstar Kaito Kiyomiya. Japanese legend Jushin Thunder Liger recently wrote about that matchup during his latest blog post with Tokyo Sports, where he explained why, in his opinion, it is too early for the matchup to be happening as Kiyomiya has not yet reached his full potential. Check out Liger’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Backstage News on ROH TV Returning, Upcoming ROH Tapings
ROH is reportedly set to tape their new TV show during the last weekend of February. A new report from Fightful Select and Voices of Wrestling notes that wrestlers were told the tapings will be held in Orlando, Florida during the last week of February. It’s believed the tapings will be held at Universal Studios, where AEW holds Dark tapings.
Cody Rhodes Says He Played Shane McMahon’s Theme While In NJPW Right As AEW Was About To Launch
Cody Rhodes always knew he was money, and used to play into that mindset by playing Shane McMahon’s famous theme song. The American Nightmare discussed this topic during his recent interview on the Impaulsive podcast, revealing that he would constantly play Shane O’Mac’s theme while in NJPW prior to himself and The Elite launching AEW. Highlights from Cody’s conversation can be found below.
Bryan Danielson Reveals That Vince McMahon Once Asked Him If AEW Does Anything Better Than WWE
Bloomberg recently released a story on the birth of AEW and how they have risen to prominence in the pro-wrestling circuit over the last four years. One of the talents that were interviewed was top company superstar Bryan Danielson, who revealed an interesting question he was asked by Vince McMahon in 2020 when he was still competing in WWE as Daniel Bryan. The American Dragon says that McMahon wondered if AEW did anything better than WWE, a question that sent Danielson on a deep dive of the rival promotion.
Ronda Rousey’s WrestleMania 39 Match Revealed, Update on Rumored WrestleMania Matches
Ronda Rousey is reportedly scheduled for a tag team match at WrestleMania 39. A new report from the Wrestling Observer reports that current plans call for Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY at WrestleMania. WWE United States Champion Austin...
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Roman Reigns, Elimination Chamber Qualifier, Title Match, More
The post-Royal Rumble edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. WWE has announced that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be on tonight’s show for the follow-up to Sami Zayn’s turn at the Royal Rumble. WWE is also teasing that Reigns will address his WrestleMania 39 title match against Cody Rhodes.
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned Of Winning WWE SmackDown Women’s Title The Day Of Show
Charlotte Flair was away from WWE for several months in 2022 after losing the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash because she got married to Andrade and also had a major issue with her teeth. Flair returned on the December 30th edition of SmackDown to beat...
Pat McAfee Discusses His Relationship With WWE’s Nick Khan
Pat McAfee went on hiatus from WWE SmackDown last September to work for ESPN on the “College GameDay” show. He returned to the announce table at the Royal Rumble. On his radio show, he discussed how the return came about and gave WWE CEO Nick Khan a lot of credit for the move.
Samoa Joe Becomes A Two-Time TNT Champion At Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Returns
Samoa Joe is your new TNT Champion. The King of Television defeated Darby Allin in a No Holds Barred matchup at this evening’s Dynamite from Dayton Ohio. Joe, who was busted open during the bout, won after nailing Allin with a top rope muscle buster onto the exposed mat. Joe is now a two-time TNT Champion, joining Allin, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Scorpion Sky as the only multi-time TNT Champions.
Edge and Sheamus Propose a Match, Edge Tells Sheamus to Win the WWE Intercontinental Title First
WWE Hall of Famer Edge and veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus are looking to lock up in the ring again. Wednesday marked 12 years since then-WWE Champion Sheamus confronted Edge on RAW, right after Edge’s 2010 Royal Rumble win. The segment ended with Sheamus connecting with a cheap shot, but then he missed a Brogue Kick and Edge nailed the Spear.
Batista Gives Update on His WWE Hall of Fame Induction
Batista is hoping to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame this year. WWE originally announced The Animal for the 2020 Hall of Fame Class, but the Induction Ceremony was postponed that year due to COVID-19. The 2020 and 2021 ceremonies were then held together in 2021, with no fans in attendance, but Batista was unable to make the ceremony. He told fans in a March 2021 tweet, “To the @WWEUniverse Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I’ll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible #DreamChaser”
Shawn Michaels on If Vince McMahon Is Helping with WWE NXT Creative, Triple H Giving Freedom to NXT, More
WWE Chairman Vince McMahon currently has no involvement in the WWE NXT creative process. Vince returned to the company several weeks back and there’s been a lot of speculation on McMahon possibly taking back control of WWE creative from WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. WWE and outside sources have insisted Triple H will keep control, while Vince is focusing on the sale of the company and media rights fees. WWE’s Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels hosted a Vengeance Day media call this week and was asked if McMahon has had any involvement with the NXT writing team, and if not, does Michaels anticipate McMahon getting involved in the process.
WWE to Feature Brand-Sponsored Match at WrestleMania 39
A special branded match is set to take place at WrestleMania 39 this year. WWE Senior Vice President and Head of Global Sales & Partnerships Craig Stimmel recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and talked about how WWE is hoping to make WrestleMania 39 programming ubiquitous. Last Saturday’s Royal Rumble...
Cody Rhodes Praises Gunther, Would Love To Wrestle Him In Europe
Cody Rhodes has mad respect for Gunther and hopes to one day wrestle him in Europe. The American Nightmare spoke about The Ring General during his recent interview on After The Bell, where he and Corey Graves discussed his Royal Rumble victory last Saturday and how exciting the closing stretch was with Gunther, a moment that made him feel like he was truly back.
Mia Yim Names Her Dream Match, Talks Being Paired With The OC
Mia Yim did an interview with Wrestling Inc to discuss a wide range of topics including being paired with OC and more. You can see the highlights below:. “What’s funny is we’ve worked together before for years, but never actually worked together. So we would always share the same locker rooms. We would be traveling together. We were Impact together. And it was just, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ‘Good.’ ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later.’ But then now with the whole Judgment Day in Rhea, it was really flattering when they wanted me to be a part of the group to help them. And it was like, out of everyone, they’re picking me? And in my mind I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re acquaintances.’ But the fact that they brought me in and immediately made me feel like part of the family was so sweet of them.”
Live AEW Rampage Spoilers for 2/3/2023
The February 3 edition of AEW Rampage is being taped tonight from Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers:. * AEW World Trios Champions The Elite retained over Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener.
AEW Rampage Results 2/3/23
The Elite? On Rampage? BIG Trios Titles match headlines a pretty solid looking Rampage tonight:. AEW World Trios Titles: The Elite (c) vs. The Firm. Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr. Saraya & Toni Storm vs. The Renegade Twins. Christopher Daniels vs. Rush. Make sure to keep refreshing the page...
Preview For Tonight’s MLW Fusion
MLW presents a new episode of Fusion tonight on Pro Wrestling TV at 8pm ET. The show is replayed Fridays on beIN SPORTS XTRA at 10pm ET. Lince Dorado and Microman vs. Delirious and Mini Abismo Negro is the only match booked for this week’s show. More matches will...
